Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from diamond drilling on the Hanson Property completed in April 2026.

The Hanson Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 28,238 hectares (282 km2) across four properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1).

A small inaugural drill program, totalling 393.0 m in two drillholes, tested the Wilson Target within the Hanson Property. This program represents essentially the first drill test of a strong and broad soil molybdenum anomaly and coincident IP anomaly initially detected by Endako Mines in 1973. Endako Mines did complete two shallow drillholes in 1978 after a five-year hiatus in exploration. Drillholes H9 and H10 were completed to depths of only 62.5 m and 37.8 m, respectively, and were directed away from the central high resistivity anomaly. (Figure 2).

Field work completed in 2025 found that the Stern Creek granodiorite underlying the Wilson Zone hosts potassic secondary biotite alteration related to narrow mm-scale vein-hosted molybdenite mineralization on surface. An outcrop was found near the center of the Wilson Zone geochemical and geophysical anomaly, with brecciated clasts of Stern Creek granodiorite and porphyritic quartz monzonite, the primary target for this drill program.

Drillhole H26-02 intersected intrusive breccia with meter-scale intervals of foliated granodiorite and non-foliated porphyritic quartz monzonite from top of the hole until a larger stock of quartz monzonite was encountered between 30.6 and 44.0 m. Below the lower contact of that unit, the remainder of the drillhole consisted of foliated granodiorite with varying degrees of chlorite alteration, persistent potassic alteration, and molybdenite mineralization hosted in quartz B-veins down to the end of the drillhole.

Notable molybdenite mineralization in dense cm-scale quartz veins was intersected in drillhole H26-02 with an assay of 0.518% Mo (0.864% MoS2(1)) over 1.20 m (59.0-60.2 m). The surrounding interval near the lower contact of the quartz monzonite also hosted cm-scale quartz-molybdenite veins and elevated assays with a weighted average of 0.051% Mo (0.085% MoS2) over 18.2 m (42.0-60.2 m).

For comparison, the average grade in the 2025 mineral resource estimate(2) on the currently inactive Endako Mine (Canada's largest Mo Mine), located 23 km south of the Hanson Property, is 0.072% MoS2 for 335.6 Mt in the measured and indicated category. This estimate used a cut-off grade of 0.040% MoS2 and a price of USD$22.50/lb Mo. Rokmaster also intersected a larger interval of 0.023% Mo (0.038% MoS2) over 71.0 m (42.0-113.0 m) cored in drillhole H26-02. This interval is close to the projected restart cut-off grade used in the Endako Mine PEA.

Drillhole H26-01 was collared approximately 900 m west of drillhole H26-02 and intersected Hanson Phase porphyritic tonalite hosting ~5% disseminated pyrite mineralization. This drillhole tested a circular magnetic low feature, elevated gold in surface samples, and the less exposed western portion of high chargeability anomaly. Drillhole H26-01 returned elevated copper results of 500-1,600 ppm Cu over meter-scale intervals throughout the hole, further confirming the pyrite halo around the core of the Wilson Zone.

There is potential for porphyry-style mineralization on the Hanson Property, at the Wilson Zone and at the Cyr Zone 2.5 km to the north. The Cyr Zone has similar geology with strongly sericite-altered and pyritic Stern Creek granodiorite hosting elevated gold, silver, copper, and zinc as indicated in historical sampling and drilling, which may indicate a less eroded porphyry system. The Buckley Zone, approximately 4.0 km west of the Wilson Zone, is defined by a large, strong molybdenum anomaly in soil samples taken over the Hanson Phase tonalite.

A new 1,534 hectare mineral claim called the Chaplin Property was recently approved 8 km south of the Hanson Property. The Chaplin Property is bisected by the mainline Trout Road and characterized by moderate overburden cover over mapped Stern Creek granodiorite. A 1969 induced polarization survey identified a strong IP anomaly(3) that is coincident with a magnetic low that remains undrilled (Figure 3).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"This first-pass, low-cost drill program at the Wilson Zone has added good value to the Hanson Property by intersecting notable porphyry-style molybdenite mineralization. The high-grade interval of 0.518% Mo over 1.20 m in drillhole H26-02 demonstrates that the system's ability to locally concentrate mineralization in higher-grade vein corridors within a broader envelope of lower-grade mineralization is similar to what has been described at the Endako Mine. The location of the 18.2 m interval returning 0.051% Mo, which exceeds the average grade at the Endako Mine, also supports further exploration potential in the geological context of the Wilson Zone. With extensive road access and nearby infrastructure we can continue advancing the Wilson Zone and the other underexplored Hanson Property targets efficiently. We thank all our contractors, including Hy-Tech Drilling, for safely and efficiently completing this small drill program. Intersecting this porphyry-style mineralization in the Wilson Zone is an excellent start and we look forward to additional drilling on prospective porphyry targets on the Nechako Project later this year."

Footnote 1: Conversion of (% Mo) to (% MoS2) uses a factor of 1.668

Footnote 2: National Instrument NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Endako Mine Restart. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). November 21, 2025. Completed by A-Z Mining Professionals Limited for Moon River Moly Ltd. Sourced from SEDAR filings.

Footnote 3: Chaplin. R. E. 1969. Geophysical Assessment Report on the TAT mineral claims. ARIS Report #2283

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

For more information please contact

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.