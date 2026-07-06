Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation"), a stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction company specializing in large-scale residential housing developments, is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on an additional residential development consisting of more than 72 new housing units in Oakville, Ontario.

The newly awarded contract is part of an ongoing multi-phase master-planned residential community that UIG has been actively supporting. Valued at approximately $750,000, construction commenced in July 2026 and is expected to be completed within approximately six months.

Gary Alves, CEO of UIG, commented:

"The newly announced Ontario HST rebate for new homes is now in effect, providing significantly greater tax relief for eligible homebuyers. This important measure is intended to improve housing affordability and stimulate new home construction, helping to accelerate the recovery of the residential development sector. Combined with the City of Toronto's recent reduction of development charges by up to 60% and similar initiatives being considered or implemented by municipalities across Ontario, these actions send a strong signal of support for increasing housing supply and encouraging new residential investment. We believe these measures will have a positive impact on the Greater Toronto Area housing market, and we are encouraged by the early signs of renewed activity in the new home building sector."

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process, known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities and works with partners and customers involved in residential development projects in Ontario.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.