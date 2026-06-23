DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Rebranding of Paymetrex to QuantIP Licensing Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., has changed its name to QuantIP Licensing Corp. ("QuantIP").

The name change reflects the subsidiary's evolving strategic focus on intellectual property licensing and monetization opportunities at the intersection of payment technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging quantum encryption solutions.

QuantIP has been actively advancing a patent monetization initiative focused on its portfolio of payment-related intellectual property. The Company believes that the continued growth of digital payments, software-based payment acceptance technologies, and increasing security requirements across financial networks create opportunities for the commercialization of intellectual property assets relevant to these markets.

As part of its strategic repositioning, QuantIP intends to pursue patent licensing opportunities in the emerging quantum encryption sector, with a particular focus on applications within the payments industry. Management believes that advances in quantum computing are expected to drive increased interest in next-generation encryption technologies designed to protect payment systems, transaction processing networks, and financial infrastructure.

The Company believes that QuantIP is well positioned to explore opportunities in this evolving market through a combination of its existing patent portfolio, its payment industry expertise, and its commercial relationship with Anywhere Commerce, which provides access to payment industry participants and market intelligence.

"The transition to QuantIP Licensing Corp. reflects the evolution of our long-term strategy," said Michael Kron, COO of Datametrex AI Limited. "We believe the convergence of payments, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies has the potential to create significant opportunities for intellectual property owners. The QuantIP brand better reflects our objective of pursuing licensing and monetization opportunities within these emerging sectors."

The name QuantIP Licensing Corp. is intended to reflect the subsidiary's focus on quantum technologies, intellectual property, and advanced technology applications within the payments and financial technology industries. The rebranding does not affect the ownership, structure, or operations of the subsidiary and is part of a broader strategic initiative to align the business with emerging market opportunities.

The Company notes that its activities in the quantum encryption sector remain at an early stage. While management believes that quantum-resistant security technologies may represent a significant future market opportunity, there can be no assurance that the Company's initiatives will result in successful licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, or commercial outcomes.

About QuantIP Licensing Corp.

QuantIP Licensing Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property assets relating to payment technologies, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and emerging quantum encryption applications.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC PINK: DTMXF) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and intellectual property monetization opportunities. Through its subsidiaries, the Company pursues strategic opportunities in emerging technology sectors.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Informations

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic plans, anticipated opportunities in the quantum encryption market, intellectual property monetization initiatives, and future licensing activities. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Company's initiatives will result in licensing revenues, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, or other commercial outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-rebranding-of-paymetrex-to-quantip-licensing-1180394