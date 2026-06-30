Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C2J6 | ISIN: US50203G1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LFTD Partners Inc.: Lifted Made Streamlines Operations

KENOSHA, Wis., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made, a subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners") (OTCQB:LIFD), today announced a strategic restructuring to reduce its operating costs as part of its ongoing efforts to align its cost structure with the evolving regulatory environment affecting portions of the hemp-derived and kratom-derived products. As part of this initiative, between June 12-26, 2026, Lifted Made reduced its workforce from approximately 100 employees and independent contractors to 77. The restructuring is expected to reduce Lifted Made's future operating expenses by approximately $736,000 per year.

Lifted Made's operational restructuring is part of its response to the legislative and regulatory uncertainty facing both Lifted Made and the broader hemp and kratom industries. On November 12, 2025, President Trump signed into law H.R. 5371, the "Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026" (the "Act"), which extends federal appropriations through fiscal year 2026 and includes provisions that, if implemented as currently enacted, are expected by the Company to significantly restrict the manufacture, distribution and sale of intoxicating hemp-derived consumable products nationwide beginning on November 12, 2026. LFTD Partners cannot predict whether these provisions will ultimately take effect as scheduled or whether they will be modified, delayed, or repealed through future congressional action.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LIFD), Jacksonville, FL, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI, develops, manufactures and markets branded consumer products, including award-winning hemp-derived products and beverages under the Urb and Highlandia brands, and hemp-free health and wellness gummies under the Mielos brand. LFTD Partners also owns a 4.99% non-controlling equity interest in hemp-derived beverage and products company Ablis and in craft distiller Bendistillery, Bend, OR. For more information, please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which fully describe LFTD Partners' business and the Risk Factors associated therewith.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating expense reductions, restructuring initiatives, regulatory developments and market conditions of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Liquids, Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made, d/b/a Urb Finest Flowers, d/b/a Highlandia, and d/b/a LM Nutra (together, the "Company"). Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products offered by Lifted Made are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

Contact Information

Nicholas S. Warrender
CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc.
(224) 577-8148
CEO@urb.shop

Gerard M. Jacobs
Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc.
(847) 915-2446
GerardMJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

William C. "Jake" Jacobs
President of Lifted Made, and President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.
(847) 400-7660
JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.