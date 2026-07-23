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WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 07:37
22,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
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WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
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22,90023,00008:03
22,90023,00007:47
Dow Jones News
23.07.2026 07:33 Uhr
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Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe

DJ Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe 
23-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe 
 
Eybens, France - July 23, 2026. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas 
(RNG) from landfills, has signed a EUR128 million structured bank financing agreement with a 10-year maturity, in order 
to: 
 
   -- refinance a portfolio of around twenty WAGABOX units in operation, 
   -- finance projects under construction in France, Spain and Italy, 
   -- finance the development of new projects not yet contracted in Europe. 
This long-term senior debt financing, set up at the level of Waga Assets 3, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waga Energy, 
has been arranged with a pool of MLA lenders including Crédit Agricole CIB (global coordinator and green coordinator), 
Société Générale (intercreditor agent, security agent, and account bank), BNP Paribas (existing hedge coordinator) and 
ING Bank, as well as, as MLA, Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies, as well as, as lenders, Arkéa Banque Entreprises 
et Institutionnels, Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring, Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône Alpes and LCL. 
 
The transaction is structured as a Green Loan, with the proceeds to be allocated to projects contributing to climate 
change mitigation through the capture and recovery of gas from landfill sites. 
 
Jean-Michel Thibaud, Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager of Waga Energy, said: "This transaction 
marks a new milestone in the financing of Waga Energy. It is based on a dual innovation: on the one hand, a structure 
combining the refinancing of operating assets, the financing of projects under construction and a tranche dedicated to 
projects not yet contracted; on the other hand, it is our first multi-country portfolio financing, covering assets 
located in France, Spain and Italy. This transaction illustrates the renewed confidence of our banking partners in our 
business model, and strengthens our ability to accelerate the deployment of WAGABOX in Europe." 
 
Transaction advisers: Waga Energy was advised by Ashurst Perkins Coie as legal counsel. The lenders were advised by 
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. 
 
Due diligence was carried out by AFRY (technical), Hogan Lovells Cadwalader (legal and tax), Marsh (insurance) and 
Grant Thornton (model audit). 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill 
gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that 
supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 37 RNG 
production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6.8 million 
MMBtu (2 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project 
initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contact: 
 
Laurent Barbotin 
Media Relations 
+33 772 771 185 
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-07-23_PR_Financement Waga Energy_EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2370152 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370152 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370152&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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