Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius Honor Chicagoland Future Engineers With 2026 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Ten extraordinary Chicagoland high school seniors recently gathered at Motorola Solutions' global headquarters in Chicago, joined by family members, mentors and community leaders to celebrate their academic careers and Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarships. Each student was recognized for their academic achievements as they took this significant step toward shaping the next generation of engineering.

A Shared Commitment to Opportunity

Now in its fourth annual cohort, Bright Minds, Bold Futures grew out of a clear goal: to remove the barriers that keep talented students out of engineering. The program reflects an ongoing partnership between the Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius. This year's recipients, along with the 50 students who came before them, earned their place through determination and persistence in the face of real challenges. Several of these scholars are headed to institutions including the University of Southern California, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Hampton University.

To date, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded more than $425,000 to support scholarships for over 60 students through the Bright Minds, Bold Futures program.

More than Financial Support

Funding opens the doors, but the heart of the program is the community that surrounds each student. Scholars connect with one another and gain access to a professional network that stays with them through college and into the early years of their careers. This structure means students have guidance and encouragement at every stage, not just at the start.

During the event, Calculated Genius Founder Kimberly Moore made clear that diversifying engineering isn't a side goal - it's the foundation of her organization's work. She emphasized that the field must reflect the full range of people who stand to shape it. Motorola Solutions Foundation Executive Director Wesley Barden Touhy reinforced that message, speaking to the Foundation's long-term investment in removing financial obstacles and building the kind of institutional support that moves students from potential to achievement.

Passing the Torch

A highlight of the ceremony came as each new scholar stepped forward for the certificate presentation, with their achievements and college plans read aloud. The recognition of returning scholars followed, a reminder of the long-term community taking shape around the program. Surrounded by proud families and supporters, the moment captured the connection forming between generations of engineers.

"As you start this journey, remember that nobody builds alone. Bet on yourself, out loud, and stay curious. And when you reach your goals, look back and be that same support for someone else coming up behind you," Kimberly Moore said during her congratulation speech to the new scholars.

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients, and continued best wishes to our current scholars.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/motorola-solutions-foundation-and-calculated-genius-honor-chicagoland-1184596