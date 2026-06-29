SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffin Gaming Partners (Griffin), one of the world's leading venture capital firms focused exclusively on gaming with $1.5 billion under management*, today announced that it has acquired a 3.24% equity stake in tinyBuild, a leading independent game publisher and developer focused on creating, owning, and growing original gaming intellectual property.Founded in 2011, tinyBuild has established itself as a distinctive independent gaming company, with a portfolio of globally recognized franchises, a growing network of development studios, and a long-term commitment to building enduring IP."We believe the indie gaming space remains a compelling area of the industry, continuing to produce a range of gaming franchises with established audiences," said Frankie Zhu, Partner at Griffin. "tinyBuild has assembled a differentiated portfolio of IP with significant long term potential, and we are excited to become shareholders and participate in the company's next chapter."Over the past decade, tinyBuild has developed and published numerous successful titles while expanding its capabilities across development, publishing, and transmedia entertainment. The company has increasingly focused on growing wholly owned intellectual property and building sustainable franchises with global reach."We are pleased to welcome Griffin Gaming Partners as a shareholder," said Alex Nichiporchik, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of tinyBuild. "As a specialist investor in the games sector, Griffin brings a strong understanding of the industry, and their investment reflects confidence in tinyBuild's strategy, own-IP focus, diversified portfolio, and long-term growth opportunities."The investment reflects Griffin's continued conviction in companies that own differentiated intellectual property, support exceptional creative talent, and are positioned to participate in the long-term growth of the global games market.About Griffin Gaming PartnersGriffin Gaming Partners is one of the world's leading venture capital firms that focuses solely on the global gaming market and its adjacencies, with $1.5 billion AUM*. Its mission is to be the definitive source of capital for the games industry, investing in seed through growth stages at the intersection of infrastructure, distribution, content, and platforms. Griffin deploys capital to companies like Overwolf, Discord, AMPLITUDE Studios, and countless other gaming projects.For disclaimers and more information, visit: https://griffingp.com/About tinyBuild:Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 100 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild's strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group's broad geographical footprint which supports the Company's ability to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.Disclaimer* AUM figure reflects total capital commitments as of 3/31/26.This release is for information purposes only and is not intended as investment advice, an offer, or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. Securities of any investment funds managed by Griffin are offered to selected investors only by means of such fund's governing documents and related subscription materials.There is no guarantee that any investment objective will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results, which may vary. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. An investment with Griffin is speculative and involves significant risks, including the potential loss of all or a substantial portion of invested capital and the lack of liquidity of an investment.This release contains forward-looking statements. The opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Actual events or results or the actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such statements. The assumptions underlying any analyses and forecasts contained in this release are believed to be reasonable in light of the information available at the time. Such assumptions may require modification as additional information becomes available. Nothing contained in this document may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance, or representation as to the future.The companies identified herein do not represent all of the investments made or recommended by Griffin on behalf of its clients. It should not be assumed that other investments made or investments made in the future by Griffin are or will be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results.Although no compensation was provided to the executives for their comments about Griffin, positive statements could be incentivized due to a company's ongoing relationship with Griffin.ContactsPress inquiries: grace@griffingp.com

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