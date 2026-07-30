New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company successfully integrated its next generation platform as the default or native media gallery onto the first allotment of new partner Doke's smartphones and tablets, now shipping to Doke distribution outlets and partners in Eastern Europe.

It took just five weeks to integrate MiMedia on Doke's brand Blackview smartphone and tablets, starting from signature date of the partnership agreement to devices shipping. It is anticipated that these devices should be in consumer hands in the coming weeks.

This first batch of integrated and shipping devices kicks-off a number of planned and anticipated shipments until the end of this year between the two partners. Target countries for these shipments will include Eastern Europe and other countries in Doke's 15 country distribution footprint.

MiMedia CEO, Chris Giordano, stated: "We are thrilled to be launched with Doke and proud of the excellent collaboration between both teams to get integrated and shipped in a record period of time. We believe this shipment can be the first of many over the next year. Doke smartphones and tablets are of the highest quality and have always been well received by consumers. So, it is a special privilege for MiMedia to be a part of their consumer experience as well as provide an exciting business opportunity for both parties. We are also looking forward to reaching many new markets with Doke and have in fact expanded our language localization to over 20 languages in total to be ready.

Mr. Giordano continued, "More broadly, we are seeing a strong pipeline of interested OEMs, Telcos and Electronic Retailers all over the world. We expect for our pipeline to expand further, as shipments happening in the market today with existing partners like Doke start to generate revenue, high ARPU and cash flow for our partners and MiMedia."

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About Doke: Shenzhen Doke Electronic Co., Ltd. is the parent manufacturer behind the Blackview and Oscal consumer electronics brands, operating since 2013 out of Shenzhen/Heyuan, China. In 2019, DOKE established its own manufactory in Shenzhen, with a 10,000-square-meter workshop, 500 skilled workers, and 7 production lines. In 2022, DOKE expanded the factory to 60,000 square meters in Heyuan. The product portfolio includes smartphones, rugged phones, tablets, rugged tablets, Mini PCs, smart watches, and TWS earphones.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the number of devices manufactured by this new OEM partner upon which MiMedia's platform will be integrated. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the ability of the new OEM partner to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with MiMedia's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery and the risk that any such manufacture, shipment and sale may be suspended or delayed due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing and shipping delays or general economic, business and political conditions impacting new partner's business, such as changes in tariffs or financial markets. The Company is highly dependent on the ability of its distribution partners, including our new partner, to deploy devices and any delay or failure of a distribution partner to deploy devices in the numbers agreed to and within a reasonable time-period could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.