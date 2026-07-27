Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company effective July 23, 2026.

Mr. Gainsbury has served as the Company's acting Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis since March 1, 2026. Prior to assuming that role, Mr. Gainsbury served as the Company's Controller. He has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and Brazil. His most recent experience includes serving as Controller for several publicly-listed Canadian junior mining companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of a Brazilian engineering firm with over 800 employees, as well as a senior consultant leading corporate finance projects across multiple industries for Deloitte in Brazil. He specializes in strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, as well as corporate restructuring. He holds an MBA from McGill University and has earned his CFA and CPA designations.

Passing of Director James (Jay) Richardson

The Company announces with great sadness the recent passing of James "Jay" Richardson, Director of the Company since February 2, 2021. Mr. Richardson also served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from February 2, 2021 until March 1, 2026, when Mr. Gainsbury was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer following the onset of Mr. Richardson's illness. The Board and management of the Company extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Richardson's family, friends, and colleagues. Mr. Richardson will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of working with him, and his years of contribution and guidance to the Company are gratefully acknowledged.

Update on the Joutel and Gagne Gold Property Transaction

The Company is pleased to provide an update, further to its previous news releases, regarding its property option agreement (the "Agreement"), effective February 27, 2026, with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), pursuant to which the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagne gold-copper property (together, the "Properties"), subject to a 3% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") retained by Globex. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company also retains a right of first refusal to purchase all or any portion of the GMR from Globex on the same terms as any bona fide third party offer. The proposed transaction (the "Transaction") remains subject to certain conditions, including the preparation of the technical report and receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company engaged Steven Lauzier, P.Geo. OGQ1430., to prepare an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the Properties. The NI 43-101 technical report is currently under review by the Company prior to finalization by the author. In connection with the preparation of the technical report, a site visit by Steven Lauzier to the Properties and the storage location of Orford Mining's (now Alamos Gold) 2022-23 drill cores occurred between May 18 and May 20, 2026. Roger Dahn, P.Geo., and a Director of the Company joined the site visit and provided the pictures in this news release confirming drill core has been located.

As Previously Highlighted (Edison News Releases dated March 2, 2026 and June 1, 2026)

The Properties are situated geologically along the South Break of the Casa Berardi Structural zone adjacent to the several past producing mines including Agnico Eagles first gold mine, the Eagle - Telbel-Eagle West deposits which had historic production of approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold from 6.2 million tonnes grading 5.8 g/t. Agnico closed the Eagle-Telbel mine in 1993.

The gold bearing structural and geologic sequence which hosts the Eagle-Telbel-Eagle West deposits located just 3 km east of the property, extends across an 11 km length of the Joutel North-West property and also hosts the South Gold Zone highlighted below.

Orford Mining last worked the Joutel North-West property in 2022-2023, principally focused on the South Gold Zone. Some of the Orford Mining drilling highlights from the South Gold Zone are shown below and in Site Visit Photos 1, 2 and 3. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.: 23-JE-004 returned 30.1 m @ 1.1g/t Au starting at 128.8 m downhole (also see Orford Mining news release dated February 21, 2022); Site Visit Photo #2 23-JE-015 returned 54.7 m @ 1.1 g/t Au starting at 81.1m downhole (also see Globex news release dated March 30, 2023) 22-JE-003 returned 20.64 m @ 1.11 g/t Au starting at 84.83 m downhole and includes 0.64 m @ 14.7 g/t Au (see Globex news release dated January 23, 2023)



23-JE-008 returned 15.7 m @ 1.7 g/t Au starting at 21.7 m downhole and 14.2 m @ 2.2g/t Au starting at 61.9 m downhole (see Globex news release dated April 20, 2023);

Site Photo #1: Core Storage Site, May 18th by R. Dahn



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Site Photo #2: Hole 23-JE-04 (128.8 to 158.9 m) 30.1 m at 1.1 g/t Gold, May 19th by R. Dahn



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Site Photo #3: Hole 23-JE-08 (61.9 to 76.1 m) 14.2 m at 2.2 g/t Gold, May 19th by R. Dahn



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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Properties, satisfaction of the Agreement and related conditions, completion of the NI 43-101 technical report, required payments, share issuances and expenditures, financing, planned activities, and receipt of all required approvals, including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date hereof, including that the parties will perform their obligations, required approvals, permits, authorizations and access will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, market and economic conditions will remain supportive, and no material adverse changes will occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including risks that the Transaction may not be completed, conditions may not be satisfied, the Agreement may be terminated, Exchange acceptance may not be obtained, financing may not be available, and risks relating to mineral exploration, geology, sampling, assays, interpretation of results, title, access, permitting, environmental matters, commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, operations, contractors, weather, natural events, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Properties are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm their merits or whether they host mineralization of interest. References to potential, prospectivity or exploration upside are speculative and may prove incorrect. Mineralization, mines, deposits or past production on nearby or regional properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties or future exploration success.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306571

Source: Edison Lithium Corp.