Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Advances Toward Maiden Drill Program with Property-Wide Geophysical Survey at Hayden Hill

Program designed to enhance 3D geological modelling and refine high-grade feeder zone targets beneath and adjacent to historical mine workings ahead of the Company's fully funded summer drill campaign.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive geophysical survey on the Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California, representing another important milestone as the Company advances toward its fully funded maiden drill program scheduled for this summer.

The program is designed to further refine and prioritize drill targets generated through Four Nines' 3D geological modelling, which indicates the potential for structurally controlled gold mineralization beneath and peripheral to historically mined areas that have not been systematically explored for nearly three decades.

Four Nines has engaged Zonge International Inc., a recognized leader in geophysical data acquisition, to complete the program through its Reno, Nevada office. The survey is designed to map subsurface physical properties and provide high-resolution insight into the potential extension of mineralized veins, feeder structures, faults, and breccia zones beneath and around historically mined areas-targets that have never been tested with modern exploration tools.

The survey represents the latest step in Four Nines' systematic approach to evaluating the Hayden Hill Gold Project through a modern geological framework. Historical operators mined approximately 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver from the property, primarily utilizing a shallow disseminated mineralization model. Four Nines' technical team believes modern structural interpretation indicates the presence of additional high-priority targets beneath and adjacent to the historical pits, which are now being prepared for drill testing.

The program includes Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity surveying across the property, complemented by a Controlled-Source Audio-Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) line to enhance deeper structural imaging. Stations are positioned on an approximate 100 m x 100 m grid using a 9-spread dipole-dipole array, with data collected using Zonge's industry-standard GDP-3224 receivers and GGT-10 transmitter.

To maximize the value of the dataset, Four Nines has retained Jim Wright, one of the most respected geophysicists in the western United States. Mr. Wright brings decades of experience in successful target definition, including his tenure as senior geophysicist at Newmont Mining Corporation. He will work closely with the Company's geological team to integrate geophysical results into the evolving 3D model of the Hayden Hill Gold Project.

Layout of Geophysical Survey Lines

Management Comment

Charles Ross, President of Four Nines Gold, stated:

"Every dataset we collect continues to reinforce the quality and scale of the opportunity we see at the Hayden Hill Gold Project. Our team has already identified a number of compelling high-grade drill targets through detailed geological modelling and reinterpretation of historical data. The addition of Zonge International, a recognized leader in geophysical data acquisition, and the involvement of Jim Wright, one of the most respected geophysicists in the western United States, further strengthens the technical foundation of our exploration program. As we integrate these results into our evolving 3D model and prepare for drilling this summer, we believe the Hayden Hill Gold Project is entering a pivotal stage that could significantly advance our understanding of the broader mineralized system."

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.602.0001

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and has not been drilled in nearly three decades. Leveraging a modern 3D geological model, Four Nines has identified multiple untested high-grade feeder zones beneath and adjacent to historic workings-targets missed by previous operators due to shallow drilling and outdated interpretations.

Four Nines is fully funded for its maiden drill program, with 10 approved drill locations and field activities underway as of June 2026. Led by a technical team with a strong discovery record and deep experience in epithermal gold systems, the Company is preparing a high-impact drill campaign designed to evaluate deeper structural corridors and expand the project. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County.

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the proposed geophysical survey, proposed drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed survey will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-advances-toward-maiden-drill-program-with-property-wide-geophysic-1184461