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WKN: 923996 | ISIN: US8147853092 | Ticker-Symbol: XSNA
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:17
8,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2009,05011:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 20:18 Uhr
21 Leser
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Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) announces that on June 26, 2026, its Board of Directors has authorized a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on July 10, 2026. The stock dividend will be issued on July 17, 2026.

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security National Financial Corporation, stated: "This is the Company's 38th consecutive year in declaring a stock dividend. We find many of our stockholders are pleased with the stock dividend due to the options it affords for long-term appreciation or cash flow if they choose to sell the shares."

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Jeffrey R. Stephens
or Garrett S. Sill
Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
(Telephone) (801) 264-1060
(Fax) (801) 264-8430
Website: www.securitynational.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.