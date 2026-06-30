Siteimprove.ai MCP Server Now Integrates into Customer AI Workflows within Lovable, Anthropic Claude, VS Code and Figma to Bring Accessibility into Every Environment Where Digital Experiences Are Created

AI has made it possible for anyone to create and ship digital content; designers, marketers, product managers, vibe coders. Tools like Lovable, Cursor, Bolt.new, Replit and v0 have collapsed the distance between idea and production. And accessibility has not kept pace. The result is a content pipeline generating inaccessible experiences at scale. Organizations do not need to fix inaccessible content faster. They need to stop producing it in the first place.

With the availability of the Siteimprove.ai MCP Server, the Accessibility Agent connects directly to Anthropic Claude, Lovable, VS Code, and Figma; bringing the full audit and remediation workflow for both human-led and agent-driven creation.

Siteimprove.ai MCP Server extends agentic connectivity across the existing 40+ partner integrations; spanning the full content workflow. From AI coding environments and design tools to CMSs and DXPs. This includes agent-to-agent scenarios: for example, when an AI vibe coding agent generates a digital experience, Siteimprove.ai Accessibility Agent autonomously audits and remediates it before it reaches production.

What's New with Siteimprove.ai:

Siteimprove.ai MCP Server: Connects Siteimprove.ai Accessibility Agent directly into AI-native environments; like Anthropic Claude, Lovable, VS Code, Figma, and other AI-led builders. Siteimprove.ai Accessibility Agent scans, detects, and remediates accessibility issues as content is generated; not just flagging violations, but closing them. Siteimprove.ai goes beyond detection; the Accessibility Agent completes the loop.





Connects Siteimprove.ai Accessibility Agent directly into AI-native environments; like Anthropic Claude, Lovable, VS Code, Figma, and other AI-led builders. Siteimprove.ai Accessibility Agent scans, detects, and remediates accessibility issues as content is generated; not just flagging violations, but closing them. Siteimprove.ai goes beyond detection; the Accessibility Agent completes the loop. Figma Plug-In: Surfaces accessibility issues inside Figma while the designer is still working; before any design reaches development. The plug-in goes further than detection; designers can save full audit reports directly into the Figma Canvas, run a color blindness explorer with the ability to capture and save screenshots inside the canvas, while tapping into more accessibility rules than most can provide in Figma. That depth of coverage reflects Siteimprove's industry knowledge and standards expertise; bringing enterprise-grade accessibility judgment to the moment of design.

"The starting point for content creation has shifted. AI has put the power to build digital experiences in the hands of everyone. Claude, Lovable, Figma, VS Code - these are the new creation environments. The Siteimprove.ai MCP Server now connects directly to these AI-native tools, bringing content compliance and performance into the moment of creation and extending our agent-to-agent connections across 40+ ecosystem partners." - Nayaki Nayyar, CEO, Siteimprove.

The new capabilities extend Siteimprove.ai's unified Agentic Content Intelligence Platform across the full content lifecycle; from first design decision to published experience. Alongside the Accessibility Agent, Siteimprove.ai Search Agent and Content Agent connect through the same MCP layer; ensuring every experience created is not only accessible but optimized for AI discoverability in a single platform.

Organizations don't just remediate faster. They stop generating inaccessible content in the first place.

For more information, please visit https://www.siteimprove.com/platform/accessibility/.

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

Siteimprove Media Contact: edegnan@thebranded.agency

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