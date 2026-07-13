Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on the Mystery Property.

In June, SJ Geophysics completed an Induced Polarization Survey ("IP Survey") over several porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) targets on the Mystery Property. The IP Survey was a pole-dipole active array capable of investigating chargeability and resistivity down to depths of 300-500 m with the purpose of refining targets planned for drill testing during the fall. (Figure 2).

The southern IP Survey profile, Line 1000, was completed over the B2 and B3 zones. This area features limited outcrop exposures of strongly potassic-altered andesite hosting a dense stockwork of pyrite-chalcopyrite-biotite-magnetite veinlets which have returned elevated copper, molybdenum, and gold in rock sample assays. The IP response shows a strong high chargeability anomaly cored by a strong high resistivity anomaly below and southeast of the B2 Zone (Figure 3).

Approximately 2.5 km to the northeast, IP Line 2000 investigated a coincident soil and magnetic anomaly in the northern portion of the Ford Anomaly area. This area is underlain by rhyolite belonging to the Kasalka Group which displays strong phyllic alteration over a broad area including intense sericite replacement and disseminated pyrite. Hyperspectral work completed in the previous years indicates that higher-temperature paragonite occurs below a certain elevation in the Ford Anomaly area indicating good potential remains at depth. IP Line 2000 outlined a large and broad high chargeability anomaly ~200 m below the western portion of the profile, and a deeper highly resistive feature on the eastern end of the profile (Figure 4).

Another ~1.1 km to the north of the Ford Anomaly, IP Line 3000 tested an area of stockwork quartz veining in sericite- and potassic-altered porphyritic monzonite. This area was discovered last year and Re-Os age dating on the molybdenite mineralization confirmed that it belongs to the productive late Cretaceous Bulkley Intrusive Suite which is related to porphyry systems in the region such as the Huckleberry, Ox, Seel, and Poplar Deposits. IP Line 3000 shows a west-dipping coincident high chargeability and high resistivity anomaly which comes to surface near where the molybdenite mineralization outcrops. Possibly related to line 2000, there is also a deeper highly resistive feature in the eastern portion of the Line 3000 profile (Figure 5).

Diamond drilling of several of these targets, now refined at depth with the IP Survey, is being planned for September-October 2026. The Mystery Property holds an active three-year exploration permit and Rokmaster is fully funded to complete the drilling as planned.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The IP Survey will certainly improve the efficiency of the planned drilling with the specific drill targets now resolved at depth. The Mystery Property and the region in general does not offer much outcrop exposure so we are fortunate to have discovered several occurrences of significant porphyry-style alteration and mineralization. Now the IP Survey has detected multiple very encouraging features at the drill targeting scale. The whole team is thrilled with these results, especially on line 1000, and is excited to get a drill turning on them later this year."

Nechako Project

The Mystery Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 28,238 hectares (282 km2) across four properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has nurtured the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets on the properties, three of which hold active exploration drill permits.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Ross Polutnik, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and was involved in the survey data collection and geophysical inversions shown in figures 3,4, and 5.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.