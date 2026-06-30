HIGHLIGHTS:
- Latest Hurricane camp drilling continues to validate, connect and extend the modelled wireframes underpinning Benz's recently released Glenburgh Exploration Target and advance the drill-supported target toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.
- Significant shallow, high-grade mineralisation discovered between Zone 126 and Zone 102, linking the two deposits for the first time, materially expanding the Hurricane Camp and highlighting the potential for a substantial open-pit opportunity across the broader Hurricane trend. Highlights include:
- 70m at 2.9 g/t Au from 214m, incl. 37m at 5.2 g/t Au (26HZ135)
- 56m at 1.6 g/t Au from 162m, incl. 17m at 3.6 g/t Au (26HZ125)
- 49m at 1.7 g/t Au from 336m, incl. 23m at 3.2 g/t Au (26HZ131)
- Hurricane trend continues to significantly grow along newly discovered NE plunge corridor
- 14m at 8.9 g/t Au from 383m, incl. 5m at 24.2 g/t Au (26HZ105)
- 86m at 1.0 g/t Au from 359m, incl. 37m at 1.4 g/t Au (26HZ097)
- 64m at 1.4 g/t Au from 441m, incl. 12m at 5.0 g/t Au (26HZ147)
- Z126 Trend: High grade lenses are now linking and adding volume into a larger more continuous gold bearing trend
- 79m at 2.8 g/t Au from 499m, incl. 38m at 5.0 g/t Au (26HZ145)
- 27m at 6.4 g/t Au from 432m (26HZ145)
- 20m at 6.3 g/t Au from 160 m, incl. 8m at 14.7 g/t Au (26HZ059)
- Major 400 m down-plunge step-out opens a major new underground growth opportunity at Hurricane: First pass drilling more than 400 m down plunge of Zone 126 has intersected the mineralised system in line with Benz's down-plunge projection, potentially doubling the Hurricane search space.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report new gold assay results from ongoing drilling at the Hurricane Camp, part of its 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Figure 1: Long section looking north of Hurricane Camp Drilling with highlights reported in this announcement shown in red outline.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/303412_a1b589523411c95f_002full.jpg
Relationship to the Glenburgh Exploration Target
The Hurricane Camp is a major component of the Glenburgh Exploration Target and represents the highest-grade camp in the project, contributing a high-grade core of 31-35 Mt at 2.50-2.72 g/t Au for 2.5-3.0 Moz within the broader Glenburgh higher-grade domain Exploration Target of 110-125 Mt at 1.7-1.8 g/t Au for 6.1-7.3 Moz.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See announcement dated 24 June 2026 for further details.
Approximately 80% of the Exploration Target is already drill-defined, assay-supported and wireframed. The current systematic fence-line drilling at Hurricane continues to support the target wireframes, improve connectivity, add mineralised volume and define high-grade zones as Benz advances toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.
Mark Lynch Staunton, CEO, commented:
"Hurricane Camp is growing fast.
"The latest drilling shows a camp growing on multiple fronts: shallow high-grade mineralisation has linked Zone 126 and Zone 102, the high-grade lenses at Zone 126 are connecting into a larger gold-bearing trend, and a major new down-plunge opportunity has emerged more than 400 metres beyond the current drilled area.
"This is exactly how a large gold system builds. The model is holding together, the wireframes are connecting, mineralised volume is growing and Hurricane is advancing toward maiden Mineral Resource definition.
"The 400 metre down-plunge step-out is a major development. It intersected the mineralised system in line with our projection and appears to have clipped the edge of the target corridor. We now have a clear vector to drill deeper into the core of the system, and we are moving immediately.
"This new down-plunge opportunity is outside the current Glenburgh Exploration Target and points to substantial underground growth potential. Combined with the emerging shallow open-pit opportunity, Hurricane is rapidly becoming a major growth centre at Glenburgh."
Major 400 m down-plunge step-out opens a major new underground growth opportunity at Hurricane:
First-pass drilling more than 400 m down plunge of Zone 126 has opened a major new growth opportunity at Hurricane, confirming the mineralised system continues well beyond the current drilled area and beneath a ~6 km gold-in-soil anomaly (see Figure 2).
With 2m at 6.4 g/t Au returned from hole 26HZ163, including 1m at 11.9 g/t Au, this hole is interpreted to have clipped the margin of the prospective corridor in line with Benz's down-plunge projection. This provides a clear vector to drill deeper into the core of the target zone, with follow-up drilling planned immediately. This down-plunge opportunity is not included in the current Glenburgh Exploration Target and highlights substantial underground growth potential along the untested 6km trend.
Figure 2: Collar map of holes released. Exploration upside suggested where hole 26HZ163 intersected projected Zone 126 mineralised plunge corridor at depth.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/303412_a1b589523411c95f_003full.jpg
Next Steps
Drilling at Hurricane is ongoing and will remain focused on two clear objectives: convert the drill-supported Exploration Target and grow the system beyond the current target area.
Benz will continue to flesh out the Zone 126 high-grade trend, which remains open along strike and at depth, while infill drilling advances the drill-defined domains toward maiden Mineral Resource spacing.
At the same time, the Company will immediately follow up the new 400m down-plunge opportunity, where first pass drilling has confirmed the mineralised system continues well beyond the current drilled area.
This combination of infill drilling in proven ground and step-out drilling into new ground is designed to increase confidence, add scale and support conversion of the Glenburgh Exploration Target into a maiden Mineral Resource in CY27.
Glenburgh Deposit Geology
The Glenburgh deposit geology is interpreted to comprise muddy pelitic sediments and mafic volcanic rocks metamorphosed to migmatites and amphibolites during the ca. 1990Ma Glenburgh Orogeny. Within this package of rocks, an extensive sea floor or sub-sea floor alteration system is associated with gold mineralisation.
The core of the mineralised envelope at Glenburgh is defined by a folded sequence of metapelitic rocks interlayered with silica-rich grey chert bands, sulphide and oxide sedimentary iron formations, iron-rich grunerite bearing layers, and tungsten-rich and phosphate bands.
Recrystallisation of gold and other silicate minerals during granulite facies metamorphism is considered responsible for the exceptional metallurgical recoveries reported in the announcement dated 17 June 2026.
Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District
The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.
Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.
Figure 3: Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/303412_a1b589523411c95f_004full.jpg
- END -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
For more information please contact:
Mark Lynch-Staunton
Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp.
E: mstaunton@benzmining.com
T: +61 8 6143 6702
About Benz Mining Corp.
Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.
Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/303412_a1b589523411c95f_005full.jpg
For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.
Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)
The scientific and technical information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918), and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Lynch-Staunton is the Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Lynch-Staunton consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as at the date of this news release, are made as of the date of this news release, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the nature, scope and results of the Company's exploration programs; (ii) the potential quantity and grade of the Company's exploration targets; (iii) the potential for delineation of a Mineral Resource from the Exploration Target; the timing and results of future drilling, metallurgical testwork and geological modelling; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to advancing its mineral properties; and the potential for future development of its mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relating to exploration targets are inherently speculative in nature.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) risks relating to the inherently uncertain nature of mineral exploration and development; (ii) uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Resources and exploration targets; (iii) the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with expectations; (iv) commodity price fluctuations; (v) changes in general economic and market conditions; (vi) the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; (vii) risks related to permitting, environmental regulation and community relations; (viii) operational risks in conducting exploration activities, including weather, equipment failure and access issues; and other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Exploration Target will be realized or that future exploration will result in any Mineral Resources being identified. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Appendix 1: Detailed Breakdown Of Exploration Target
|GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET - by deposit and grade domain
|Hurricane Camp
|Basis
|Tonnes (Mt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Contained Gold (Moz)
|High grade
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|25 - 28
|2.50 - 2.72
|2.0 - 2.5
|Conceptual projection
|6 - 7
|2.50 - 2.72
|0.5 - 0.6
|Subtotal - high grade
|31 - 35
|2.50 - 2.72
|2.5 - 3.0
|Mineralised halo
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|166 - 184
|0.37 - 0.39
|2.0 - 2.3
|Conceptual projection
|40 - 44
|0.37 - 0.39
|0.5 - 0.6
|Subtotal - mineralised halo
|206 - 229
|0.37 - 0.39
|2.4 - 2.9
|TOTAL - Hurricane
|235 - 265
|0.65 - 0.70
|5.0 - 5.9
|Icon
|Basis
|Tonnes (Mt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Contained Gold (Moz)
|High grade
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|54 - 60
|1.40 - 1.47
|2.4 - 2.8
|Conceptual projection
|8 - 9
|1.40 - 1.47
|0.35 - 0.41
|Subtotal - high grade
|62 - 69
|1.40 - 1.47
|2.8 - 3.3
|Mineralised halo
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|125 - 139
|0.28 - 0.29
|1.1 - 1.3
|Conceptual projection
|18 - 20
|0.28 - 0.29
|0.16 - 0.19
|Subtotal - mineralised halo
|143 - 159
|0.28 - 0.29
|1.3 - 1.5
|TOTAL - Icon
|205 - 230
|0.62 - 0.65
|4.1 - 4.7
|Thunderbolt
|Basis
|Tonnes (Mt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Contained Gold (Moz)
|High grade
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|3.07 - 3.41
|1.40 - 1.55
|0.1 - 0.2
|Conceptual projection
|16 - 17
|1.40 - 1.55
|0.7 - 0.9
|Subtotal - high grade
|19 - 21
|1.40 - 1.55
|0.8 - 1.0
|Mineralised halo
|Drill-constrained (data-driven)
|4 - 5
|0.28 - 0.31
|0.04 - 0.05
|Conceptual projection
|21 - 24
|0.28 - 0.31
|0.19 - 0.24
|Subtotal - mineralised halo
|26 - 29
|0.28 - 0.31
|0.2 - 0.3
|TOTAL - Thunderbolt
|45 - 50
|0.75 - 0.83
|1.1 - 1.3
|Glenburgh Exploration Target - reconciliation by camp
|Basis
|Tonnes (Mt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Contained Gold (Moz)
|Hurricane
|235 - 265
|0.65 - 0.70
|5.0 - 5.9
|Icon
|205 - 230
|0.62 - 0.65
|4.1 - 4.7
|Thunderbolt
|45 - 50
|0.75 - 0.83
|1.1 - 1.3
|GLENBURGH EXPLORATION TARGET
|485 - 540
|0.65 - 0.69
|10.1 - 12.0
Appendix 2: JORC Tables
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory test
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
Appendix 3: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Dip
|Azimuth
|End Depth
|26HZ011
|412815
|7192944
|306
|55
|158
|402
|26HZ012
|412793
|7192514
|311
|54
|336
|402
|26HZ013
|412798
|7192503
|311
|54
|154
|450
|26HZ044
|412816
|7192681
|309
|54
|156
|450
|26HZ045
|414420
|7193836
|316
|67
|159
|873
|26HZ050
|412964
|7192345
|309
|55
|335
|450
|26HZ055
|413277
|7192439
|309
|54
|339
|510
|26HZ058
|414664
|7193770
|319
|57
|141
|322
|26HZ059
|414667
|7193766
|319
|56
|150
|300
|26HZ064
|414662
|7193846
|316
|60
|153
|552
|26HZ065
|414818
|7193450
|324
|64
|337
|900
|26HZ066
|413212
|7192872
|311
|53
|156
|450
|26HZ067
|413456
|7193398
|311
|65
|175
|450
|26HZ068
|414692
|7193875
|318
|52
|156
|396
|26HZ069
|413456
|7193395
|311
|55
|173
|354
|26HZ070
|414692
|7193876
|318
|52
|152
|402
|26HZ072
|414816
|7193454
|324
|52
|333
|577
|26HZ073
|414797
|7193977
|322
|65
|167
|804
|26HZ074
|413480
|7193063
|313
|56
|335
|552
|26HZ075
|413538
|7193448
|312
|58
|163
|504
|26HZ077
|414765
|7194027
|320
|65
|170
|906
|26HZ078
|413597
|7193129
|315
|67
|341
|600
|26HZ079
|413385
|7193349
|310
|65
|156
|402
|26HZ081
|413386
|7193347
|310
|55
|158
|354
|26HZ082
|414353
|7193835
|315
|72
|165
|1008
|26HZ083
|413348
|7193368
|309
|61
|159
|402
|26HZ084
|413173
|7193206
|309
|56
|156
|300
|26HZ086
|413198
|7193214
|309
|57
|151
|252
|26HZ087
|414357
|7193829
|315
|70
|147
|942
|26HZ089
|413317
|7193353
|309
|57
|155
|354
|26HZ090
|414354
|7193841
|318
|66
|173
|702
|26HZ091
|413256
|7193316
|309
|64
|153
|402
|26HZ093
|413364
|7193289
|311
|54
|163
|300
|26HZ094
|413840
|7193542
|312
|66
|156
|504
|26HZ096
|414369
|7193772
|315
|61
|168
|552
|26HZ097
|413898
|7193526
|313
|69
|157
|594
|26HZ098
|414371
|7193766
|315
|53
|158
|450
|26HZ099
|413897
|7193529
|313
|58
|158
|402
|26HZ100
|413332
|7193313
|310
|56
|154
|354
|26HZ101
|413968
|7193540
|313
|68
|155
|450
|26HZ102
|413276
|7193336
|309
|62
|145
|500
|26HZ103
|414901
|7193943
|325
|57
|154
|474
|26HZ104
|414360
|7193821
|315
|60
|178
|600
|26HZ105
|413595
|7193542
|310
|57
|156
|621
|26HZ106
|414362
|7193819
|315
|66
|160
|650
|26HZ107
|415005
|7193942
|329
|56
|165
|365
|26HZ108
|413969
|7193534
|313
|55
|156
|319
|26HZ110
|414762
|7194025
|320
|62
|151
|972
|26HZ111
|414997
|7194141
|328
|52
|152
|654
|26HZ112
|413695
|7193547
|310
|59
|156
|654
|26HZ113
|413801
|7193484
|311
|71
|160
|552
|26HZ114
|413932
|7193562
|313
|70
|148
|480
|26HZ115
|414641
|7193924
|317
|62
|169
|654
|26HZ116
|414418
|7193833
|316
|69
|142
|870
|26HZ118
|414008
|7193546
|313
|69
|153
|480
|26HZ119
|414330
|7193680
|316
|71
|141
|510
|26HZ121
|414009
|7193544
|313
|61
|156
|348
|26HZ122
|413801
|7193483
|311
|60
|157
|450
|26HZ123
|414086
|7193681
|311
|53
|151
|396
|26HZ124
|414332
|7193678
|316
|69
|163
|420
|26HZ125
|414148
|7193598
|314
|55
|152
|300
|26HZ126
|413744
|7193422
|312
|64
|154
|430
|26HZ127
|414193
|7193695
|315
|52
|168
|450
|26HZ128
|414196
|7193691
|315
|50
|144
|450
|26HZ129
|414264
|7193754
|312
|69
|169
|714
|26HZ131
|414263
|7193750
|313
|62
|157
|582
|26HZ132
|414265
|7193750
|313
|64
|175
|852
|26HZ133
|414760
|7194024
|320
|66
|165
|870
|26HZ134
|414332
|7193676
|316
|60
|153
|354
|26HZ135
|414222
|7193653
|319
|53
|164
|384
|26HZ136
|414724
|7194001
|320
|63
|168
|800
|26HZ137
|414261
|7193748
|313
|61
|175
|702
|26HZ139
|414245
|7193836
|313
|67
|162
|900
|26HZ140
|414500
|7193882
|320
|64
|154
|714
|26HZ141
|414265
|7193749
|313
|59
|155
|550
|26HZ142
|414245
|7193836
|313
|65
|176
|852
|26HZ143
|414265
|7193749
|313
|53
|158
|480
|26HZ144
|414420
|7193838
|316
|64
|169
|702
|26HZ145
|414827
|7194010
|321
|62
|149
|750
|26HZ146
|414827
|7194010
|321
|66
|150
|804
|26HZ147
|414420
|7193838
|316
|64
|168
|654
|26HZ148
|413386
|7193457
|309
|66
|155
|582
|26HZ150
|414420
|7193837
|316
|55
|159
|552
|26HZ151
|414092
|7193842
|310
|64
|156
|789
|26HZ152
|414421
|7193834
|311
|53
|163
|528
|26HZ156
|413245
|7193512
|308
|64
|154
|804
|26HZ158
|413317
|7193608
|307
|58
|155
|804
|26HZ160
|413841
|7193698
|313
|64
|162
|742
|26HZ163
|415934
|7194395
|318
|59
|161
|930
Appendix 4a: High Grade Intercepts
A nominal 0.7g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au (ppm)
|Length
|26HZ012
|126
|139
|0.8
|13
|26HZ044
|133
|136
|0.8
|3
|26HZ044
|146
|148
|0.9
|2
|26HZ044
|178
|180
|1.3
|2
|26HZ045
|722
|726
|1.6
|4
|26HZ045
|741
|752
|2.1
|11
|26HZ045
|760
|772
|1.2
|12
|26HZ050
|198
|201
|2.4
|3
|26HZ058
|182
|185
|5
|3
|26HZ058
|211
|215
|3.5
|4
|26HZ059
|50
|52
|1.4
|2
|26HZ059
|160
|168
|14.7
|8
|26HZ059
|178
|180
|3
|2
|26HZ059
|197
|204
|4
|7
|26HZ064
|289
|294
|6.4
|5
|26HZ064
|300
|308
|3.3
|8
|26HZ064
|323
|325
|3.2
|2
|26HZ064
|377
|385
|1.9
|8
|26HZ065
|662
|666
|1.4
|4
|26HZ066
|167
|174
|0.9
|7
|26HZ067
|262
|264
|0.8
|2
|26HZ067
|271
|274
|0.9
|3
|26HZ067
|309
|317
|1.2
|8
|26HZ068
|244
|250
|1.4
|6
|26HZ068
|314
|326
|2.4
|12
|26HZ069
|217
|223
|1.2
|6
|26HZ069
|289
|294
|1.1
|5
|26HZ069
|304
|306
|2.5
|2
|26HZ070
|239
|243
|2.7
|4
|26HZ070
|303
|322
|1
|19
|26HZ072
|400
|417
|2.2
|17
|26HZ072
|490
|492
|0.9
|2
|26HZ072
|510
|512
|1.6
|2
|26HZ072
|526
|530
|1.3
|4
|26HZ072
|562
|566
|2.5
|4
|26HZ073
|445
|471
|3
|26
|26HZ073
|479
|481
|1.1
|2
|26HZ073
|510
|520
|3.5
|10
|26HZ073
|535
|544
|3.4
|9
|26HZ074
|356
|359
|3.3
|3
|26HZ075
|316
|318
|11.4
|2
|26HZ077
|822
|826
|2
|4
|26HZ078
|462
|465
|2.9
|3
|26HZ078
|530
|534
|2.7
|4
|26HZ079
|257
|280
|2
|23
|26HZ081
|133
|135
|0.9
|2
|26HZ081
|242
|248
|1.2
|6
|26HZ081
|282
|284
|0.8
|2
|26HZ081
|300
|304
|1
|4
|26HZ082
|703
|706
|1.3
|3
|26HZ082
|753
|755
|3
|2
|26HZ083
|296
|298
|1
|2
|26HZ086
|79
|88
|1.6
|9
|26HZ086
|202
|204
|2
|2
|26HZ087
|482
|484
|4.2
|2
|26HZ087
|766
|770
|1
|4
|26HZ089
|235
|237
|1.5
|2
|26HZ089
|247
|259
|1.2
|12
|26HZ089
|280
|287
|0.8
|7
|26HZ090
|421
|423
|1.8
|2
|26HZ091
|147
|150
|0.9
|3
|26HZ091
|188
|192
|1
|4
|26HZ091
|242
|259
|0.9
|17
|26HZ091
|271
|278
|0.7
|7
|26HZ094
|367
|381
|1.1
|14
|26HZ094
|428
|431
|1.8
|3
|26HZ096
|365
|368
|1.6
|3
|26HZ096
|397
|403
|0.8
|6
|26HZ096
|542
|551
|1.3
|9
|26HZ097
|289
|291
|0.8
|2
|26HZ097
|334
|342
|1.6
|8
|26HZ097
|359
|363
|0.8
|4
|26HZ097
|374
|388
|1.2
|14
|26HZ097
|404
|441
|1.4
|37
|26HZ098
|300
|304
|0.9
|4
|26HZ098
|317
|325
|1.6
|8
|26HZ098
|349
|354
|0.9
|5
|26HZ099
|217
|222
|1.4
|5
|26HZ101
|205
|207
|1.7
|2
|26HZ102
|164
|166
|3.1
|2
|26HZ102
|249
|253
|0.8
|4
|26HZ102
|270
|272
|1.5
|2
|26HZ103
|299
|301
|1.2
|2
|26HZ104
|405
|407
|1.6
|2
|26HZ105
|386
|391
|24.2
|5
|26HZ105
|430
|438
|0.7
|8
|26HZ105
|457
|459
|1
|2
|26HZ106
|306
|308
|5.1
|2
|26HZ106
|430
|437
|0.8
|7
|26HZ106
|584
|588
|0.7
|4
|26HZ107
|299
|308
|0.8
|9
|26HZ108
|279
|281
|1.3
|2
|26HZ110
|666
|676
|2.1
|10
|26HZ110
|697
|699
|1.4
|2
|26HZ110
|765
|791
|1.2
|26
|26HZ110
|846
|852
|0.8
|6
|26HZ111
|520
|522
|2.5
|2
|26HZ112
|370
|373
|2.4
|3
|26HZ112
|385
|387
|1.7
|2
|26HZ113
|319
|321
|1.3
|2
|26HZ113
|329
|332
|0.9
|3
|26HZ113
|494
|497
|1.6
|3
|26HZ113
|537
|542
|1.2
|5
|26HZ115
|428
|431
|1.3
|3
|26HZ115
|452
|455
|1
|3
|26HZ116
|478
|480
|1.3
|2
|26HZ116
|518
|520
|1.8
|2
|26HZ116
|553
|557
|1.3
|4
|26HZ118
|166
|175
|0.9
|9
|26HZ119
|3
|5
|10.7
|2
|26HZ119
|212
|218
|0.9
|6
|26HZ119
|317
|321
|5
|4
|26HZ121
|326
|328
|2.2
|2
|26HZ122
|204
|211
|1.5
|7
|26HZ122
|320
|329
|0.9
|9
|26HZ123
|322
|330
|0.8
|8
|26HZ123
|354
|359
|1.8
|5
|26HZ124
|189
|204
|2.6
|15
|26HZ124
|326
|334
|1.4
|8
|26HZ124
|358
|368
|1.2
|10
|26HZ125
|135
|137
|0.9
|2
|26HZ125
|163
|172
|1.6
|9
|26HZ125
|174
|191
|3.6
|17
|26HZ125
|214
|217
|2
|3
|26HZ127
|266
|271
|5.7
|5
|26HZ127
|277
|290
|1.4
|13
|26HZ127
|296
|298
|2.1
|2
|26HZ127
|341
|349
|8.2
|8
|26HZ128
|274
|281
|2
|7
|26HZ128
|300
|311
|3.6
|11
|26HZ128
|334
|336
|2.4
|2
|26HZ129
|379
|387
|1.1
|8
|26HZ131
|344
|349
|0.8
|5
|26HZ131
|362
|385
|3.2
|23
|26HZ131
|402
|405
|0.8
|3
|26HZ131
|420
|422
|1.3
|2
|26HZ131
|560
|566
|1.3
|6
|26HZ132
|632
|634
|1.7
|2
|26HZ132
|841
|845
|0.8
|4
|26HZ133
|833
|841
|0.9
|8
|26HZ134
|280
|283
|0.9
|3
|26HZ135
|216
|253
|5.2
|37
|26HZ135
|280
|284
|1.6
|4
|26HZ136
|559
|561
|2.1
|2
|26HZ136
|614
|619
|3.9
|5
|26HZ136
|628
|630
|1.9
|2
|26HZ137
|289
|306
|1.7
|17
|26HZ137
|337
|348
|1
|11
|26HZ139
|807
|809
|1.1
|2
|26HZ139
|843
|846
|1.1
|3
|26HZ140
|455
|461
|1.2
|6
|26HZ140
|493
|495
|2.9
|2
|26HZ141
|281
|283
|1.7
|2
|26HZ141
|291
|293
|0.8
|2
|26HZ141
|296
|299
|0.8
|3
|26HZ141
|366
|373
|1.7
|7
|26HZ141
|379
|385
|1
|6
|26HZ141
|401
|408
|1
|7
|26HZ141
|424
|426
|1.5
|2
|26HZ142
|676
|683
|0.7
|7
|26HZ142
|704
|706
|1
|2
|26HZ142
|739
|746
|1.6
|7
|26HZ144
|499
|501
|0.8
|2
|26HZ144
|595
|602
|1
|7
|26HZ145
|432
|459
|6.4
|27
|26HZ145
|504
|542
|5
|38
|26HZ145
|557
|570
|1.6
|13
|26HZ145
|627
|630
|0.8
|3
|26HZ146
|459
|461
|1.6
|2
|26HZ146
|585
|587
|2.4
|2
|26HZ146
|690
|701
|1.2
|11
|26HZ146
|724
|727
|2.5
|3
|26HZ146
|746
|750
|0.8
|4
|26HZ147
|469
|481
|5
|12
|26HZ147
|495
|504
|1.3
|9
|26HZ148
|383
|399
|1.5
|16
|26HZ148
|407
|409
|1.3
|2
|26HZ148
|427
|433
|0.9
|6
|26HZ150
|408
|412
|2.1
|4
|26HZ150
|442
|444
|1.4
|2
|26HZ151
|583
|586
|2.2
|3
|26HZ152
|311
|313
|0.9
|2
|26HZ152
|332
|341
|1
|9
|26HZ158
|603
|608
|3.2
|5
|26HZ163
|762
|764
|6.4
|2
Appendix 4b: Bulk Intercepts
A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au (ppm)
|Length
|26HZ011
|395
|397
|0.6
|2
|26HZ012
|75
|83
|0.3
|8
|26HZ012
|88
|91
|0.4
|3
|26HZ012
|126
|139
|0.8
|13
|26HZ013
|163
|172
|0.3
|9
|26HZ044
|123
|156
|0.4
|33
|26HZ044
|174
|183
|0.6
|9
|26HZ044
|403
|404
|1.7
|1
|26HZ050
|134
|139
|0.5
|5
|26HZ050
|198
|202
|1.9
|4
|26HZ050
|228
|235
|0.4
|7
|26HZ055
|432
|434
|0.3
|2
|26HZ058
|166
|187
|1
|21
|26HZ058
|211
|216
|2.9
|5
|26HZ058
|252
|263
|0.4
|11
|26HZ059
|50
|53
|1
|3
|26HZ059
|160
|180
|6.3
|20
|26HZ059
|197
|205
|3.6
|8
|26HZ064
|252
|267
|0.3
|15
|26HZ064
|281
|308
|2.3
|27
|26HZ064
|323
|335
|0.7
|12
|26HZ064
|377
|389
|1.4
|12
|26HZ064
|431
|433
|0.3
|2
|26HZ064
|451
|458
|0.3
|7
|26HZ064
|468
|469
|1.6
|1
|26HZ065
|517
|518
|8
|1
|26HZ065
|530
|535
|0.4
|5
|26HZ065
|542
|547
|0.3
|5
|26HZ065
|633
|637
|0.4
|4
|26HZ065
|650
|678
|0.5
|28
|26HZ065
|726
|729
|0.6
|3
|26HZ066
|167
|174
|0.9
|7
|26HZ066
|286
|307
|0.4
|21
|26HZ067
|32
|35
|0.6
|3
|26HZ067
|253
|281
|0.4
|28
|26HZ067
|299
|320
|0.7
|21
|26HZ068
|243
|251
|1.2
|8
|26HZ068
|312
|333
|1.6
|21
|26HZ069
|212
|230
|0.6
|18
|26HZ069
|242
|270
|0.3
|28
|26HZ069
|281
|311
|0.6
|30
|26HZ070
|239
|243
|2.7
|4
|26HZ070
|303
|336
|0.8
|33
|26HZ072
|356
|360
|1.1
|4
|26HZ072
|378
|381
|0.4
|3
|26HZ072
|393
|418
|1.6
|25
|26HZ072
|486
|492
|0.5
|6
|26HZ072
|510
|530
|0.6
|20
|26HZ072
|554
|566
|1
|12
|26HZ073
|380
|411
|0.3
|31
|26HZ073
|445
|488
|2
|43
|26HZ073
|510
|528
|2.1
|18
|26HZ073
|535
|587
|0.9
|52
|26HZ073
|615
|621
|0.3
|6
|26HZ073
|694
|696
|0.6
|2
|26HZ073
|773
|775
|0.4
|2
|26HZ074
|199
|208
|0.3
|9
|26HZ074
|216
|218
|0.4
|2
|26HZ074
|235
|241
|0.4
|6
|26HZ074
|316
|322
|0.4
|6
|26HZ074
|352
|359
|1.6
|7
|26HZ074
|491
|495
|0.6
|4
|26HZ075
|294
|298
|0.4
|4
|26HZ075
|303
|305
|0.4
|2
|26HZ075
|316
|318
|11.4
|2
|26HZ077
|822
|828
|1.5
|6
|26HZ078
|242
|252
|0.3
|10
|26HZ078
|272
|274
|0.4
|2
|26HZ078
|461
|468
|1.5
|7
|26HZ078
|530
|538
|1.4
|8
|26HZ079
|257
|287
|1.6
|30
|26HZ081
|126
|135
|0.3
|9
|26HZ081
|197
|202
|0.6
|5
|26HZ081
|237
|284
|0.4
|47
|26HZ081
|300
|307
|0.7
|7
|26HZ082
|546
|549
|0.7
|3
|26HZ082
|561
|564
|0.5
|3
|26HZ082
|697
|713
|0.5
|16
|26HZ082
|749
|757
|1
|8
|26HZ082
|852
|854
|0.5
|2
|26HZ082
|949
|953
|0.6
|4
|26HZ082
|1005
|1008
|0.8
|3
|26HZ083
|200
|205
|0.7
|5
|26HZ083
|283
|310
|0.4
|27
|26HZ084
|141
|143
|0.3
|2
|26HZ086
|78
|89
|1.4
|11
|26HZ086
|115
|119
|0.4
|4
|26HZ086
|193
|204
|0.6
|11
|26HZ087
|482
|488
|1.6
|6
|26HZ087
|578
|589
|0.4
|11
|26HZ087
|751
|778
|0.4
|27
|26HZ087
|798
|810
|0.3
|12
|26HZ089
|179
|184
|0.3
|5
|26HZ089
|234
|287
|0.6
|53
|26HZ090
|421
|440
|0.4
|19
|26HZ090
|476
|487
|0.4
|11
|26HZ090
|501
|503
|0.5
|2
|26HZ090
|558
|564
|0.3
|6
|26HZ090
|589
|594
|0.4
|5
|26HZ091
|136
|173
|0.4
|37
|26HZ091
|188
|192
|1
|4
|26HZ091
|234
|283
|0.6
|49
|26HZ091
|294
|296
|0.4
|2
|26HZ091
|332
|337
|0.8
|5
|26HZ093
|24
|34
|0.3
|10
|26HZ093
|153
|163
|0.3
|10
|26HZ093
|227
|242
|0.3
|15
|26HZ094
|38
|53
|0.4
|15
|26HZ094
|282
|285
|0.7
|3
|26HZ094
|296
|311
|0.3
|15
|26HZ094
|366
|402
|0.6
|36
|26HZ094
|428
|442
|0.7
|14
|26HZ096
|216
|217
|1.6
|1
|26HZ096
|320
|333
|0.3
|13
|26HZ096
|348
|351
|0.4
|3
|26HZ096
|365
|403
|0.6
|38
|26HZ096
|534
|552
|0.8
|18
|26HZ097
|286
|296
|0.4
|10
|26HZ097
|327
|344
|0.9
|17
|26HZ097
|359
|445
|1
|86
|26HZ097
|474
|485
|0.3
|11
|26HZ098
|300
|325
|0.9
|25
|26HZ098
|336
|366
|0.4
|30
|26HZ099
|27
|28
|1.6
|1
|26HZ099
|217
|223
|1.3
|6
|26HZ099
|369
|375
|0.5
|6
|26HZ100
|179
|190
|0.4
|11
|26HZ101
|201
|215
|0.5
|14
|26HZ102
|153
|169
|0.6
|16
|26HZ102
|212
|213
|1.6
|1
|26HZ102
|238
|272
|0.4
|34
|26HZ103
|299
|301
|1.2
|2
|26HZ104
|375
|381
|0.3
|6
|26HZ104
|399
|437
|0.3
|38
|26HZ104
|468
|470
|0.5
|2
|26HZ104
|543
|550
|0.5
|7
|26HZ105
|133
|135
|0.4
|2
|26HZ105
|383
|397
|8.9
|14
|26HZ105
|429
|459
|0.4
|30
|26HZ105
|478
|487
|0.4
|9
|26HZ105
|493
|504
|0.3
|11
|26HZ105
|514
|523
|0.3
|9
|26HZ105
|527
|533
|0.4
|6
|26HZ105
|544
|548
|0.3
|4
|26HZ106
|306
|309
|3.6
|3
|26HZ106
|425
|441
|0.5
|16
|26HZ106
|471
|474
|0.6
|3
|26HZ106
|488
|490
|0.4
|2
|26HZ106
|495
|497
|0.3
|2
|26HZ106
|581
|589
|0.6
|8
|26HZ107
|282
|283
|1.9
|1
|26HZ107
|299
|308
|0.8
|9
|26HZ108
|161
|166
|1.3
|5
|26HZ108
|178
|182
|0.6
|4
|26HZ108
|193
|196
|0.5
|3
|26HZ108
|203
|205
|0.3
|2
|26HZ108
|216
|217
|1.7
|1
|26HZ108
|246
|265
|0.3
|19
|26HZ108
|270
|295
|0.4
|25
|26HZ110
|609
|612
|0.5
|3
|26HZ110
|666
|683
|1.3
|17
|26HZ110
|694
|719
|0.4
|25
|26HZ110
|765
|791
|1.2
|26
|26HZ110
|827
|853
|0.4
|26
|26HZ110
|868
|870
|0.3
|2
|26HZ110
|876
|880
|0.6
|4
|26HZ111
|14
|21
|0.5
|7
|26HZ111
|394
|397
|0.9
|3
|26HZ111
|520
|531
|0.8
|11
|26HZ112
|333
|336
|0.5
|3
|26HZ112
|370
|394
|0.6
|24
|26HZ112
|415
|461
|0.4
|46
|26HZ113
|318
|336
|0.5
|18
|26HZ113
|355
|358
|0.3
|3
|26HZ113
|396
|434
|0.3
|38
|26HZ113
|458
|460
|4.2
|2
|26HZ113
|493
|499
|0.9
|6
|26HZ113
|526
|543
|0.5
|17
|26HZ114
|286
|292
|0.5
|6
|26HZ114
|334
|336
|0.5
|2
|26HZ115
|417
|431
|0.7
|14
|26HZ115
|444
|482
|0.4
|38
|26HZ115
|534
|546
|0.6
|12
|26HZ115
|559
|569
|0.4
|10
|26HZ116
|393
|397
|0.4
|4
|26HZ116
|405
|408
|0.6
|3
|26HZ116
|457
|480
|0.3
|23
|26HZ116
|518
|522
|1.1
|4
|26HZ116
|553
|558
|1.1
|5
|26HZ118
|70
|71
|6
|1
|26HZ118
|156
|176
|0.6
|20
|26HZ118
|366
|374
|0.5
|8
|26HZ119
|3
|5
|10.7
|2
|26HZ119
|212
|238
|0.3
|26
|26HZ119
|316
|330
|1.6
|14
|26HZ119
|373
|396
|0.3
|23
|26HZ119
|407
|424
|0.3
|17
|26HZ119
|446
|453
|0.7
|7
|26HZ121
|173
|177
|0.3
|4
|26HZ121
|231
|236
|0.3
|5
|26HZ121
|260
|262
|0.6
|2
|26HZ121
|326
|328
|2.2
|2
|26HZ122
|204
|211
|1.5
|7
|26HZ122
|240
|247
|0.4
|7
|26HZ122
|318
|336
|0.6
|18
|26HZ123
|273
|278
|0.4
|5
|26HZ123
|321
|338
|0.5
|17
|26HZ123
|342
|372
|0.6
|30
|26HZ124
|85
|87
|0.4
|2
|26HZ124
|189
|205
|2.5
|16
|26HZ124
|221
|224
|2.2
|3
|26HZ124
|326
|374
|0.6
|48
|26HZ125
|135
|141
|0.6
|6
|26HZ125
|162
|218
|1.6
|56
|26HZ125
|232
|238
|0.6
|6
|26HZ126
|218
|219
|3.8
|1
|26HZ126
|230
|241
|0.3
|11
|26HZ127
|245
|305
|1
|60
|26HZ127
|327
|361
|2.1
|34
|26HZ128
|219
|224
|0.4
|5
|26HZ128
|274
|311
|1.7
|37
|26HZ128
|332
|344
|0.6
|12
|26HZ129
|334
|348
|0.3
|14
|26HZ129
|360
|389
|0.5
|29
|26HZ129
|545
|560
|0.3
|15
|26HZ129
|568
|577
|0.3
|9
|26HZ131
|336
|385
|1.7
|49
|26HZ131
|395
|423
|0.4
|28
|26HZ131
|470
|472
|0.5
|2
|26HZ131
|560
|566
|1.3
|6
|26HZ132
|334
|336
|0.4
|2
|26HZ132
|346
|363
|0.4
|17
|26HZ132
|370
|377
|0.3
|7
|26HZ132
|380
|384
|0.3
|4
|26HZ132
|388
|390
|0.4
|2
|26HZ132
|631
|634
|1.3
|3
|26HZ132
|841
|846
|0.7
|5
|26HZ133
|783
|792
|0.5
|9
|26HZ133
|821
|850
|0.5
|29
|26HZ134
|274
|292
|0.4
|18
|26HZ135
|214
|284
|2.9
|70
|26HZ135
|298
|299
|1.7
|1
|26HZ136
|559
|570
|0.5
|11
|26HZ136
|588
|593
|0.5
|5
|26HZ136
|607
|638
|0.9
|31
|26HZ136
|650
|652
|0.3
|2
|26HZ137
|281
|320
|0.9
|39
|26HZ137
|335
|355
|0.7
|20
|26HZ137
|378
|383
|0.4
|5
|26HZ137
|389
|391
|0.3
|2
|26HZ137
|425
|431
|0.5
|6
|26HZ137
|472
|477
|0.4
|5
|26HZ137
|495
|510
|0.3
|15
|26HZ139
|592
|595
|0.5
|3
|26HZ139
|776
|786
|0.3
|10
|26HZ139
|806
|809
|0.9
|3
|26HZ139
|835
|861
|0.3
|26
|26HZ140
|450
|463
|0.8
|13
|26HZ140
|492
|499
|1.1
|7
|26HZ140
|547
|552
|0.3
|5
|26HZ141
|276
|299
|0.5
|23
|26HZ141
|366
|411
|0.8
|45
|26HZ141
|424
|427
|1.2
|3
|26HZ142
|653
|657
|0.3
|4
|26HZ142
|663
|719
|0.4
|56
|26HZ142
|735
|755
|0.8
|20
|26HZ142
|786
|788
|0.4
|2
|26HZ143
|195
|197
|0.6
|2
|26HZ143
|329
|345
|0.3
|16
|26HZ144
|438
|441
|0.4
|3
|26HZ144
|481
|515
|0.4
|34
|26HZ144
|546
|550
|0.3
|4
|26HZ144
|556
|558
|0.3
|2
|26HZ144
|594
|602
|0.9
|8
|26HZ145
|432
|459
|6.4
|27
|26HZ145
|479
|488
|0.4
|9
|26HZ145
|499
|578
|2.8
|79
|26HZ145
|627
|634
|0.5
|7
|26HZ146
|403
|417
|0.3
|14
|26HZ146
|422
|430
|0.3
|8
|26HZ146
|459
|471
|0.7
|12
|26HZ146
|495
|497
|0.5
|2
|26HZ146
|535
|538
|0.4
|3
|26HZ146
|574
|588
|0.4
|14
|26HZ146
|630
|644
|0.4
|14
|26HZ146
|667
|701
|0.6
|34
|26HZ146
|714
|730
|0.6
|16
|26HZ146
|734
|790
|0.4
|56
|26HZ147
|390
|392
|0.4
|2
|26HZ147
|407
|430
|0.3
|23
|26HZ147
|441
|505
|1.4
|64
|26HZ148
|305
|309
|0.7
|4
|26HZ148
|341
|348
|0.3
|7
|26HZ148
|372
|444
|0.6
|72
|26HZ148
|574
|578
|0.5
|4
|26HZ150
|368
|372
|0.3
|4
|26HZ150
|379
|380
|1.5
|1
|26HZ150
|401
|444
|0.5
|43
|26HZ151
|549
|553
|1.1
|4
|26HZ151
|565
|587
|0.5
|22
|26HZ152
|310
|346
|0.5
|36
|26HZ156
|751
|753
|0.3
|2
|26HZ156
|759
|767
|0.4
|8
|26HZ158
|603
|617
|1.3
|14
|26HZ158
|650
|652
|0.8
|2
|26HZ158
|736
|737
|1.6
|1
|26HZ158
|798
|804
|0.5
|6
|26HZ160
|710
|713
|0.3
|3
|26HZ163
|762
|769
|2
|7
|26HZ163
|877
|884
|0.3
|7
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303412
Source: Benz Mining Corp.