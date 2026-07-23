DJ Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe

Waga Energy Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe 23-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waga Energy signs a EUR128 million, 10-year structured Green Loan to accelerate its deployment in Europe Eybens, France - July 23, 2026. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, has signed a EUR128 million structured bank financing agreement with a 10-year maturity, in order to: -- refinance a portfolio of around twenty WAGABOX units in operation, -- finance projects under construction in France, Spain and Italy, -- finance the development of new projects not yet contracted in Europe. This long-term senior debt financing, set up at the level of Waga Assets 3, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waga Energy, has been arranged with a pool of MLA lenders including Crédit Agricole CIB (global coordinator and green coordinator), Société Générale (intercreditor agent, security agent, and account bank), BNP Paribas (existing hedge coordinator) and ING Bank, as well as, as MLA, Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies, as well as, as lenders, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring, Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône Alpes and LCL. The transaction is structured as a Green Loan, with the proceeds to be allocated to projects contributing to climate change mitigation through the capture and recovery of gas from landfill sites. Jean-Michel Thibaud, Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager of Waga Energy, said: "This transaction marks a new milestone in the financing of Waga Energy. It is based on a dual innovation: on the one hand, a structure combining the refinancing of operating assets, the financing of projects under construction and a tranche dedicated to projects not yet contracted; on the other hand, it is our first multi-country portfolio financing, covering assets located in France, Spain and Italy. This transaction illustrates the renewed confidence of our banking partners in our business model, and strengthens our ability to accelerate the deployment of WAGABOX in Europe." Transaction advisers: Waga Energy was advised by Ashurst Perkins Coie as legal counsel. The lenders were advised by Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. Due diligence was carried out by AFRY (technical), Hogan Lovells Cadwalader (legal and tax), Marsh (insurance) and Grant Thornton (model audit). About Waga Energy Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 37 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6.8 million MMBtu (2 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Contact: Laurent Barbotin Media Relations +33 772 771 185 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-07-23_PR_Financement Waga Energy_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2370152 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370152 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)