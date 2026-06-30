Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of markets on Friday, July 3, 2026, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name "Amex Gold Mining Inc. / Les mines d'or Amex inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is intended to better reflect the Company's transition to production and development of its Perron Gold Project following the Company's receipt of the key permits for a bulk sampling program and its announcement of a positive feasibility study for the 5 years of commercial Phase 1 production at the project. The Company's stock symbols will remain unchanged. The Company's new CUSIP is 03114D108 and its new ISIN is CA03114D1XXX.

The Company anticipates no interruptions to its trading activities as part of the Name Change.

The Name Change and all other items of business were approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 16, 2026. Articles of amendment were subsequently filed and the Company received a certificate of amendment giving effect to the Name Change effective June 25, 2026. As a result of the Name Change, the Company's website domain name has changed to amexgoldmining.com (in French, minesdoramex.com).

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the Name Change and, as a result, certificates and direct registration system (DRS) statements representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate from the Company's transfer agent; however, new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

About Amex

Amex Gold Mining Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts several zones of high-grade gold mineralization, VMS mineralization and 'hybrid' gold-rich VMS mineralization.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 570.94 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the effective date of the Name Change on the TSXV, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure or delays in obtaining necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV, and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303445

Source: Amex Gold Mining Inc.