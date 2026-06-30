Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 18, 2026 with respect to the closing of the public offering of 9.0% senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the listing of the Debentures.

Trading of the Debentures on the TSXV is expected to commence on or about July 3, 2026 under the trading symbol "PESO.DB".

The Debentures mature on June 18, 2029 and bear interest at a rate of 9.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company in accordance with their terms.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 37 stores, with anticipated store openings by beginning of July expected to bring the total to 40, offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the expected date for the commencement of trading of the Debentures. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303458

Source: PesoRama Inc.