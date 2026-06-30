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WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:11
19,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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OLD SECOND BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00020,60017:29
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Promotes Chris Gallun to First Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it has promoted Chris Gallun to First Vice President.

"We are pleased to announce Chris Gallun's promotion to First Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance," said Joe Gaffigan, President of O2 Sponsor Finance. "Since joining the platform, Chris has played a key role in underwriting and originating new business, contributing meaningfully to portfolio growth while strengthening and expanding our sponsor relationships. We look forward to Chris's continued contributions and the team's ongoing success in 2026 and beyond."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of O2 Sponsor Finance since day one," said Gallun. "It's been a privilege to be part of building the business alongside a great team, and I look forward to continuing to support our sponsor partners and drive the business forward."

Chris has been with O2 Sponsor Finance since its inception over four and half years ago and brings a strong foundation in sponsor finance and credit analysis. Prior to joining O2, he held roles at TCF Capital Funding, Huntington Sponsor Finance, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Fitch Ratings. Chris is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of March 31, 2026, Old Second has approximately $6.8 billion in assets, $5.6 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-promotes-chris-gallun-to-first-vice-president-1182905

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.