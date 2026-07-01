Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update to its news releases dated March 2, 2026, April 30, 2026 and June 1, 2026 regarding its property option agreement (the "Agreement"), effective February 27, 2026, with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") to earn a 100% interest in and to the Joutel North-West gold and Gagne gold-copper properties (together, the "Properties"), subject to a 3% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") on the Properties retained by Globex. Edison retains a right of first refusal to purchase all or any portion of the GMR from Globex on the same terms pursuant to a bona fide third-party offer (the "Transaction"). The Transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including completion of the independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company advises that the NI 43-101 technical report remains in progress and has not yet been finalized. The Company continues to work with its independent qualified person, Steven Lauzier, P.Geo. OGQ1430, toward completion of the report and satisfaction of the remaining conditions required to complete the Transaction.

The Company will provide further updates as developments occur or as otherwise required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all applicable conditions, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Properties, satisfaction of the Agreement and related conditions, completion of the NI 43-101 technical report, required payments, share issuances and expenditures, financing, planned activities, and receipt of all required approvals, including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date hereof, including that the parties will perform their obligations, required approvals, permits, authorizations and access will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, market and economic conditions will remain supportive, and no material adverse changes will occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including risks that the Transaction may not be completed, conditions may not be satisfied, the Agreement may be terminated, Exchange acceptance may not be obtained, financing may not be available, and risks relating to mineral exploration, geology, sampling, assays, interpretation of results, title, access, permitting, environmental matters, commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, operations, contractors, weather, natural events, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Properties are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm their merits or whether they host mineralization of interest. References to potential, prospectivity or exploration upside are speculative and may prove incorrect. Mineralization, mines, deposits or past production on nearby or regional properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties or future exploration success.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303573

Source: Edison Lithium Corp.