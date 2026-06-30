Canada-based startup Reflect10 has developed a photovoltaic module design that it claims can increase energy production by 20% compared to a conventional solar module. The panel integrates a light-reflection architecture directly into its structure. "There is a wealth of scientific literature on reflectors added to conventional flat panels," Reflect10 founder Louis Massicotte told pv magazine. "Academic studies published in 2023 and 2025, for example, reported gains of 11% to 57% using adjustable mirrors positioned alongside vertical bifacial modules. However, those systems require moving parts, ...

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