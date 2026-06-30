

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Monroe County Health Department is investigating several cases of cyclosporiasis among residents. Meanwhile, health officials are working to determine whether the infections are linked to a common source of exposure.



Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. The parasite is commonly found in developing countries and usually spreads through food or water contaminated with human feces. In the United States, outbreaks have often been linked to contaminated fresh fruits and vegetables, particularly during the warmer months. However, the illness is not known to spread from one person to another.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people become infected after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water. Cases typically increase between May and August, and more than 140 infections were reported across the U.S. between May 1 and June 16, 2026. Although the illness is generally not life-threatening, it is possible to become infected with Cyclospora more than once.



Monroe County health officials said symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Common symptoms include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and a mild fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to see a healthcare provider for testing and treatment.



To help prevent infection, health officials recommend avoiding food or water that may be contaminated with human feces. People should also wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating or cooking, scrub firm produce such as melons and cucumbers with a clean produce brush, remove any damaged or bruised areas, and refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.



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