Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Chester Ferguson Millar, Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee, pioneering mining entrepreneur, and beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, and friend to many. Chester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the age of 98.

Duane Nelson, President & CEO, commented: "Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Chester Ferguson Millar. Chester was a pioneer, entrepreneur, mentor, and friend whose contributions to the mining industry cannot be overstated. His vision, determination, and commitment to innovation helped shape modern mining, and his legacy will remain an enduring source of inspiration for all who had the privilege of knowing him. On behalf of the RZOLV team, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Chester's entire family."

Chester was born in Powell River, British Columbia, to Dr. Delbert Ferguson Millar and Paulina Johnston, and was raised in North Vancouver. He married the love of his life, Edna Mae Brash, and together they raised their two children, Susan and Michael, in West Vancouver.

Chester attended the University of British Columbia, graduating with a degree in mining engineering. He began his career in drilling and blasting before becoming the true pioneer of heap leach gold mining, the field that defined much of his extraordinary career. In 1970, alongside his son Michael, he discovered the Afton Mine near Kamloops, British Columbia, which became one of Canada's most successful copper mines. He went on to found and lead several successful mining companies, including Alamos Gold and Glamis Gold, and later continued his lifelong commitment to innovation in mining through his involvement with the UBC Faculty of Applied Science and his leadership at RZOLV.

Chester was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the mining industry in 2008. His leadership, ingenuity, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit played a pivotal role in advancing mining in Canada and internationally, and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the many people he mentored throughout his life.

Chester was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife Edna, and his son Michael. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Susan; his daughter-in-law Allison Clokie; his grandchildren Taylor, Kerry, and Charlotte and her husband Ben; and his great-grandchildren, James and Emma.

Those wishing to honour Chester are invited to leave a flower at the Nine O'clock Gun at English Bay in Vancouver, whose restoration he made possible, helping to preserve this beloved Vancouver tradition for generations to come. His obituary may be viewed here:

https://vancouversunandprovince.remembering.ca/obituary/chester-millar-1093869248

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303410

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.