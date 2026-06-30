The funding will accelerate international expansion and hiring across AI research, engineering, product, sales and client solutions

Sphere, MDOTM's AI investment platform, now supports more than $100 billion in assets across 60+ financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Amundi and Zurich Bank

With fee compression and demand for personalization rising, firms are adopting Sphere to manage thousands of portfolios at scale

MDOTM Ltd., the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Asset and Wealth Management companies, today announced the close of a $27 million growth equity round led by Expedition Growth Capital.

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Federico Invernizzi, Chief Operating Officer, Federico Mazzorin, Chief Scientist Founder, Tommaso Migliore, CEO and Founder of MDOTM

Founded in London in 2015, MDOTM has grown into one of the leading AI providers for the investment industry, working with major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Amundi and Zurich Bank. The company now serves over 60 financial institutions across the US, UK and Europe as firms increasingly turn to AI to manage portfolio complexity at scale, with Sphere supporting over $100 billion in AUM.

Total investment in the company is now $36.5 million. As part of the round, new board seats were allocated to Steve Twomey, Partner at Expedition Growth Capital, and James Hays, chairman of IFC Advisors. Hays was formerly CEO at Wells Fargo Advisors and has nearly 40 years of industry experience. The new members join CEO Tommaso Migliore, Chief Scientist Federico Mazzorin, and Chief Operating Officer Federico Invernizzi on the board.

The investment will accelerate the global expansion of MDOTM's AI platform, Sphere, and support significant hiring across AI research, engineering, product development, sales and client solutions, as demand for scalable AI among financial institutions continues to grow.

Asset Wealth Management AI Adoption Driven by Complex Portfolio Orchestration

Asset and Wealth Managers are navigating fee compression and rising demand for personalization simultaneously, and hiring more investment professionals is not a scalable solution. Meanwhile, the growing number of investment opportunities and proliferation of AI insights is making portfolio orchestration increasingly complex, requiring firms to manage more inputs, constraints and decisions across thousands of portfolios.

To help firms address that complexity at scale, MDOTM developed Sphere, its proprietary AI investment platform built for Asset and Wealth Management.

Designed for human-AI collaboration, Sphere analyzes market and macroeconomic data to identify market regimes and deliver forward-looking insights across asset classes, while allowing investment teams to incorporate their own market views and convictions. These are then translated into portfolio construction and rebalancing tools, enabling users to build, customize and manage portfolios at scale. Sphere's generative AI capabilities further support investment teams by automatically creating personalized portfolio commentary and client reporting.

Sphere: An End-to-End AI Workflow for Investment Teams

The result is an end-to-end investment workflow that brings intelligence and operational scale to teams managing thousands of portfolios simultaneously.

"Asset and Wealth Managers are no longer asking whether to use AI in investment decisions, but how to deploy it at scale across thousands of portfolios while maintaining control," said Migliore. "That is exactly what Sphere was built to enable, which is why leading financial institutions are already running the platform in production. This investment will help us expand our team and meet accelerating demand in the US and European market."

The platform is backed by a team of over 60 data scientists, engineers and finance experts, supported by the MDOTM LAB, an academic network of more than 20 professors and PhDs conducting research at the intersection of machine learning, portfolio management, behavioral finance and AI ethics.

Investor Perspective on the $27M Round

"Financial institutions have spent the last decade buying back-office and front-end software, but the work in the middle still happens in spreadsheets: rebalancing, keeping portfolios aligned with house views and generating client commentary. MDOTM has built the AI infrastructure that finally scales that work, with the explainability and governance institutional buyers demand," said Steve Twomey, Partner at Expedition Growth Capital.

To learn more about how Sphere is helping Asset and Wealth Managers enhance decision-making, scale portfolio management and automate client reporting, visit mdotm.ai/sphere.

About MDOTM Ltd.

Founded in London with offices in New York and Milan, MDOTM Ltd is a global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Asset and Wealth Management, banks and insurance companies. Its proprietary AI investment platform, Sphere, is designed for human-AI collaboration and supports investment teams through three core solutions: AI-Driven Insights, which analyzes market and macroeconomic data to identify evolving market regimes and generate forward-looking insights across asset classes; Portfolio Studio, which translates AI-generated insights and users' own market views into portfolio construction, customization and rebalancing tools to build and manage portfolios efficiently at scale; and StoryFolio, which leverages generative AI to automate and personalize portfolio commentary and client reporting. In 2024, Sphere was awarded "Best AI Platform for Asset Wealth Management" at the Global Business Finance Awards, and in 2025, it was awarded the Morningstar Fintech Showcase. For more information, visit: www.mdotm.ai/sphere

About Expedition Growth Capital

Expedition is a software and AI specialist growth equity firm with offices in London and Boston. Expedition partners with ambitious, rapidly growing software companies that have achieved significant traction with little or no external funding. The firm brings capital for growth initiatives and shareholder liquidity, highly relevant operational expertise, and a trusted track record of respectfully partnering with founders on their path to category leadership. For more information, please see Expedition Growth Capital or follow Expedition on LinkedIn.

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