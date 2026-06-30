SmartCraft Group AB: SmartCraft ASA appoints Thomas Staven as Chief Product & Technology Officer and strengthens Product & Technology leadership

30 June 2026 - SmartCraft Group AB (publ) (SMCRT), the leading Nordic provider of software solutions and services (SaaS) to craftsmen and construction companies, today announced it has appointed Thomas Staven as Chief Product & Technology Officer, effective 1 October. As part of the strengthened Product & Technology leadership, current CTO Christian Saleki will 1 October take on the role as Executive Vice President AI & Technology.

Mr. Staven joins SmartCraft from the position as Chief Product Officer at Extenda Retail, where he has been responsible for product strategy and transformation, including the company's transition towards cloud-native SaaS platforms.

He brings more than 20 years of experience from product strategy, enterprise software, cloud transformation and building high-performing product organisations. His background includes senior product and technology leadership roles at Extenda Retail and Unit4, where he has worked across product management, platform strategy, presales, R&D alignment and international SaaS transformation.

At Extenda Retail, Mr. Staven has led product management, UX and presales, and played a key role in the company's shift from on-premise solutions to a cloud-native platform strategy. He has also contributed to the development and scaling of new SaaS offerings, including composable commerce solutions and cloud-native point-of-sale products.

Prior to Extenda Retail, Mr. Staven held several senior roles at Unit4, including Global Head of ERP, VP Presales & Global Product Strategist, and VP Product Management. In these roles, he contributed to the development of next-generation cloud ERP solutions, led international product teams, and worked closely with technology, sales and regional organisations to align product roadmaps with market demand.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Mr. Staven will lead SmartCraft's Product & R&D organisation and be responsible for defining and executing the company's overall product and technology strategy. The role is new in SmartCraft and has been established to strengthen the alignment between product, technology, AI initiatives and business priorities across the Group.

"We are very pleased to welcome Thomas Staven as SmartCraft's Chief Product & Technology Officer. His extensive experience from SaaS, cloud transformation and product-led growth makes him exceptionally well suited to lead our product and technology agenda. As SmartCraft continues to scale, this role will be important in strengthening our platforms, accelerating innovation and ensuring that we continue to deliver high customer value across markets," said Jeremias Jansson, CEO of SmartCraft.

Mr. Staven will be based in Oslo.

"I am excited to join SmartCraft and contribute to the company's next phase of growth. SmartCraft has a strong position in the Nordic construction software market, a clear customer focus and a broad portfolio of mission-critical solutions. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the product strategy, technology platforms and innovation capabilities across the Group," said Thomas Staven.

In parallel, from 1 of October current CTO Christian Saleki will take on the role as Executive Vice President AI & Technology, reporting to the CPTO. In this role, he will focus on advancing SmartCraft's AI agenda, the Core platform and shared technology capabilities across the Group. The role will contribute to scalable, secure and reliable platforms, faster time-to-market and continued development of engineering practices across SmartCraft.

"Product and technology are at the core of SmartCraft's long-term growth ambitions. With Thomas joining as CPTO and Christian Saleki taking on the role as Executive Vice President AI & Technology, we are strengthening our ability to combine customer-focused product development, scalable technology platforms and new opportunities from AI across the Group," said Jeremias Jansson.

"AI and scalable technology platforms will play an increasingly important role in how SmartCraft creates value for customers across markets. I look forward to taking on this new role and focusing on how we turn AI, Core platform and shared capabilities into practical outcomes for our business areas, product teams and customers," said Christian Saleki, CTO.

For further information, please contact:

Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

This information is information that SmartCraft Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Joacim Holmen, Public & Investor Relations Manager, at 08:25 CEST on 30 june 2026.

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 300 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021 and was subsequently relisted on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026.