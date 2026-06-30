Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation"), a stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group specializing in large-scale new residential housing developments, today announced the launch of a research initiative to develop autonomous and semi-autonomous robotics for the construction trades in which the Company operates, including concrete, drainage, and underground services.

The initiative is intended to evaluate automation opportunities within the Company's existing concrete, drainage and underground-services trades, with the Company initially prioritizing non-dilutive funding opportunities where available.

The initiative is intended to respond to skilled trade labour constraints affecting the Canadian construction industry. UIG intends to explore the development, testing and potential ownership of automation technologies for repetitive, labour-intensive tasks central to its existing business - such as trenching, excavation, pipe-laying and concrete work - including through the potential use of its active job sites as development and testing environments, where appropriate and subject to applicable safety, regulatory, customer and operational requirements.

"We are not pivoting away from construction - we are evaluating automation opportunities that are directly relevant to our existing construction business," said Gary Alves, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Infrastructure Group. "As an operating contractor, we believe we are well positioned to assess practical automation applications in the trades in which we operate, including through our experience on active job sites and our understanding of the labour constraints facing our customers."

The Company intends to pursue the initiative on a non-dilutive-first basis, including by evaluating potential sources of funding such as SR&ED tax credits, applied-research and automation funding programs, and research-grant matching. No assurance can be given that the Company will qualify for, receive or realize any such funding. UIG expects to advance the initiative against a sequence of milestones, which may include establishing a research function, pursuing research partnerships, evaluating non-dilutive funding opportunities and, if technically and commercially feasible, progressing toward an initial on-site pilot. The Company will report material progress as appropriate.

The Company's existing construction services business is expected to remain its core operating and cash-generating activity, and the research initiative is intended to support and complement the Company's existing construction operations.

Clarification of Prior News Release

Further to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2025, the Company wishes to supplement the disclosure with the fact that the Lender (as defined in the Company's press release of September 3, 2025) is the Company's director (Steve Kaszas) and that any shares underlying the bonus warrants were subject to a 4-month hold period.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process, known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities and works with partners and customers involved in residential development projects in Ontario.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's autonomous robotics research initiative; the intended purpose, scope, development path and potential benefits of the initiative; the Company's intention to evaluate, develop, test or potentially own automation technologies for construction applications; the potential use of the Company's active job sites as development or testing environments; the Company's intention to pursue the initiative on a non-dilutive-first basis; the potential availability of SR&ED tax credits, applied-research and automation funding programs, research-grant matching or other non-dilutive funding sources; the potential establishment of a research function, the pursuit of research partnerships and progression toward an initial on-site pilot; and the Company's expectation that its existing construction services business will remain its core operating and cash-generating activity.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to identify and pursue suitable automation opportunities; the availability and performance of qualified advisors, technical personnel, research partners and potential funding sources; the Company's ability to qualify for and obtain non-dilutive funding, including tax credits, grants or other funding programs; the technical and commercial feasibility of developing or deploying automation technologies in construction environments; the ability to use active job sites for development or testing purposes in a safe, compliant and commercially practical manner; continued demand for the Company's construction services; and the Company's ability to continue operating its existing business while evaluating the research initiative.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with early-stage research and development activities; the possibility that the initiative may not result in commercially viable technologies, products or services; the possibility that the Company may not qualify for, apply for, receive or realize any non-dilutive funding; technical, operational, safety, regulatory and customer-approval risks associated with testing or deploying automation technologies on active construction sites; risks associated with engaging and retaining advisors, technical leadership or research partners, including the possibility that advisory services may not result in commercially viable technologies, partnerships, financing or other business opportunities; risks that the initiative may require greater capital or management resources than anticipated; risks associated with the Company's construction business and construction industry conditions; labour, supply chain and inflationary pressures; regulatory and permitting risks; and general business, economic, market and capital markets conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303456

Source: Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.