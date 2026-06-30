PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell appoints Vlad Månsson as Chief Commercial Officer

Energy security and resilience are moving to the center of how industries and societies plan their energy supply, and demand is shifting toward distributed and hybrid energy systems that reduce dependence on any single source. To meet that shift, PowerCell has decided to strengthen its commercial organization by the appointment of Vlad Månsson as Chief Commercial Officer.

PowerCell Group has appointed Vlad Månsson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Management Team. The role is newly established and brings PowerCell's global sales, business development, marketing and strategic partnerships under a single mandate, a step in the company's continued transition from a technology company to an industrial one. The objective is sharper commercial priorities, faster execution, and closer alignment between what customers need and where PowerCell builds long-term value.

"PowerCell has built a strong position through its industrial maturity with certifications, serial production, and proven field performance that turn technology into customer value. As we scale, our commercial organization has to match that maturity. Establishing the CCO role gives commercial execution a single owner, which is what this phase requires," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group.

Vlad Månsson joins PowerCell from Business Sweden, where he served as Country Manager for the United States and Swedish Trade Commissioner to the US. He brings extensive experience from the energy, power generation and transportation sectors and has led large-scale initiatives supporting investment, energy transition and international growth. Throughout his career, he has helped innovative Swedish companies expand globally, build strategic partnerships and navigate complex business ecosystems across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

"As energy security, resilience and decarbonization become increasingly important priorities worldwide, PowerCell addresses challenges that matter to industries and societies. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of helping innovative Swedish industrial companies scale internationally and build strategic partnerships. I look forward to building on that experience together with the team at PowerCell and further strengthening the company's global position," says Vlad Månsson.

Vlad Månsson will assume the position during the third quarter of 2026 and will be based at PowerCell's headquarters in Gothenburg.

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.