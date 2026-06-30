Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to present its annual Sustainability Report that sets out the Company's performance and achievements with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. The Company is steadfastly committed to responsible mining practices, prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, and benefits for local communities.

"We're pleased to release our sixth annual Sustainability Report which outlines our performance and achievements related to ESG practices. Our partnership with the Town of Parral continues to be very beneficial to both parties, remediating the land for the town's future use and generating positive cash flow for our shareholders at a low carbon footprint," said Brad Langille, President and CEO.

Highlights of the Report:

Awarded the ESR distinction (Empresa Socialmente Responsables - Corporate Social Responsibility) for sixth year.

ELSSA distinction from the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), a public healthcare and social security institution in Mexico, for the fourth time.

GoGold was recognized with the VELAVO Award from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), in recognition of its outstanding practices in labor matters and organizational well-being, for promoting fair, safe work environments oriented to the integral development of people.

$20.2 million USD spent in local purchases, including $570,000 in social investment.

Social impacts in nearby communities include donation of a recreational park in Parral, sports teams for children, rehabilitation of a community centre and construction of a community poultry farm.

The full update is available for download at www.gogoldresources.com/sustainability/

The Sustainability Report addresses ESG issues, detailing the performance and results of the Company from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The methodology and approach used in the report were based on the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

Director Change

The Company is announcing the resignation of Jorge Aguirre effective June 30, 2026 as he wishes to focus on his career as CEO of his large family business. "We're thankful to Jorge for his contributions and service to the Company and wish him the best on his future endeavors," said John Turner, Board Chair.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South project, which is in development with a construction decision approved by the Board, and Los Ricos North exploration and development project, both in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303433

Source: GoGold Resources Inc.