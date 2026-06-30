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WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 19:32
23,000 Euro
+0,22 % +0,050
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
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WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00023,20019:51
23,00023,20019:51
Dow Jones News
30.06.2026 18:33 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Randolph County Selects Waga Energy to Convert Landfill Gas into RNG in North Carolina

DJ Randolph County Selects Waga Energy to Convert Landfill Gas into RNG in North Carolina 

Waga Energy 
Randolph County Selects Waga Energy to Convert Landfill Gas into RNG in North Carolina 
30-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Randolph County Selects Waga Energy to Convert Landfill Gas into RNG in North Carolina 
 
Asheboro, NC - June 30, 2026 - Randolph County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, and operate a renewable natural 
gas (RNG) production unit at the Great Oak Landfill in Randleman, NC. 
 
Randolph County, a local government in North Carolina, and Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable 
natural gas (RNG) from landfills, announce the signing of a long-term agreement for the development, construction, and 
operation of an RNG production facility at the Great Oak Landfill, located in Randleman, North Carolina. 
 
Under this 20-year agreement, Waga Energy will finance, construct, own, and operate an RNG production unit with an 
initial design capacity of 3,000 scfm (standard cubic feet per minute), equivalent to approximately 4,800 m³/h. It will 
utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy, to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality 
RNG. 
 
Developed through 15 years of research and development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology has revolutionized 
landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy 
production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in 
flow rate and composition. 
 
The WAGABOX unit will produce about 610,000 MMBtu (179 GWh) of RNG per year, for injection into the local gas 
pipeline. It is expected to avoid approximately 47,500 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by displacing fossil 
fuels-equivalent to avoiding the CO2 emissions from 4.2 million gallons of diesel consumed.[1] 
 
By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with 
a local, reliable, and renewable source of energy provided to the community. Waga Energy is also committed to investing 
in the gas collection and control system (GCCS) to maximize landfill gas collection while reducing local emissions. 
 
The Great Oak Landfill is owned by Randolph County and operated by Waste Management of Carolinas, Inc. Last year, it 
accepted 692,255 standard US tons of waste. In 2013, Randolph County selected Waste Management of Carolinas, Inc. as an 
operating partner after an extensive selection process. Construction of the landfill began in May 2016 after receiving 
all necessary permits. The facility opened and began receiving waste in January 2017 under an original permit to 
receive up to 2,000 tons per day. 
 
In 2019, the permitted tonnage was increased to 4,000 tons per day, which is the current maximum. Under the original 
Operating Agreement, Randolph County retained the rights to the landfill gas, leading to the current collaboration with 
Waga Energy. The project follows a competitive selection process conducted by Randolph County in 2025. 
 
Darrell Frye, Chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners, commented: "Randolph County is excited to partner 
with Waga Energy for the production of renewable natural gas at the Great Oak Landfill. Along with our long-standing 
relationship with Waste Management, this agreement ensures Randolph County will benefit from the landfill for decades 
to come." 
 
Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc., said: "We are grateful to Randolph County for its trust and leadership in 
making this project possible. By converting landfill gas into renewable natural gas, we will create long-term 
environmental value and a reliable local energy resource for the community. This long-term partnership reflects the 
scale and potential of the Great Oak landfill site and will help expand renewable energy production across North 
Carolina." 
 
About Randolph County 
 
Randolph County is located in the heart of North Carolina's Piedmont region and is home to the North Carolina Zoo, the 
world's largest natural habitat zoo. It blends rich historic roots in pottery, racing, and textiles with thriving 
agricultural communities and scenic rolling hills. Randolph County has a strong quality of life, which is why 
industries such as Toyota/TBMNC, Energizer, and Post Consumer Brands have made considerable investments in the County, 
showing other businesses and industries that it is a business-friendly environment in one of the fastest-growing 
states. 
 
About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill 
gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that 
supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 36 RNG 
production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6.5 million 
MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 21 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project 
initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contacts 
 
Randolph County             Waga Energy             Waga Energy 
 
Amy Rudisill               Alicia Fanni             Laurent Barbotin 
Public Information Officer        Marketing and Communications Manager Head of Public Relations 
(336) 318-6342              (786) 300-9545            +33 7 72 77 11 85 
amy.rudisill@randolphcountync.gov    alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator | US EPA

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-06-30_PR-Randolph County_Waga Energy_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2357120 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2357120 30-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2357120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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