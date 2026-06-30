Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a first half operations update, highlighting continued momentum across its U.S. expansion, technology platform, and Canadian operations. Building on a record first quarter in which the Company generated revenue of $19.4 million, up 69% year over year, Zedcor has continued to scale its MobileyeZ fleet, broaden its customer base, and advance the technology underpinning its monitoring operations. Specifically, the Company is reporting:

The Company surpassed 1,000 customers, having added approximately 500 U.S. customers since entering the U.S. market in 2024, while continuing to grow its customer base in Canada;

Two additional U.S. service locations opened since the start of the second quarter, keeping the Company on track for its second half expansion plans;

Full deployment of DirectToDispatch ("DTD") and the launch of its license plate recognition ("LPR") platform across monitoring center operations; and

Over 3,200 deterred crimes and over 160 arrests facilitated through the Company's Live, Verified Video Monitoring operations.

Monitoring Ecosystem

During the first half of 2026, Zedcor fully deployed DTD across its monitoring center operations. The integration improves access to and responsiveness from law enforcement, strengthening the Company's ability to deter crime on behalf of its customers and reinforcing the value proposition of Zedcor's Live, Verified Video Monitoring service. Zedcor is the first mobile security tower company and first video monitoring center to have deployed DTD across its entire network. The Company was able to deploy this across all of its client sites after a short trial period due to its unique vertically integrated model.

The Company also brought its LPR platform live across its monitoring operations. The LPR platform enhances the Company's ability to operate proactively rather than reactively, and is expected to generate a network effect as adoption scales across the fleet and customer base, improving outcomes for customers over time.

Together, these investments contributed to over 3,200 deterred crimes and over 160 arrests during the period, underscoring the effectiveness of the Company's technology-enabled approach to physical security.

U.S. Expansion

Zedcor's U.S. expansion continued to advance during the first half of 2026. The Company added two additional service locations since the start of the second quarter and remains on track to execute its second half expansion plans. As previously reported, the Company exited the first quarter with 1,878 MobileyeZ towers deployed in the U.S., representing growth of 233% year over year, with the ability to serve customers from coast to coast.

The Company continued to win business across multiple verticals. In the energy and utilities sector, Zedcor is providing security towers in support of data center development for leading construction firms. The Company was also awarded a purchase order by a top-five U.S. construction firm(1) for a coal to natural gas electricity plant conversion. Zedcor currently has over 15 units deployed at that project, which is expected to span six or more years, with the number of units deployed expected to grow over the life of the project.

Zedcor further expanded its presence in the logistics and warehousing vertical through wins with leading national logistics and freight carriers, and is seeing emerging opportunities in the commercial real estate vertical with a leading global commercial real estate services firm.

Canadian Operations

In Canada, the Company achieved its highest daily revenues on record in June, exceeding internal estimates, on the back of continued strong demand for Zedcor's turnkey surveillance solutions. The Company continued to expand deployments with existing customers while adding new customers across the country.

Among recent Canadian wins, Zedcor is providing security towers to support the renovation of a major retailer's warehouse and distribution center in Ottawa, further demonstrating the breadth of applications for the Company's solutions across the logistics and retail sectors.

Outlook

Given the highly recurring nature of Zedcor's business model, coupled with strong demand trends, an expanding technology platform, and continued geographic expansion, the Company maintains a high degree of visibility into future performance. Zedcor remains focused on growing its U.S. footprint, deepening penetration across industry verticals, and continuing to innovate on its monitoring technology, while maintaining strong growth momentum in Canada.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "The first half of 2026 reflects the continued execution of our team across every part of the business. We surpassed 1,000 customers, brought powerful new technology online in our monitoring centers, and kept winning business in energy, logistics, and commercial real estate across North America. The physical commercial security space is ripe for disruption, and we believe our solution is still in the early phases of penetrating a large total addressable market."

Appointment to the Board of Directors

Zedcor is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Chan to the Board of Directors. Mr. Chan has over three decades of industry experience in asset management with 25 years managing institutional public equity mandates at Fiera Capital, Sceptre Investment Counsel and UBS Global Asset Management. He started his career as an equity analyst at Sunlife Investments and over the years developed expertise in the research of industry sectors ranging from financial services, industrials, resources, technology and discretionary. In 2001, he progressed to become a Portfolio Manager in Canadian Small/Mid Cap and has managed one of the largest pools of capital in Canada for 25 years. He has received numerous industry recognitions, including Top Gun Investment Mind from Brendan Wood International for his exceptional insights into companies, management, strategies and markets.

Mr. Chan's passion has always been to meet, invest alongside, and to celebrate the long-term success of many leading founder and entrepreneurial management teams. His longtime dedication to investing in public companies and relentless support of long-term wealth creators has allowed him to develop deep relationships across multiple industries, and a wealth of knowledge in good governance and business best practices.

Mr. Chan is a CFA charter holder and holds an MBA from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Dalhousie University.

"It's with great pleasure that we welcome Mike Chan to team Zedcor. His outstanding career on the buy side will provide invaluable insight and experience to both our Board of Directors and our management team," commented Wade Felesky, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Chan's appointment will be effective July 1, 2026 and is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Restricted Share Unit Grant

The Company has approved a grant of 2,100,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to officers of the Company effective July 1, 2026, pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established MobileyeZ platform in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion, with the capacity to service various markets through physical branch locations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and California, with continued expansion expected throughout 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the geographic expansion of Zedcor's security and surveillance business and the timing therefor, fleet expansion, the Company's second half expansion plans and the number of service locations to be opened, anticipated growth in units deployed at customer projects and the expected duration of such projects, the anticipated benefits and network effects of the DTD and LPR platforms, expectations regarding customer and revenue growth, and the Company's ability to market its security services and retain its customers. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including current forecasts and utilization. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.blackridgeresearch.com/blog/list-of-largest-top-construction-epc-companies-contractors-in-united-states-usa-america

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Source: Zedcor Inc.