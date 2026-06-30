LFTD Partners Inc.: Lifted Made Streamlines Operations

KENOSHA, Wis., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made, a subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners") (OTCQB:LIFD), today announced a strategic restructuring to reduce its operating costs as part of its ongoing efforts to align its cost structure with the evolving regulatory environment affecting portions of the hemp-derived and kratom-derived products. As part of this initiative, between June 12-26, 2026, Lifted Made reduced its workforce from approximately 100 employees and independent contractors to 77. The restructuring is expected to reduce Lifted Made's future operating expenses by approximately $736,000 per year.

Lifted Made's operational restructuring is part of its response to the legislative and regulatory uncertainty facing both Lifted Made and the broader hemp and kratom industries. On November 12, 2025, President Trump signed into law H.R. 5371, the "Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026" (the "Act"), which extends federal appropriations through fiscal year 2026 and includes provisions that, if implemented as currently enacted, are expected by the Company to significantly restrict the manufacture, distribution and sale of intoxicating hemp-derived consumable products nationwide beginning on November 12, 2026. LFTD Partners cannot predict whether these provisions will ultimately take effect as scheduled or whether they will be modified, delayed, or repealed through future congressional action.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LIFD), Jacksonville, FL, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI, develops, manufactures and markets branded consumer products, including award-winning hemp-derived products and beverages under the Urb and Highlandia brands, and hemp-free health and wellness gummies under the Mielos brand. LFTD Partners also owns a 4.99% non-controlling equity interest in hemp-derived beverage and products company Ablis and in craft distiller Bendistillery, Bend, OR. For more information, please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which fully describe LFTD Partners' business and the Risk Factors associated therewith.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating expense reductions, restructuring initiatives, regulatory developments and market conditions of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Liquids, Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made, d/b/a Urb Finest Flowers, d/b/a Highlandia, and d/b/a LM Nutra (together, the "Company"). Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products offered by Lifted Made are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

Contact Information

Nicholas S. Warrender

CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc.

(224) 577-8148

CEO@urb.shop

Gerard M. Jacobs

Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc.

(847) 915-2446

GerardMJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

William C. "Jake" Jacobs

President of Lifted Made, and President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.

(847) 400-7660

JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com