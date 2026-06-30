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WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 11:02
16,130 Euro
-4,27 % -0,720
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,14016,17011:09
16,15016,16011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 06:54 Uhr
130 Leser
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Mowi ASA: Mowi enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East

(Bergen, 30 June 2026). Mowi has today entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East to Cooke Inc. for CAD 225 million on a debt-free basis in order to further improve Mowi's farming portfolio and focus even more on core farming geographies.

Canada East will be booked as held for sale until closing pending competition approval and confirmatory due diligence by Cooke Inc. Closing is expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction will reduce Mowi's volume guidance for 2026 from 605k GWT to 600k GWT. In connection with the transaction, Mowi will take a write-down of approx. CAD 140 million.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, Mowi, +47 905 14 275
Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, Mowi, +47 908 76?339

About Mowi ASA
Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 600,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR. With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This stock exchange announcement may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements that relate to the production capacity, expected harvest volume and the expected closing of the transaction and its timing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would", and "could". Forward-looking statements are Mowi's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements because the realisation of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including operational factors that may affect the production capabilities of the acquired assets and failure to satisfy conditions precedent for the acquisition. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.