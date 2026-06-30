Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHMA | ISIN: US6200763075 | Ticker-Symbol: MTLA
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 16:37
365,50 Euro
+1,22 % +4,40
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
362,90364,0017:32
362,90364,0017:32
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 16:50 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius Honor Chicagoland Future Engineers With 2026 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Ten extraordinary Chicagoland high school seniors recently gathered at Motorola Solutions' global headquarters in Chicago, joined by family members, mentors and community leaders to celebrate their academic careers and Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarships. Each student was recognized for their academic achievements as they took this significant step toward shaping the next generation of engineering.

A Shared Commitment to Opportunity

Now in its fourth annual cohort, Bright Minds, Bold Futures grew out of a clear goal: to remove the barriers that keep talented students out of engineering. The program reflects an ongoing partnership between the Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius. This year's recipients, along with the 50 students who came before them, earned their place through determination and persistence in the face of real challenges. Several of these scholars are headed to institutions including the University of Southern California, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Hampton University.

To date, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded more than $425,000 to support scholarships for over 60 students through the Bright Minds, Bold Futures program.

More than Financial Support

Funding opens the doors, but the heart of the program is the community that surrounds each student. Scholars connect with one another and gain access to a professional network that stays with them through college and into the early years of their careers. This structure means students have guidance and encouragement at every stage, not just at the start.

During the event, Calculated Genius Founder Kimberly Moore made clear that diversifying engineering isn't a side goal - it's the foundation of her organization's work. She emphasized that the field must reflect the full range of people who stand to shape it. Motorola Solutions Foundation Executive Director Wesley Barden Touhy reinforced that message, speaking to the Foundation's long-term investment in removing financial obstacles and building the kind of institutional support that moves students from potential to achievement.

Passing the Torch

A highlight of the ceremony came as each new scholar stepped forward for the certificate presentation, with their achievements and college plans read aloud. The recognition of returning scholars followed, a reminder of the long-term community taking shape around the program. Surrounded by proud families and supporters, the moment captured the connection forming between generations of engineers.

"As you start this journey, remember that nobody builds alone. Bet on yourself, out loud, and stay curious. And when you reach your goals, look back and be that same support for someone else coming up behind you," Kimberly Moore said during her congratulation speech to the new scholars.

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients, and continued best wishes to our current scholars.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/motorola-solutions-foundation-and-calculated-genius-honor-chicagoland-1184596

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.