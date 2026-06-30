Blue Jay Gold Corp: Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that LithologIQ, a Montreal-based mineral technology company, has mobilized its hyperspectral core scanning system to the Company's 100%-owned Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in southern Yukon. The system will examine 40,000 metres of drill core this season, both newly collected and historical, producing integrated mineralogical, magnetic and structural data that rebuilds the Company's understanding of mineral systems across a district-scale dataset. The results will guide and prioritize current and future exploration programs.

"With more than 120,000 metres of historical drilling across a 170 km² district, Steller offers a large body of drill core to go back and reinterpret using a modern exploration lens," said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold Corp. "We often see during boom years, large drilling programs with equally large geological teams that naturally produces variability in output styles. LithologIQ offers a cost-effective way to build consistency and bring new data into modern exploration, and we'll apply it to our extensive drill core archive to see the geology in ways no predecessor could. We're initially targeting roughly 24,000 metres of historical core for hyperspectral logging this year alone. Paired with our reprocessed regional magnetics and inversion modelling, this will let us begin resolving the three-dimensional architecture of the region to guide future exploration."

Characterization Program: Growing Knowledge from a Substantial Drill Core Archive

Geological knowledge and technology have advanced materially since gold production was first targeted at Steller in 1986. Blue Jay has a unique opportunity to use the archive of historical drill core stored on site, rapidly analyzing it with the latest technology to build a consistent geological dataset that grows with every new hole, enabling the maturation of the first integrated model across this district-scale system.

Key features of LithologIQ's mobile scanning system are rapid, integrated, on-site data collection that combines quality, throughput (up to 2,000 m per day) and cost-effectiveness in this framework year of exploration for the Company.

The analytical system uses seven sensors to collect information across multiple spectral ranges: visible and near-infrared, shortwave infrared, and mid-wave infrared. This diversity in spectral range is important to Blue Jay as it can characterize a wide range of minerals (e.g., hydrosilicates, carbonates, silica, and sulphates) that can be key indicator minerals associated with mineralization in different epithermal systems present across the Stellar project. This additional data resolution is expected to help the Company conduct dynamic target analysis during an active program and also build a more complete picture of the alteration footprint across the project.

Investor Relations and Marketing Agreements

Market One Media Group Inc.

Blue Jay has entered into a media services agreement, dated June 25, 2026, with Market One Media Group. Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multiplatform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital and social media channels, including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Market One's engagement is for a term of 12 months. Market One will provide services including editorial and video. The company will pay Market One a fee of $112,000 plus goods and services tax for the services provided. Market One does not provide investor relations or market making services. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company entered into a Services Agreement dated June 25, 2026 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$100,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz. CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories.

Winning Media LLC

The Company has entered into an investor relations and digital marketing services agreement dated June 25, 2026 with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media"), an arm's length service provider based in Houston, Texas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Winning Media will provide a range of investor relations and digital marketing services, including programmatic advertising, financial content distribution, influencer outreach, native advertising, podcast placements, email and SMS campaigns, and other online marketing initiatives designed to increase market awareness of the Company.

The agreement is for an initial term of three (3) months, commencing upon TSXV acceptance. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Winning Media a total fee of US$150,000, payable following TSXV acceptance. No securities will be issued to Winning Media as compensation.

Winning Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not currently own any securities of Surge.

Caesar Holdings BV dba Caesars Report

The Company has engaged, subject to regulatory approval, Caesar Holdings BV dba Caesars Report ("Caesars Report") to provide, for a one-year period, advertising and marketing, commencing on June 26, 2026, for a total cost of 14,000 EUR payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by the Caesars Report to the Company relate to corporate updates and written interviews distributed as a newsletter to the Caesars Report subscriber base and to be used as content for the Company's social media channels. The Company is a Caesars Report website sponsor and will have a corporate logo on the Caesars Report website starting this month and continuing for the duration of the agreement. Caesar Holdings BV is owned and operated by Thibaut Lepouttre, is an arms-length, independent contractor with offices in Belgium, and currently owns 20,000 shares of Blue Jay Gold Corp. No stock options were granted in relation to this engagement.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Blue Jay Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LithologIQ

LithologIQ is a Montreal-based mining technology company specializing in hyperspectral core scanning, artificial intelligence and mobile mineralogical analysis solutions. The company's technology is designed to accelerate geological data acquisition, improve mineral identification, support faster decision-making and enhance exploration and mining workflows. By delivering rapid, field-ready mineralogical insights, LithologIQ helps exploration and mining teams improve orebody knowledge, optimize workflows and reduce costs through data-driven analysis.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed "Geordie Mark"

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the results of the hyperspectral core scanning and spectral analysis program, the timing and scope of the Company's exploration program, increasing the Company's current mineral resources, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.