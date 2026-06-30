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WKN: A2QC8C | ISIN: CA45172X2032 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YO
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:55
2,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IFABRIC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IFABRIC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 12:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held on June 29, 2026, all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in iFabric's information circular dated May 21, 2026 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

A total of approximately 20.3 million shares, representing approximately 67% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the full voting results on all matters can be found in iFabric's Report on Voting Results filed on its profile on www.sedarplus.ca:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Hylton Karon

19,934,243

99.90%

19,100

0.10%

Hilton Price

19,917,743

99.82%

35,600

0.18%

Richard Macary

19,953,343

100.00%

0

0.00%

Cameron Groome

19,863,443

99.55%

89,900

0.45%

Mark Cochran

19,932,243

99.89%

21,100

0.11%

Giancarlo Beevis

19,934,243

99.90%

19,100

0.10%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six and in respect of the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. is a Canadian-based textile technology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary chemical solutions that enhance the performance, functionality, and safety of fabrics and other materials. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, the Company provides antimicrobial, water-repellent, and other performance-enhancing treatments used across healthcare, apparel, and consumer applications.

iFabric's platform is supported by proprietary formulations, global manufacturing integration, and, in certain applications, clinical validation in real-world environments. The Company also operates Coconut Grove Intimates, a long-standing intimate apparel business that provides stable cash flow and supports the continued growth of its technology platform.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:
Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com
Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-announces-2026-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-1184343

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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