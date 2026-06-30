Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based AI developer tools and agentic orchestration company, is pleased to announce that, since January 1, 2026, and as of the last warrant expiry on June 27, 2026, the Company has received gross proceeds of C$2,951,252.57 from the exercise of 11,580,432 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

"We are very pleased with the strong support shown by our warrant holders," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "The additional capital raised through these exercises adds to a sound treasury and puts us in a strong financial position as we continue the transition to sales-focused business operations.

The Company confirms that no finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Warrant exercises.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform - including real-time ingestion (Railengine), agent development frameworks (Railtracks ADK), and advanced observability (Conductr) - helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

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This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303490

Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.