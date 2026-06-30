WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop added to Russell 3000 Index
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")
Investee company, WeShop added to Russell 3000 Index
30 June 2026
WeCap plc is pleased to announce that WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), the pioneering social-commerce platform that allows users to earn ownership in the business through their shopping, has announced that it has been added to the broad U.S. market Russell 3000 Index as part of the FTSE Russell's annual reconstitution of its stock indexes. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/06-29-2026-133109988
WeCap's holding in WeShop
WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:
- 806,022 Class A shares held directly; and
- 489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% interest in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
END
Enquiries:
Company:
info@wecapplc.com
Aquis Corporate Advisor:
AlbR Capital Limited
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker:
Tennyson Securities Limited
Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)