Brick Township, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - In conjunction with America's historic semiquincentennial anniversary, the Marquis Health Consulting Services Senior Living team has proudly published 'Home, anew: 250 Voices of Belonging and Community, Celebrating Our Nation's 250th Year.' The commemorative book features over 250 stories and reflections from residents, family and team members across the senior living communities Marquis supports. All proceeds from the book - now available to preview and purchase on Amazon - will benefit the American Heart Association.

Spearheaded and executed by Victoria Dubesky, regional director of life enrichment for Marquis, the collection of original essays explores themes of home, resilience and connection through residents' firsthand accounts of military service, immigration journeys, lifelong marriages, acts of kindness, second chances, family traditions, caregiving and more. Reflecting on what it means to call this country home, contributors share personal stories, lessons learned and memories that embody the joy of living life to its fullest.

"This project was brought to life not only to honor our nation's 250 years, but also to celebrate the incredible lives of these residents and staff who amaze us every day by sharing their stories and experiences," said Dubesky. "My hope in bringing this book to life is that each of these stories leaves a lasting legacy in print. We are incredibly proud of our Senior Living team and all who helped in putting this project together and are honored to share these meaningful stories with a wider audience."

'Home, anew' highlights the importance of compassion and connection through heartfelt reflections that serve as a tribute to the everyday people whose perseverance, sacrifice and love for family and country have helped define the nation over the past 250 years. The book is a tribute to the power of community, encapsulated in the book's front cover, which was designed by a resident at Oxford Enhanced Senior Living, a Marquis-supported senior living community in Langhorne, Pa.

"It is our hope that readers see a little of themselves, their families and their neighbors in these pages," said Marquis' Barry Munk, chief executive officer. "'Home, anew' is more than a collection of memories; it offers a unique perspective on the American experience and celebrates the many ways people create their own sense of home. Victoria's powerful idea will touch many lives, and we hope that the stories and journeys from these communities can help others find their own inspiration."

To celebrate the release of the book and America's 250th birthday, the Marquis-supported senior living communities' buildings will light up red, white and blue starting July 1. They will also be hosting their own book signings, inviting local community members to meet the contributors of 'Home, anew,' where some will read their personal stories aloud.

Marquis Health Consulting Services is a hands-on, third-generation family-owned company that provides administrative consulting services to 112 skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities along the Eastern Seaboard. Its senior living "Live, anew" philosophy supports clients dedicated to transforming lives. Marquis-serviced senior living communities have the advantage of tools, technologies and experience models designed to provide an engaging lifestyle that inspires residents to embrace each day with purpose and live life to its fullest.

Victoria Dubesky, regional life enrichment director for Marquis (second from left) with several residents celebrating the release of 'Home, anew'.

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Source: Marquis Health Consulting Services