HIGHLIGHTS:

Latest Hurricane camp drilling continues to validate, connect and extend the modelled wireframes underpinning Benz's recently released Glenburgh Exploration Target and advance the drill-supported target toward maiden Mineral Resource definition .

drilling continues to validate, connect and extend the modelled wireframes underpinning Benz's recently released Glenburgh Exploration Target and advance the drill-supported target toward maiden . Significant shallow, high-grade mineralisation discovered between Zone 126 and Zone 102 , linking the two deposits for the first time, materially expanding the Hurricane Camp and highlighting the potential for a substantial open-pit opportunity across the broader Hurricane trend. Highlights include: 70m at 2.9 g/t Au from 214m, incl. 37m at 5.2 g/t Au (26HZ135) 56m at 1.6 g/t Au from 162m, incl. 17m at 3.6 g/t Au (26HZ125) 49m at 1.7 g/t Au from 336m, incl. 23m at 3.2 g/t Au (26HZ131)

, linking the two deposits for the first time, materially expanding the Hurricane Camp and highlighting the potential for a across the broader Hurricane trend. Highlights include: Hurricane trend continues to significantly grow along newly discovered NE plunge corridor 14m at 8.9 g/t Au from 383m, incl. 5m at 24.2 g/t Au (26HZ105) 86m at 1.0 g/t Au from 359m, incl. 37m at 1.4 g/t Au (26HZ097) 64m at 1.4 g/t Au from 441m, incl. 12m at 5.0 g/t Au (26HZ147)

continues to significantly grow along newly discovered NE plunge corridor Z126 Trend : High grade lenses are now linking and adding volume into a larger more continuous gold bearing trend 79m at 2.8 g/t Au from 499m, incl. 38m at 5.0 g/t Au (26HZ145) 27m at 6.4 g/t Au from 432m (26HZ145) 20m at 6.3 g/t Au from 160 m , incl. 8m at 14.7 g/t Au (26HZ059)

: High grade lenses are now linking and adding volume into a larger more continuous gold bearing trend Major 400 m down-plunge step-out opens a major new underground growth opportunity at Hurricane: First pass drilling more than 400 m down plunge of Zone 126 has intersected the mineralised system in line with Benz's down-plunge projection, potentially doubling the Hurricane search space.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report new gold assay results from ongoing drilling at the Hurricane Camp, part of its 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.





Figure 1: Long section looking north of Hurricane Camp Drilling with highlights reported in this announcement shown in red outline.

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Relationship to the Glenburgh Exploration Target

The Hurricane Camp is a major component of the Glenburgh Exploration Target and represents the highest-grade camp in the project, contributing a high-grade core of 31-35 Mt at 2.50-2.72 g/t Au for 2.5-3.0 Moz within the broader Glenburgh higher-grade domain Exploration Target of 110-125 Mt at 1.7-1.8 g/t Au for 6.1-7.3 Moz.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See announcement dated 24 June 2026 for further details.

Approximately 80% of the Exploration Target is already drill-defined, assay-supported and wireframed. The current systematic fence-line drilling at Hurricane continues to support the target wireframes, improve connectivity, add mineralised volume and define high-grade zones as Benz advances toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.

Mark Lynch Staunton, CEO, commented:

"Hurricane Camp is growing fast.

"The latest drilling shows a camp growing on multiple fronts: shallow high-grade mineralisation has linked Zone 126 and Zone 102, the high-grade lenses at Zone 126 are connecting into a larger gold-bearing trend, and a major new down-plunge opportunity has emerged more than 400 metres beyond the current drilled area.

"This is exactly how a large gold system builds. The model is holding together, the wireframes are connecting, mineralised volume is growing and Hurricane is advancing toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.

"The 400 metre down-plunge step-out is a major development. It intersected the mineralised system in line with our projection and appears to have clipped the edge of the target corridor. We now have a clear vector to drill deeper into the core of the system, and we are moving immediately.

"This new down-plunge opportunity is outside the current Glenburgh Exploration Target and points to substantial underground growth potential. Combined with the emerging shallow open-pit opportunity, Hurricane is rapidly becoming a major growth centre at Glenburgh."

Major 400 m down-plunge step-out opens a major new underground growth opportunity at Hurricane:

First-pass drilling more than 400 m down plunge of Zone 126 has opened a major new growth opportunity at Hurricane, confirming the mineralised system continues well beyond the current drilled area and beneath a ~6 km gold-in-soil anomaly (see Figure 2).

With 2m at 6.4 g/t Au returned from hole 26HZ163, including 1m at 11.9 g/t Au, this hole is interpreted to have clipped the margin of the prospective corridor in line with Benz's down-plunge projection. This provides a clear vector to drill deeper into the core of the target zone, with follow-up drilling planned immediately. This down-plunge opportunity is not included in the current Glenburgh Exploration Target and highlights substantial underground growth potential along the untested 6km trend.





Figure 2: Collar map of holes released. Exploration upside suggested where hole 26HZ163 intersected projected Zone 126 mineralised plunge corridor at depth.

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Next Steps

Drilling at Hurricane is ongoing and will remain focused on two clear objectives: convert the drill-supported Exploration Target and grow the system beyond the current target area.

Benz will continue to flesh out the Zone 126 high-grade trend, which remains open along strike and at depth, while infill drilling advances the drill-defined domains toward maiden Mineral Resource spacing.

At the same time, the Company will immediately follow up the new 400m down-plunge opportunity, where first pass drilling has confirmed the mineralised system continues well beyond the current drilled area.

This combination of infill drilling in proven ground and step-out drilling into new ground is designed to increase confidence, add scale and support conversion of the Glenburgh Exploration Target into a maiden Mineral Resource in CY27.

Glenburgh Deposit Geology

The Glenburgh deposit geology is interpreted to comprise muddy pelitic sediments and mafic volcanic rocks metamorphosed to migmatites and amphibolites during the ca. 1990Ma Glenburgh Orogeny. Within this package of rocks, an extensive sea floor or sub-sea floor alteration system is associated with gold mineralisation.

The core of the mineralised envelope at Glenburgh is defined by a folded sequence of metapelitic rocks interlayered with silica-rich grey chert bands, sulphide and oxide sedimentary iron formations, iron-rich grunerite bearing layers, and tungsten-rich and phosphate bands.

Recrystallisation of gold and other silicate minerals during granulite facies metamorphism is considered responsible for the exceptional metallurgical recoveries reported in the announcement dated 17 June 2026.

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.





Figure 3: Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

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- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The scientific and technical information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918), and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Lynch-Staunton is the Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Lynch-Staunton consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as at the date of this news release, are made as of the date of this news release, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the nature, scope and results of the Company's exploration programs; (ii) the potential quantity and grade of the Company's exploration targets; (iii) the potential for delineation of a Mineral Resource from the Exploration Target; the timing and results of future drilling, metallurgical testwork and geological modelling; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to advancing its mineral properties; and the potential for future development of its mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relating to exploration targets are inherently speculative in nature.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) risks relating to the inherently uncertain nature of mineral exploration and development; (ii) uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Resources and exploration targets; (iii) the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with expectations; (iv) commodity price fluctuations; (v) changes in general economic and market conditions; (vi) the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; (vii) risks related to permitting, environmental regulation and community relations; (viii) operational risks in conducting exploration activities, including weather, equipment failure and access issues; and other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Exploration Target will be realized or that future exploration will result in any Mineral Resources being identified. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: Detailed Breakdown Of Exploration Target

GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET - by deposit and grade domain Hurricane Camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 25 - 28 2.50 - 2.72 2.0 - 2.5 Conceptual projection 6 - 7 2.50 - 2.72 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - high grade 31 - 35 2.50 - 2.72 2.5 - 3.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 166 - 184 0.37 - 0.39 2.0 - 2.3 Conceptual projection 40 - 44 0.37 - 0.39 0.5 - 0.6 Subtotal - mineralised halo 206 - 229 0.37 - 0.39 2.4 - 2.9 TOTAL - Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9

Icon





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 54 - 60 1.40 - 1.47 2.4 - 2.8 Conceptual projection 8 - 9 1.40 - 1.47 0.35 - 0.41 Subtotal - high grade 62 - 69 1.40 - 1.47 2.8 - 3.3 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 125 - 139 0.28 - 0.29 1.1 - 1.3 Conceptual projection 18 - 20 0.28 - 0.29 0.16 - 0.19 Subtotal - mineralised halo 143 - 159 0.28 - 0.29 1.3 - 1.5 TOTAL - Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7

Thunderbolt





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) High grade





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 3.07 - 3.41 1.40 - 1.55 0.1 - 0.2 Conceptual projection 16 - 17 1.40 - 1.55 0.7 - 0.9 Subtotal - high grade 19 - 21 1.40 - 1.55 0.8 - 1.0 Mineralised halo





Drill-constrained (data-driven) 4 - 5 0.28 - 0.31 0.04 - 0.05 Conceptual projection 21 - 24 0.28 - 0.31 0.19 - 0.24 Subtotal - mineralised halo 26 - 29 0.28 - 0.31 0.2 - 0.3 TOTAL - Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3

Glenburgh Exploration Target - reconciliation by camp





Basis Tonnes (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold (Moz) Hurricane 235 - 265 0.65 - 0.70 5.0 - 5.9 Icon 205 - 230 0.62 - 0.65 4.1 - 4.7 Thunderbolt 45 - 50 0.75 - 0.83 1.1 - 1.3 GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET 485 - 540 0.65 - 0.69 10.1 - 12.0

Appendix 2: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 89 RC holes are being reported.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY) and Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

High grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.7g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites < 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

Appendix 3: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 26HZ011 412815 7192944 306 55 158 402 26HZ012 412793 7192514 311 54 336 402 26HZ013 412798 7192503 311 54 154 450 26HZ044 412816 7192681 309 54 156 450 26HZ045 414420 7193836 316 67 159 873 26HZ050 412964 7192345 309 55 335 450 26HZ055 413277 7192439 309 54 339 510 26HZ058 414664 7193770 319 57 141 322 26HZ059 414667 7193766 319 56 150 300 26HZ064 414662 7193846 316 60 153 552 26HZ065 414818 7193450 324 64 337 900 26HZ066 413212 7192872 311 53 156 450 26HZ067 413456 7193398 311 65 175 450 26HZ068 414692 7193875 318 52 156 396 26HZ069 413456 7193395 311 55 173 354 26HZ070 414692 7193876 318 52 152 402 26HZ072 414816 7193454 324 52 333 577 26HZ073 414797 7193977 322 65 167 804 26HZ074 413480 7193063 313 56 335 552 26HZ075 413538 7193448 312 58 163 504 26HZ077 414765 7194027 320 65 170 906 26HZ078 413597 7193129 315 67 341 600 26HZ079 413385 7193349 310 65 156 402 26HZ081 413386 7193347 310 55 158 354 26HZ082 414353 7193835 315 72 165 1008 26HZ083 413348 7193368 309 61 159 402 26HZ084 413173 7193206 309 56 156 300 26HZ086 413198 7193214 309 57 151 252 26HZ087 414357 7193829 315 70 147 942 26HZ089 413317 7193353 309 57 155 354 26HZ090 414354 7193841 318 66 173 702 26HZ091 413256 7193316 309 64 153 402 26HZ093 413364 7193289 311 54 163 300 26HZ094 413840 7193542 312 66 156 504 26HZ096 414369 7193772 315 61 168 552 26HZ097 413898 7193526 313 69 157 594 26HZ098 414371 7193766 315 53 158 450 26HZ099 413897 7193529 313 58 158 402 26HZ100 413332 7193313 310 56 154 354 26HZ101 413968 7193540 313 68 155 450 26HZ102 413276 7193336 309 62 145 500 26HZ103 414901 7193943 325 57 154 474 26HZ104 414360 7193821 315 60 178 600 26HZ105 413595 7193542 310 57 156 621 26HZ106 414362 7193819 315 66 160 650 26HZ107 415005 7193942 329 56 165 365 26HZ108 413969 7193534 313 55 156 319 26HZ110 414762 7194025 320 62 151 972 26HZ111 414997 7194141 328 52 152 654 26HZ112 413695 7193547 310 59 156 654 26HZ113 413801 7193484 311 71 160 552 26HZ114 413932 7193562 313 70 148 480 26HZ115 414641 7193924 317 62 169 654 26HZ116 414418 7193833 316 69 142 870 26HZ118 414008 7193546 313 69 153 480 26HZ119 414330 7193680 316 71 141 510 26HZ121 414009 7193544 313 61 156 348 26HZ122 413801 7193483 311 60 157 450 26HZ123 414086 7193681 311 53 151 396 26HZ124 414332 7193678 316 69 163 420 26HZ125 414148 7193598 314 55 152 300 26HZ126 413744 7193422 312 64 154 430 26HZ127 414193 7193695 315 52 168 450 26HZ128 414196 7193691 315 50 144 450 26HZ129 414264 7193754 312 69 169 714 26HZ131 414263 7193750 313 62 157 582 26HZ132 414265 7193750 313 64 175 852 26HZ133 414760 7194024 320 66 165 870 26HZ134 414332 7193676 316 60 153 354 26HZ135 414222 7193653 319 53 164 384 26HZ136 414724 7194001 320 63 168 800 26HZ137 414261 7193748 313 61 175 702 26HZ139 414245 7193836 313 67 162 900 26HZ140 414500 7193882 320 64 154 714 26HZ141 414265 7193749 313 59 155 550 26HZ142 414245 7193836 313 65 176 852 26HZ143 414265 7193749 313 53 158 480 26HZ144 414420 7193838 316 64 169 702 26HZ145 414827 7194010 321 62 149 750 26HZ146 414827 7194010 321 66 150 804 26HZ147 414420 7193838 316 64 168 654 26HZ148 413386 7193457 309 66 155 582 26HZ150 414420 7193837 316 55 159 552 26HZ151 414092 7193842 310 64 156 789 26HZ152 414421 7193834 311 53 163 528 26HZ156 413245 7193512 308 64 154 804 26HZ158 413317 7193608 307 58 155 804 26HZ160 413841 7193698 313 64 162 742 26HZ163 415934 7194395 318 59 161 930

Appendix 4a: High Grade Intercepts

A nominal 0.7g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26HZ012 126 139 0.8 13 26HZ044 133 136 0.8 3 26HZ044 146 148 0.9 2 26HZ044 178 180 1.3 2 26HZ045 722 726 1.6 4 26HZ045 741 752 2.1 11 26HZ045 760 772 1.2 12 26HZ050 198 201 2.4 3 26HZ058 182 185 5 3 26HZ058 211 215 3.5 4 26HZ059 50 52 1.4 2 26HZ059 160 168 14.7 8 26HZ059 178 180 3 2 26HZ059 197 204 4 7 26HZ064 289 294 6.4 5 26HZ064 300 308 3.3 8 26HZ064 323 325 3.2 2 26HZ064 377 385 1.9 8 26HZ065 662 666 1.4 4 26HZ066 167 174 0.9 7 26HZ067 262 264 0.8 2 26HZ067 271 274 0.9 3 26HZ067 309 317 1.2 8 26HZ068 244 250 1.4 6 26HZ068 314 326 2.4 12 26HZ069 217 223 1.2 6 26HZ069 289 294 1.1 5 26HZ069 304 306 2.5 2 26HZ070 239 243 2.7 4 26HZ070 303 322 1 19 26HZ072 400 417 2.2 17 26HZ072 490 492 0.9 2 26HZ072 510 512 1.6 2 26HZ072 526 530 1.3 4 26HZ072 562 566 2.5 4 26HZ073 445 471 3 26 26HZ073 479 481 1.1 2 26HZ073 510 520 3.5 10 26HZ073 535 544 3.4 9 26HZ074 356 359 3.3 3 26HZ075 316 318 11.4 2 26HZ077 822 826 2 4 26HZ078 462 465 2.9 3 26HZ078 530 534 2.7 4 26HZ079 257 280 2 23 26HZ081 133 135 0.9 2 26HZ081 242 248 1.2 6 26HZ081 282 284 0.8 2 26HZ081 300 304 1 4 26HZ082 703 706 1.3 3 26HZ082 753 755 3 2 26HZ083 296 298 1 2 26HZ086 79 88 1.6 9 26HZ086 202 204 2 2 26HZ087 482 484 4.2 2 26HZ087 766 770 1 4 26HZ089 235 237 1.5 2 26HZ089 247 259 1.2 12 26HZ089 280 287 0.8 7 26HZ090 421 423 1.8 2 26HZ091 147 150 0.9 3 26HZ091 188 192 1 4 26HZ091 242 259 0.9 17 26HZ091 271 278 0.7 7 26HZ094 367 381 1.1 14 26HZ094 428 431 1.8 3 26HZ096 365 368 1.6 3 26HZ096 397 403 0.8 6 26HZ096 542 551 1.3 9 26HZ097 289 291 0.8 2 26HZ097 334 342 1.6 8 26HZ097 359 363 0.8 4 26HZ097 374 388 1.2 14 26HZ097 404 441 1.4 37 26HZ098 300 304 0.9 4 26HZ098 317 325 1.6 8 26HZ098 349 354 0.9 5 26HZ099 217 222 1.4 5 26HZ101 205 207 1.7 2 26HZ102 164 166 3.1 2 26HZ102 249 253 0.8 4 26HZ102 270 272 1.5 2 26HZ103 299 301 1.2 2 26HZ104 405 407 1.6 2 26HZ105 386 391 24.2 5 26HZ105 430 438 0.7 8 26HZ105 457 459 1 2 26HZ106 306 308 5.1 2 26HZ106 430 437 0.8 7 26HZ106 584 588 0.7 4 26HZ107 299 308 0.8 9 26HZ108 279 281 1.3 2 26HZ110 666 676 2.1 10 26HZ110 697 699 1.4 2 26HZ110 765 791 1.2 26 26HZ110 846 852 0.8 6 26HZ111 520 522 2.5 2 26HZ112 370 373 2.4 3 26HZ112 385 387 1.7 2 26HZ113 319 321 1.3 2 26HZ113 329 332 0.9 3 26HZ113 494 497 1.6 3 26HZ113 537 542 1.2 5 26HZ115 428 431 1.3 3 26HZ115 452 455 1 3 26HZ116 478 480 1.3 2 26HZ116 518 520 1.8 2 26HZ116 553 557 1.3 4 26HZ118 166 175 0.9 9 26HZ119 3 5 10.7 2 26HZ119 212 218 0.9 6 26HZ119 317 321 5 4 26HZ121 326 328 2.2 2 26HZ122 204 211 1.5 7 26HZ122 320 329 0.9 9 26HZ123 322 330 0.8 8 26HZ123 354 359 1.8 5 26HZ124 189 204 2.6 15 26HZ124 326 334 1.4 8 26HZ124 358 368 1.2 10 26HZ125 135 137 0.9 2 26HZ125 163 172 1.6 9 26HZ125 174 191 3.6 17 26HZ125 214 217 2 3 26HZ127 266 271 5.7 5 26HZ127 277 290 1.4 13 26HZ127 296 298 2.1 2 26HZ127 341 349 8.2 8 26HZ128 274 281 2 7 26HZ128 300 311 3.6 11 26HZ128 334 336 2.4 2 26HZ129 379 387 1.1 8 26HZ131 344 349 0.8 5 26HZ131 362 385 3.2 23 26HZ131 402 405 0.8 3 26HZ131 420 422 1.3 2 26HZ131 560 566 1.3 6 26HZ132 632 634 1.7 2 26HZ132 841 845 0.8 4 26HZ133 833 841 0.9 8 26HZ134 280 283 0.9 3 26HZ135 216 253 5.2 37 26HZ135 280 284 1.6 4 26HZ136 559 561 2.1 2 26HZ136 614 619 3.9 5 26HZ136 628 630 1.9 2 26HZ137 289 306 1.7 17 26HZ137 337 348 1 11 26HZ139 807 809 1.1 2 26HZ139 843 846 1.1 3 26HZ140 455 461 1.2 6 26HZ140 493 495 2.9 2 26HZ141 281 283 1.7 2 26HZ141 291 293 0.8 2 26HZ141 296 299 0.8 3 26HZ141 366 373 1.7 7 26HZ141 379 385 1 6 26HZ141 401 408 1 7 26HZ141 424 426 1.5 2 26HZ142 676 683 0.7 7 26HZ142 704 706 1 2 26HZ142 739 746 1.6 7 26HZ144 499 501 0.8 2 26HZ144 595 602 1 7 26HZ145 432 459 6.4 27 26HZ145 504 542 5 38 26HZ145 557 570 1.6 13 26HZ145 627 630 0.8 3 26HZ146 459 461 1.6 2 26HZ146 585 587 2.4 2 26HZ146 690 701 1.2 11 26HZ146 724 727 2.5 3 26HZ146 746 750 0.8 4 26HZ147 469 481 5 12 26HZ147 495 504 1.3 9 26HZ148 383 399 1.5 16 26HZ148 407 409 1.3 2 26HZ148 427 433 0.9 6 26HZ150 408 412 2.1 4 26HZ150 442 444 1.4 2 26HZ151 583 586 2.2 3 26HZ152 311 313 0.9 2 26HZ152 332 341 1 9 26HZ158 603 608 3.2 5 26HZ163 762 764 6.4 2

Appendix 4b: Bulk Intercepts

A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 26HZ011 395 397 0.6 2 26HZ012 75 83 0.3 8 26HZ012 88 91 0.4 3 26HZ012 126 139 0.8 13 26HZ013 163 172 0.3 9 26HZ044 123 156 0.4 33 26HZ044 174 183 0.6 9 26HZ044 403 404 1.7 1 26HZ050 134 139 0.5 5 26HZ050 198 202 1.9 4 26HZ050 228 235 0.4 7 26HZ055 432 434 0.3 2 26HZ058 166 187 1 21 26HZ058 211 216 2.9 5 26HZ058 252 263 0.4 11 26HZ059 50 53 1 3 26HZ059 160 180 6.3 20 26HZ059 197 205 3.6 8 26HZ064 252 267 0.3 15 26HZ064 281 308 2.3 27 26HZ064 323 335 0.7 12 26HZ064 377 389 1.4 12 26HZ064 431 433 0.3 2 26HZ064 451 458 0.3 7 26HZ064 468 469 1.6 1 26HZ065 517 518 8 1 26HZ065 530 535 0.4 5 26HZ065 542 547 0.3 5 26HZ065 633 637 0.4 4 26HZ065 650 678 0.5 28 26HZ065 726 729 0.6 3 26HZ066 167 174 0.9 7 26HZ066 286 307 0.4 21 26HZ067 32 35 0.6 3 26HZ067 253 281 0.4 28 26HZ067 299 320 0.7 21 26HZ068 243 251 1.2 8 26HZ068 312 333 1.6 21 26HZ069 212 230 0.6 18 26HZ069 242 270 0.3 28 26HZ069 281 311 0.6 30 26HZ070 239 243 2.7 4 26HZ070 303 336 0.8 33 26HZ072 356 360 1.1 4 26HZ072 378 381 0.4 3 26HZ072 393 418 1.6 25 26HZ072 486 492 0.5 6 26HZ072 510 530 0.6 20 26HZ072 554 566 1 12 26HZ073 380 411 0.3 31 26HZ073 445 488 2 43 26HZ073 510 528 2.1 18 26HZ073 535 587 0.9 52 26HZ073 615 621 0.3 6 26HZ073 694 696 0.6 2 26HZ073 773 775 0.4 2 26HZ074 199 208 0.3 9 26HZ074 216 218 0.4 2 26HZ074 235 241 0.4 6 26HZ074 316 322 0.4 6 26HZ074 352 359 1.6 7 26HZ074 491 495 0.6 4 26HZ075 294 298 0.4 4 26HZ075 303 305 0.4 2 26HZ075 316 318 11.4 2 26HZ077 822 828 1.5 6 26HZ078 242 252 0.3 10 26HZ078 272 274 0.4 2 26HZ078 461 468 1.5 7 26HZ078 530 538 1.4 8 26HZ079 257 287 1.6 30 26HZ081 126 135 0.3 9 26HZ081 197 202 0.6 5 26HZ081 237 284 0.4 47 26HZ081 300 307 0.7 7 26HZ082 546 549 0.7 3 26HZ082 561 564 0.5 3 26HZ082 697 713 0.5 16 26HZ082 749 757 1 8 26HZ082 852 854 0.5 2 26HZ082 949 953 0.6 4 26HZ082 1005 1008 0.8 3 26HZ083 200 205 0.7 5 26HZ083 283 310 0.4 27 26HZ084 141 143 0.3 2 26HZ086 78 89 1.4 11 26HZ086 115 119 0.4 4 26HZ086 193 204 0.6 11 26HZ087 482 488 1.6 6 26HZ087 578 589 0.4 11 26HZ087 751 778 0.4 27 26HZ087 798 810 0.3 12 26HZ089 179 184 0.3 5 26HZ089 234 287 0.6 53 26HZ090 421 440 0.4 19 26HZ090 476 487 0.4 11 26HZ090 501 503 0.5 2 26HZ090 558 564 0.3 6 26HZ090 589 594 0.4 5 26HZ091 136 173 0.4 37 26HZ091 188 192 1 4 26HZ091 234 283 0.6 49 26HZ091 294 296 0.4 2 26HZ091 332 337 0.8 5 26HZ093 24 34 0.3 10 26HZ093 153 163 0.3 10 26HZ093 227 242 0.3 15 26HZ094 38 53 0.4 15 26HZ094 282 285 0.7 3 26HZ094 296 311 0.3 15 26HZ094 366 402 0.6 36 26HZ094 428 442 0.7 14 26HZ096 216 217 1.6 1 26HZ096 320 333 0.3 13 26HZ096 348 351 0.4 3 26HZ096 365 403 0.6 38 26HZ096 534 552 0.8 18 26HZ097 286 296 0.4 10 26HZ097 327 344 0.9 17 26HZ097 359 445 1 86 26HZ097 474 485 0.3 11 26HZ098 300 325 0.9 25 26HZ098 336 366 0.4 30 26HZ099 27 28 1.6 1 26HZ099 217 223 1.3 6 26HZ099 369 375 0.5 6 26HZ100 179 190 0.4 11 26HZ101 201 215 0.5 14 26HZ102 153 169 0.6 16 26HZ102 212 213 1.6 1 26HZ102 238 272 0.4 34 26HZ103 299 301 1.2 2 26HZ104 375 381 0.3 6 26HZ104 399 437 0.3 38 26HZ104 468 470 0.5 2 26HZ104 543 550 0.5 7 26HZ105 133 135 0.4 2 26HZ105 383 397 8.9 14 26HZ105 429 459 0.4 30 26HZ105 478 487 0.4 9 26HZ105 493 504 0.3 11 26HZ105 514 523 0.3 9 26HZ105 527 533 0.4 6 26HZ105 544 548 0.3 4 26HZ106 306 309 3.6 3 26HZ106 425 441 0.5 16 26HZ106 471 474 0.6 3 26HZ106 488 490 0.4 2 26HZ106 495 497 0.3 2 26HZ106 581 589 0.6 8 26HZ107 282 283 1.9 1 26HZ107 299 308 0.8 9 26HZ108 161 166 1.3 5 26HZ108 178 182 0.6 4 26HZ108 193 196 0.5 3 26HZ108 203 205 0.3 2 26HZ108 216 217 1.7 1 26HZ108 246 265 0.3 19 26HZ108 270 295 0.4 25 26HZ110 609 612 0.5 3 26HZ110 666 683 1.3 17 26HZ110 694 719 0.4 25 26HZ110 765 791 1.2 26 26HZ110 827 853 0.4 26 26HZ110 868 870 0.3 2 26HZ110 876 880 0.6 4 26HZ111 14 21 0.5 7 26HZ111 394 397 0.9 3 26HZ111 520 531 0.8 11 26HZ112 333 336 0.5 3 26HZ112 370 394 0.6 24 26HZ112 415 461 0.4 46 26HZ113 318 336 0.5 18 26HZ113 355 358 0.3 3 26HZ113 396 434 0.3 38 26HZ113 458 460 4.2 2 26HZ113 493 499 0.9 6 26HZ113 526 543 0.5 17 26HZ114 286 292 0.5 6 26HZ114 334 336 0.5 2 26HZ115 417 431 0.7 14 26HZ115 444 482 0.4 38 26HZ115 534 546 0.6 12 26HZ115 559 569 0.4 10 26HZ116 393 397 0.4 4 26HZ116 405 408 0.6 3 26HZ116 457 480 0.3 23 26HZ116 518 522 1.1 4 26HZ116 553 558 1.1 5 26HZ118 70 71 6 1 26HZ118 156 176 0.6 20 26HZ118 366 374 0.5 8 26HZ119 3 5 10.7 2 26HZ119 212 238 0.3 26 26HZ119 316 330 1.6 14 26HZ119 373 396 0.3 23 26HZ119 407 424 0.3 17 26HZ119 446 453 0.7 7 26HZ121 173 177 0.3 4 26HZ121 231 236 0.3 5 26HZ121 260 262 0.6 2 26HZ121 326 328 2.2 2 26HZ122 204 211 1.5 7 26HZ122 240 247 0.4 7 26HZ122 318 336 0.6 18 26HZ123 273 278 0.4 5 26HZ123 321 338 0.5 17 26HZ123 342 372 0.6 30 26HZ124 85 87 0.4 2 26HZ124 189 205 2.5 16 26HZ124 221 224 2.2 3 26HZ124 326 374 0.6 48 26HZ125 135 141 0.6 6 26HZ125 162 218 1.6 56 26HZ125 232 238 0.6 6 26HZ126 218 219 3.8 1 26HZ126 230 241 0.3 11 26HZ127 245 305 1 60 26HZ127 327 361 2.1 34 26HZ128 219 224 0.4 5 26HZ128 274 311 1.7 37 26HZ128 332 344 0.6 12 26HZ129 334 348 0.3 14 26HZ129 360 389 0.5 29 26HZ129 545 560 0.3 15 26HZ129 568 577 0.3 9 26HZ131 336 385 1.7 49 26HZ131 395 423 0.4 28 26HZ131 470 472 0.5 2 26HZ131 560 566 1.3 6 26HZ132 334 336 0.4 2 26HZ132 346 363 0.4 17 26HZ132 370 377 0.3 7 26HZ132 380 384 0.3 4 26HZ132 388 390 0.4 2 26HZ132 631 634 1.3 3 26HZ132 841 846 0.7 5 26HZ133 783 792 0.5 9 26HZ133 821 850 0.5 29 26HZ134 274 292 0.4 18 26HZ135 214 284 2.9 70 26HZ135 298 299 1.7 1 26HZ136 559 570 0.5 11 26HZ136 588 593 0.5 5 26HZ136 607 638 0.9 31 26HZ136 650 652 0.3 2 26HZ137 281 320 0.9 39 26HZ137 335 355 0.7 20 26HZ137 378 383 0.4 5 26HZ137 389 391 0.3 2 26HZ137 425 431 0.5 6 26HZ137 472 477 0.4 5 26HZ137 495 510 0.3 15 26HZ139 592 595 0.5 3 26HZ139 776 786 0.3 10 26HZ139 806 809 0.9 3 26HZ139 835 861 0.3 26 26HZ140 450 463 0.8 13 26HZ140 492 499 1.1 7 26HZ140 547 552 0.3 5 26HZ141 276 299 0.5 23 26HZ141 366 411 0.8 45 26HZ141 424 427 1.2 3 26HZ142 653 657 0.3 4 26HZ142 663 719 0.4 56 26HZ142 735 755 0.8 20 26HZ142 786 788 0.4 2 26HZ143 195 197 0.6 2 26HZ143 329 345 0.3 16 26HZ144 438 441 0.4 3 26HZ144 481 515 0.4 34 26HZ144 546 550 0.3 4 26HZ144 556 558 0.3 2 26HZ144 594 602 0.9 8 26HZ145 432 459 6.4 27 26HZ145 479 488 0.4 9 26HZ145 499 578 2.8 79 26HZ145 627 634 0.5 7 26HZ146 403 417 0.3 14 26HZ146 422 430 0.3 8 26HZ146 459 471 0.7 12 26HZ146 495 497 0.5 2 26HZ146 535 538 0.4 3 26HZ146 574 588 0.4 14 26HZ146 630 644 0.4 14 26HZ146 667 701 0.6 34 26HZ146 714 730 0.6 16 26HZ146 734 790 0.4 56 26HZ147 390 392 0.4 2 26HZ147 407 430 0.3 23 26HZ147 441 505 1.4 64 26HZ148 305 309 0.7 4 26HZ148 341 348 0.3 7 26HZ148 372 444 0.6 72 26HZ148 574 578 0.5 4 26HZ150 368 372 0.3 4 26HZ150 379 380 1.5 1 26HZ150 401 444 0.5 43 26HZ151 549 553 1.1 4 26HZ151 565 587 0.5 22 26HZ152 310 346 0.5 36 26HZ156 751 753 0.3 2 26HZ156 759 767 0.4 8 26HZ158 603 617 1.3 14 26HZ158 650 652 0.8 2 26HZ158 736 737 1.6 1 26HZ158 798 804 0.5 6 26HZ160 710 713 0.3 3 26HZ163 762 769 2 7 26HZ163 877 884 0.3 7

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Source: Benz Mining Corp.