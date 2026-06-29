Metacon AB: Metacon raises approximately SEK 77 million in the rights issue

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On 26 June 2026, Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company"), after the subscription period ended on the same day, announced the preliminary outcome of the Company's rights issue of up to 545,435,760 shares, which the Board of directors decided on 2 June 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 0.20 per share. The Company has received the final outcome of the Rights Issue, which is in line with the preliminary results, which concludes that 153,534,526 shares, corresponding to approximately 28.1 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. Additionally, 2,655,355 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.5 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. In aggregate, the subscriptions with the support of subscription rights and the applications for subscription without the support of subscription rights correspond to approximately 28.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Hence, guarantee commitments of 230,835,214 shares, corresponding to approximately 42.3 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilized. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 77.4 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

Christer Wikner, CEO of Metacon comments: "I am pleased to announce that we have now completed this financing process and secured new growth capital for the business. A big thank you to our investors, advisors and staff for their good work in exciting times, both for us as a company and for the hydrogen market."

Final outcome

The Rights Issue is comprised of 545,435,760 shares, of which 153,534,526 shares, corresponding to approximately 28.1 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. Additionally, 2,655,355 shares have been subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.5 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is subscribed to approximately 28.6 percent with and without the support of subscription rights. Guarantee commitments of 230,835,214 shares, corresponding to approximately 42.3 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilized. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 77.4 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA) is expected to be on 8 July 2026. The new shares subscribed for with and without the support of subscription rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from 14 July 2026.

Number of shares and share capital

Following registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket), the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 3,870,250.95, from SEK 13,635,894.02 to SEK 17,506,144.97, and the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 387,025,095, from 1,363,589,402 to 1,750,614,497 shares. Shareholders that have not participated in the Rights Issue will be diluted by approximately 22.1 percent.

Notice of allotment

Those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allocated shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 4 June 2026. Notice of allotment to the persons who subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights is expected to be distributed on 30 June 2026. Subscribed and allotted shares shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note sent to the subscriber. Subscribers who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allocation in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

Agreement on convertible loan

On 2 June 2026, the Company entered into a convertible loan agreement with Fenja Capital II A/S (the "Lender" or "Fenja") for a nominal amount of up to SEK 35 million (the "Loan"). The Lender is entitled, at its sole discretion, to request the conversion of up to SEK 35 million of the Loan into shares in the Company at a conversion price corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue, provided such request is notified no later than ten (10) banking days after registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. If the Lender does not request conversion after this time period, in whole or in part, the unconverted amount shall remain as a convertible loan under the terms of the loan agreement, with a conversion price of 0.25 SEK.

Advisors

Pareto Securities AB is Sole Manager and Bookrunner; BAHR Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to the Company; and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is legal advisor to Pareto Securities AB in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, CEO & Group CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862, mattias.jansson@metacon.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 29 June 2026 at 18:45 (CEST).

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and supplies systems for hydrogen production. The offering covers the entire chain from design and installation to service and maintenance. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

In the field of electrolysis, Metacon develops and supplies complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production. Operations are conducted in close collaboration with PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China, one of the world's leading players in pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology.

In the field of reforming, the company develops solutions for hydrogen production based on patented catalytic reactor technology, HIWAR®. These are advanced, highly efficient systems that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming. The systems can be fuelled by biogas, biomethane or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, and can be installed without connection to the electricity grid.

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | On LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

Important information

The information contained in this press release is not intended for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa, or in any other country or jurisdiction where this would be unlawful or would require a prospectus or additional information documents, registration or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, purchase or subscribe for, any of the securities described herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instrument in Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon"). Any offer relating to securities in connection with the Rights Issue will be made solely through the Information Document that Metacon published on 4 June 2026 on www.metacon.com. Before making an investment decision regarding securities in the Rights Issue, persons reading this press release should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks that are set out in the Information Document. No reliance should be placed on the information in this press release or its accuracy or completeness. The offers are not being made to, and subscription forms are not being accepted from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in all jurisdictions where such subscription applications would contravene applicable laws or regulations or would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or additional information documents or the taking of other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in contravention of the restrictions may constitute a breach of applicable securities legislation.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with other applicable securities legislation. There will be no public offering of any Securities in the United States.

In the UK, this press release is directed at and is being communicated only to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) and who: (i) have professional experience in investment matters and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high-net-worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment business (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons being collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons in the UK who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information in this press release or use it as a basis for taking any action. In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be undertaken only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains certain information that reflects Metacon's current views on future events and financial and operational developments. Words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", "may", "plans", "estimates" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions regarding future developments or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information and reflect Metacon's views and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information in this press release is subject to change without prior notice and, except as required by applicable law, Metacon assumes no responsibility or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, nor does it intend to do so. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.