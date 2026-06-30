PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN), a diversified, industrial supplier and global leader in the development of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the stoba Group, a global technology partner specialized in high-precision components, systems, and customized manufacturing solutions. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The stoba Group's precision engineering and advanced manufacturing expertise is expected to complement PHINIA's current portfolio and enhance PHINIA's ability to deliver high-precision components, systems, and integrated solutions globally. PHINIA believes the acquisition will also strengthen supply continuity and resilience, while further expanding PHINIA's capabilities in complex component manufacturing, advanced engineering, and system integration.

The acquisition of the stoba Group will broaden PHINIA's presence across a variety of strategic sectors, including passenger and commercial vehicles, off-highway, industrial, capital equipment, semiconductors, and aerospace and defense. Management expects to provide further details regarding the proposed transaction during the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings call on July 30, 2026.

Brady Ericson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PHINIA, commented: "The stoba Group is a well-established supplier within PHINIA's ecosystem, and the acquisition marks an important step in enhancing PHINIA's supply chain resilience and product portfolio. The stoba Group brings to PHINIA high-precision engineering and advanced manufacturing expertise that will complement our strengths, expand our portfolio across a variety of applications, and create lasting value for customers and shareholders. We expect to fund the transaction through available liquidity, while maintaining financial flexibility to support our other strategic priorities.We look forward to welcoming the talented stoba Group employees to the PHINIA community and building on our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer success."

About PHINIA

PHINIA is a diversified, industrial supplier and global leader in the development of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, with a strong portfolio of trusted brands that includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY and HARTRIDGE. With over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, PHINIA has approximately 12,500 talented employees and over 40 locations in 20 countries and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Our systems and solutions are designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance across a variety of applications: medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle (on-road vehicles used for commercial transport classified class 4-8, 14,001 pounds or heavier), light commercial vehicle (on-road vehicles used for commercial transport classified as class 1-3, 14,000 pounds or lighter), light passenger vehicle (on-road vehicles used primarily for carrying passengers), and off-highway, industrial, and other (including construction and agricultural machinery, vocational vehicles, marine, industrial applications, power generation, and aerospace and defense).

PHINIA's service solutions include vehicle repair and replacement parts, offering both new and remanufactured products through the original equipment manufacturer dealer network and the independent aftermarket channel.

By delivering high-performance solutions today and investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels in contributing to lower carbon mobility, PHINIA is shaping a more efficient and sustainable future.

2026 PHINIA Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

About the stoba Group

The stoba Group is an international technology partner specializing in the development, production, and assembly of precision components and systems. Since its founding in 1961 in Backnang, Germany, the stoba Group has grown into a globally active group of companies with over 1,000 employees and eight locations worldwide. The stoba Group operates in a wide range of industries and develops high-quality manufacturing and system solutions based on sophisticated components, process reliability, and industrial implementation expertise.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact that provide current expectations or forecasts of future events based on certain assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and other words of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: adverse changes in general business and economic conditions, including recessions, adverse market conditions or downturns and other factors, including geopolitical tensions and related trade restrictions, impacting the global transportation and industrial equipment industries; our inability to deliver new products, services and technologies in response to changing consumer preferences and evolving exhaust emissions regulations, or acceleration of the market for electric vehicles or deceleration of the market for alternative fuel technologies, including for use in internal combustion engines; competitive industry conditions; failure to identify, consummate, effectively integrate or realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, partnerships or other strategic investments; failure of or disruption in our technology infrastructure, including a disruption related to cybersecurity; pricing pressures from customers; elevated inflation rates and volatility in the costs of commodities used in the production of our products; difficulties launching new machine, engine or vehicle programs; changes in U.S. and foreign administrative policy, including increases in tariffs, changes to existing trade agreements and import or export licensing requirements and exchange controls, and any resulting changes in international trade relations; our inability to identify, attract, retain and develop a qualified global workforce; our inability to protect our intellectual property; failure to achieve the anticipated savings and benefits from restructuring and other actions, including those intended to improve future profitability and competitiveness, optimize our product portfolio and operations and execute our strategy; extraordinary events, including natural disasters or extreme weather events, political disruptions, terrorist attacks, pandemics or other public health crises, and acts of war; risks related to our international operations; economic, geopolitical, social and market conditions impacting our business in China; supply chain disruptions, including due to U.S. and foreign government action; our reliance on a limited number of OEM customers; work stoppages, production shutdowns and similar events or conditions; liabilities related to product warranties, litigation and other claims; current and future environmental, health and safety, human rights and other laws and regulations related to corporate sustainability; tax audits or similar processes, and changes in tax laws or tax rates taken by taxing authorities; governmental investigations and related proceedings; the impacts of climate change, regulations related to climate change, various stakeholders' emphasis on reducing the impacts of climate change and other related matters; compliance with and changes in other laws and regulations impacting our operations; impairment charges on goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible assets and long-lived assets; changes in interest rates and asset returns that increase our pension funding obligations; restrictive covenants and other requirements impacting our financial and operating flexibility pursuant to the agreements governing our indebtedness; risks relating to the Spin-Off, including a determination that the Spin-Off does not qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes, our or our Former Parent's failure to perform under, or additional disputes that may arise between the parties relating to, various transaction agreements executed in connection with the Spin-Off and any amendments and restatements thereto, and the availability of, and our ability to use, various credits and offsets detailed in such agreements or the settlement agreement between the Company and our Former Parent; and other risks and uncertainties described our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630810993/en/

Contacts:

IR contact:

Gordon Muir

Vice President and Treasurer

investor@phinia.com

+1 574-210-5713

Media contact:

Kevin Price

Global Brand Communications Director

media@phinia.com

+44 (0) 7795 463871