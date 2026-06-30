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WKN: A41VVZ | ISIN: VGG1472N1252 | Ticker-Symbol: U9D0
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:55
7,300 Euro
+8,96 % +0,600
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop added to Russell 3000 Index

WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop added to Russell 3000 Index

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")

Investee company, WeShop added to Russell 3000 Index

30 June 2026

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), the pioneering social-commerce platform that allows users to earn ownership in the business through their shopping, has announced that it has been added to the broad U.S. market Russell 3000 Index as part of the FTSE Russell's annual reconstitution of its stock indexes. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/06-29-2026-133109988

WeCap's holding in WeShop

WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:

  • 806,022 Class A shares held directly; and
  • 489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% interest in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.