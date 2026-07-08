Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based AI developer tools and agentic orchestration company today announced the launch of its Service-Led Commercialization Strategy, a long-term growth initiative designed to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption among Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") while expanding recurring software revenue through the deployment of the Company's proprietary AI technologies.

As part of this initiative, Railtown AI has engaged WSI, a global digital marketing and AI consulting network, to develop and execute the Company's national go-to-market strategy, including market positioning, demand generation, digital marketing, thought leadership, and customer acquisition initiatives.

Railtown AI has budgeted a minimum investment of $500,000 for the balance of calendar 2026 to fund this program, which may increase depending on initial success.

Management believes the Canadian SME market represents one of the country's largest near-term opportunities for AI adoption. SMEs account for approximately 98.2% of all Canadian enterprises, yet fewer than 12% have adopted AI into their day-to-day workflows. While awareness of AI continues to grow, many organizations lack the internal expertise needed to identify practical AI opportunities, develop custom solutions, and integrate AI into their operations. (source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada - link).

Railtown AI's commercialization strategy addresses this opportunity by leading with AI consulting, solution architecture, and custom AI application development. Through these engagements, the Company works alongside customers to identify business challenges, design practical AI solutions, and deploy intelligent applications and AI agents that deliver measurable business outcomes.

These consulting engagements also create opportunities to deploy Railtown AI's proprietary technology stack-including its Conductr platform-as the operational foundation supporting customer solutions. Management believes this approach creates a scalable pathway to growing recurring software revenue while establishing long-term customer relationships built on trust and measurable business value.

Beyond customer implementation, Railtown AI continues to expand deployment opportunities for its Conductr platform through strategic AI infrastructure partnerships. Conductr enables organizations to deploy AI applications and intelligent agents across multiple AI data centers and cloud environments through a unified deployment experience, giving customers the flexibility to choose regional, sovereign, or public cloud infrastructure that best aligns with their operational, security, and regulatory requirements. Management believes this infrastructure-agnostic approach positions Conductr as a valuable software layer for organizations seeking enterprise-grade AI deployment without being locked into a single infrastructure provider. This approach aligns with Railtown's broader strategy of supporting secure, sovereign, and flexible AI deployments through partnerships with Canadian infrastructure providers.

"Our view is that successful AI adoption begins with solving business problems-not selling software," said Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI. "Most Canadian SMEs recognize that AI will reshape how businesses operate, but they need experienced partners who can help them identify where AI creates value and how to implement it successfully. By leading with consulting and implementation services, we become a trusted advisor throughout the customer's AI journey while creating natural opportunities to deploy our proprietary software platforms as their AI capabilities mature."

Brandolini continued, "Canadian SMEs represent approximately 98.2% of all enterprises, yet fewer than 12% have adopted AI into their daily operations. We believe this represents one of the largest untapped AI opportunities in Canada. Our consulting and development practice is being built specifically to help organizations bridge that gap while creating long-term recurring software relationships as customers continue to expand their AI capabilities."

To support execution of this strategy, WSI will work closely with Railtown AI to build a comprehensive marketing engine focused on customer acquisition, brand awareness, and demand generation. The Company believes WSI's global expertise in digital marketing and AI consulting will strengthen Railtown AI's ability to communicate its differentiated value proposition and accelerate commercialization.

In parallel with its commercial growth strategy, Railtown AI continues to invest in Canada's AI developer ecosystem through university partnerships, developer education, hackathons, community events, and open developer initiatives. The Company has hosted multiple in-person and virtual hackathons, providing developers with mentorship and access to its Railtracks Agent Development Kit (ADK), enabling participants to design and build intelligent AI agents using Railtown's technology.

These grassroots initiatives have contributed to more than 35,000 downloads of the Railtracks ADK, expanding awareness of Railtown's technology within the developer community while helping cultivate the next generation of AI developers, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators. Management believes that fostering a strong developer ecosystem complements the Company's enterprise commercialization strategy by increasing long-term platform familiarity, encouraging innovation, and creating future opportunities for platform adoption. (source: Github - link)

"Commercial success in AI requires more than building great technology-it requires building an ecosystem," added Brandolini. "While our consulting practice helps organizations adopt AI today, our investments in developers, students, universities, and startup communities help build the next generation of innovators who will shape tomorrow's AI economy. We believe these parallel investments strengthen Railtown AI's long-term competitive position and support sustainable shareholder value."

About WSI

WSI is a global digital marketing and AI consulting network with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations accelerate growth through strategic marketing, digital transformation, and customer acquisition. Operating through a worldwide network of consultants, WSI delivers data-driven marketing strategies that help businesses build stronger brands, generate demand, and achieve measurable business outcomes. https://www.wsiworld.com

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. helps organizations successfully adopt artificial intelligence through consulting, custom AI application development, intelligent agents, and proprietary software platforms. The Company's Services-Led Commercialization Strategy combines professional services with scalable AI technologies to help customers accelerate AI adoption while creating long-term recurring software revenue. Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit, and continued investment in Canada's developer ecosystem, Railtown AI is building the infrastructure that supports the next generation of AI-powered businesses.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304377

Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.