Endava (NYSE 'DAVA'), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced a collaboration with Wiz, the leading cloud and AI security platform that is now part of Google Cloud. Building on Endava's status as both a Google Cloud Premier Partner and Google Security Partner, Endava has now joined the Wiz Partner Alliance, a global community of partners united by one goal to help customers build faster, stay secure, and work better in the cloud. The new partnership is intended to combine AI-enabled defence, multi-cloud security leadership and agentic AI governance into a unified foundation for enterprise transformation.

As enterprises increasingly operate across multi-cloud environments, the need for consistent security policies across cloud platforms, SaaS ecosystems and AI models is critical. Through the partnership, Endava will support enterprises in building stronger, more resilient cloud security foundations using Wiz capabilities, with greater visibility across complex multi-cloud estates and the confidence to adopt AI-enabled workloads securely.

Google Cloud recently revealed that the time between an initial breach and the next stage of a cyberattack has shrunk from eight hours to just 22 seconds, as the attack surface extends beyond the traditional network perimeter. Partnering with Wiz will enable Endava to help customers move from fragmented security checks to a more continuous model, where risks can be identified, prioritised and mitigated earlier across the AI lifecycle.

Endava will provide practical cloud security insight, including rapid cloud risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations; managed detection and response services to help teams monitor, triage and investigate critical issues; and advisory and implementation support to embed Wiz into development pipelines and AI workflows, helping teams identify and address risks earlier, before they reach production.

"Security is a foundational layer of the AI era," said Nick Ross, VP of EMEA LATAM Channels Alliances at Wiz. "Enterprises want to innovate with AI and cloud, but they also need confidence that the services they create are secure, resilient and trusted by their customers. The valuable experience Endava brings to the Wiz Partner Alliance will help more organisations turn cloud security visibility into action across the complex, multi-cloud environments they operate every day."

"As enterprises adopt agentic AI, autonomous agents can access data repositories, systems and permissions across interconnected environments," said Matt Cloke, CTO at Endava. "This expanding reach is increasing pressure on organisations to rethink how they strengthen data governance, identity controls and consistent security policies across their AI ecosystems. Wiz completes a critical part of that picture by giving customers the visibility, context and risk prioritisation needed to embed security into AI and cloud programmes from the start. Combined with Endava's cloud engineering and managed services expertise, this partnership helps us provide organisations with a practical route to secure AI adoption across their multi-cloud environments."

Learn more about Endava's Google Cloud and Google Security partnerships.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of March 31, 2026, 11,255 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

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