iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held on June 29, 2026, all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in iFabric's information circular dated May 21, 2026 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

A total of approximately 20.3 million shares, representing approximately 67% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the full voting results on all matters can be found in iFabric's Report on Voting Results filed on its profile on www.sedarplus.ca:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Hylton Karon 19,934,243 99.90% 19,100 0.10% Hilton Price 19,917,743 99.82% 35,600 0.18% Richard Macary 19,953,343 100.00% 0 0.00% Cameron Groome 19,863,443 99.55% 89,900 0.45% Mark Cochran 19,932,243 99.89% 21,100 0.11% Giancarlo Beevis 19,934,243 99.90% 19,100 0.10%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six and in respect of the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. is a Canadian-based textile technology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary chemical solutions that enhance the performance, functionality, and safety of fabrics and other materials. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, the Company provides antimicrobial, water-repellent, and other performance-enhancing treatments used across healthcare, apparel, and consumer applications.

iFabric's platform is supported by proprietary formulations, global manufacturing integration, and, in certain applications, clinical validation in real-world environments. The Company also operates Coconut Grove Intimates, a long-standing intimate apparel business that provides stable cash flow and supports the continued growth of its technology platform.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-announces-2026-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-1184343