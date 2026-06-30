New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 53,092,968 shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 44.65% of all outstanding shares of the Company. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 20, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at three (3).

Election of Directors

Christopher Giordano, John MacPhail, and Seth Solomons, were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Re-Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

About MiMedia Holdings Inc.

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

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Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.