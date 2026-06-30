DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Completion of AI-Based Evaluation of 2 Patents and Launch of Licensing Initiative

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, QuantIP Licensing Corp. (formerly Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc.), has completed an evaluation of 2 patents from its intellectual property portfolio using 2 artificial intelligence-driven patent analytics platforms.

The evaluation focused on U.S. Patent No. 9,275,015 and U.S. Patent No. 9,665,561, both of which claim a 2012 priority date and relate generally to systems and methods for analyzing large volumes of information, including temporally ordered datasets such as social media, electronic communications, and other digital information sources. The Company notes that techniques for clustering and organizing large volumes of social media and other digital communications data have become foundational to the development and training of large language models. LLMs depend on the ingestion, organization, and semantic analysis of temporally ordered datasets - including social media content - to develop language understanding and generate contextually relevant outputs. Management believes that the methods described in the Company's patents, which address the organization and analysis of such datasets using clustering and semantic analysis techniques, are pertinent to processes that are now widely employed in the development and operation of LLM-based applications.

These patents are expected to expire in 2032, subject to any patent term extensions that may be granted by the USPTO. The patents were analyzed using the proprietary evaluation methodologies of Pelent AI and VisiLeap, 2 artificial intelligence-driven patent analytics platforms. No fees were paid by the Company in connection with these evaluations. The assessments considered factors including technological relevance, claim strength, commercial applicability, and potential licensing opportunities. These AI-generated analyses were used as one of several inputs in management's evaluation of the Company's intellectual property strategy, alongside internal technical review and market analysis.

Greg Waite, CEO of InventonShare and the inventor of the VisiLeap platform, has indicated that, in his view, the patents relate to techniques that have been adopted across a number of artificial intelligence and data analytics applications. Mr. Waite's opinion was provided in his capacity as the developer of the VisiLeap platform and should be read in that context. The Company intends to explore licensing opportunities with organizations whose products or services may utilize technologies that may fall within the scope of the Company's patent portfolio.

Based on these evaluations, QuantIP has initiated preparations for a structured licensing program. No potential licensees have been identified, no licensing discussions are underway, and no infringement analyses have been completed as of the date of this release. There is no assurance that the licensing program will result in executed agreements or generate revenues.

The licensing initiative is intended to complement QuantIP's existing intellectual property monetization activities and reflects the Company's broader strategy of leveraging artificial intelligence to identify commercialization opportunities across its intellectual property assets. The Company intends to utilize AI-assisted patent intelligence tools together with conventional licensing analysis to identify potential licensing candidates and evaluate complementary intellectual property acquisition opportunities.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly useful tool for evaluating intellectual property portfolios," said Michael Kron, Chief Operating Officer of Datametrex AI Limited. "The analyses generated by Pelent AI and VisiLeap, combined with our own internal review, support management's decision to proceed with a structured licensing program in relation to these patents. We intend to use AI-driven patent intelligence tools as one component of our licensing process."

The Company's two information analytics patents address technologies for organizing, analyzing, and identifying relationships within large volumes of digital information using semantic analysis, temporal organization, clustering, and trend identification techniques. Management believes these techniques continue to be relevant across a range of software applications, including enterprise analytics, cybersecurity, digital communications, and information management. The Company intends to conduct further analysis to identify specific sectors and organizations where licensing may be applicable.

About QuantIP Licensing Corp.

QuantIP Licensing Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property relating to payment technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and emerging quantum encryption applications.

About InventionShare

InventionShare monetizes technologies directly through licensing or acquisition. The Company identifies and cultivates attractive monetization opportunities by leveraging its unique toolbox of capabilities that includes:

Relationships. An extensive network of high-value industry connections.

Analysis. Big data tools such as VisiLeap for analyzing patents to assess technology strength and fit with target markets and companies.

Marketing. Crafting compelling IP marketing stories and IP branding that is tailored for specific audiences.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's proposed licensing program, anticipated licensing opportunities, commercialization initiatives, and the potential applicability of its patent portfolio to artificial intelligence, data analytics, and related markets.

The patent analyses referenced in this news release were generated using Pelent AI and VisiLeap, artificial intelligence-based patent analytics platforms. These analyses are intended to assist in evaluating certain characteristics of patent assets and should not be interpreted as independent appraisals, formal valuations, legal opinions, or guarantees of patent validity, enforceability, infringement, future licensing revenue, or commercial success. No potential licensees have been identified, no licensing discussions are underway, and no infringement analyses have been completed as of the date of this release.

There can be no assurance that the Company will identify parties interested in licensing its patents, that any licensing discussions will result in executed agreements, or that any licensing program will generate material revenues. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-completion-of-ai-based-evaluation-of-2-paten-1182670