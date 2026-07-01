HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - EKH Limited ('EKH' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the leading container depot operator in Singapore and the second largest in Southeast Asia in terms of container throughput in 2025, today announced the launch of its Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering (the 'Global Offering'), and details of its proposed listing (the 'Listing') on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'HKEX').Offering DetailsThe Company intends to offer 51,600,000 newly issued shares under the Global Offering at an indicative offer price range of HK$2.20 to HK$2.68 per Share. Based on the midpoint of the offer price range, the Global Offering is expected to raise net proceeds of approximately HK$97.6 million before the exercise of any over-allotment option.EKH intends to apply the net proceeds from the Global Offering primarily towards the construction and development of its Mega Depot project in Singapore, repayment of the loan and/or interest expenses arising from the bank-borrowings for financing construction costs in connection with its Mega Depot project and general working capital purposes.The Hong Kong Public Offering commences at 9:00 a.m. on 30 June 2026 (Tuesday) and closes at 12:00 noon on 8 July 2026 (Wednesday). The final offer price and allotment results will be announced on 10 July 2026 (Friday). Dealings in the Company's shares on the Main Board of HKEX are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 13 July 2026 (Monday) under the stock code 2523. The shares will be traded in board lots of 2,000 Shares each.Investment HighlightsLargest in Singapore and second largest in Southeast AsiaEKH ranked as the largest container depot operator in Singapore and the second largest in Southeast Asia by container throughput in 2025, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. The Group's extensive regional network positions it to deliver integrated logistics solutions across multiple jurisdictions, removing the need for customers to negotiate separately with operators in each location. This makes EKH a preferred partner for global customers that require logistic support throughout the region.Long-standing relationships with leading international container shipping lines and container leasing companiesThe Company has built enduring relationships with majority of the world's top 10 container shipping lines, and the leading global container leasing companies. The Company's longest customer relationship spans 39 years, reflecting the trust EKH has earned with its key customers. These relationships also anchor the Group's standing among other key players across the industry.An integrated, one-stop platform, anchored by a next-generation Mega DepotThe Company offers a broad range of services and a single, integrated solution that meets the diverse technical needs of parties throughout the shipping supply chain. Its Mega Depot in Singapore, scheduled for completion by December 2026, is designed as an integrated logistics hub that consolidates depot operations, warehousing, and future laden container storage under one roof. Comprising a warehouse of ~36,500 sq.m. and a container depot with capacity of ~23,000 TEUs, and equipped with advanced IT systems, it is positioned to be one of the largest and most technologically advanced facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia - with handling capacity that exceeds the operational limits of 95% of individual private depots in Southeast AsiaA proven, resilient track record of sustained profitabilityEKH has delivered sustained and continuous profitability across varying market conditions, including periods of significant disruption to global, regional and national economies and to international shipping and trade arising from major geopolitical and macroeconomic developments. This track record underscores the inherent resilience of the Group's business model, which is underpinned by diversified revenue streams across its complementary business segments and a disciplined approach to cost management.Innovative technological solutions at the core of digitalised operationsThe Group's innovative, customer-centric technological solutions are tailored for container depot operations. They improve operational efficiency, reduce turnover time, streamline administrative processes and enhance on-site safety, while giving customers real-time visibility over container movements and inventory, allowing the Group to deliver high-quality, seamless services.An experienced and dedicated management teamEKH is led by its co-founders, Mr. Li Hung and Mr. Ng Kam Ming, who each bring more than 40 years of experience in the shipping and container depot industry. The depth of knowledge and expertise across the senior management team enables the Group to decisively execute strategic objectives, deliver industry-leading service, establishing it as a trusted and reliable container depot operator in Southeast Asia.Future Growth StrategiesEstablish a digitalised and technology-driven Mega Depot in Singapore to provide integrated logistics servicesThe Group is strategically transitioning from operating depots across different locations in Singapore towards an integrated and high-capacity Mega Depot that will occupy approximately 80,000 sq.m. of land (strategically located in close proximity with the Tuas Megaport). Upon completion, it will be the largest consolidated container depot facility in Singapore and second largest in Southeast Asia according to Frost & Sullivan. By interfacing automated hardware with predictive software and the intended implementation of new IT systems, the Mega Depot will function as an integrated 'smart' ecosystem that reduces turnaround times for processing containers and will serve to position the Group competitively amongst other logistic service providers in the region.Expand container depot network in Asia to cater for expected growing trade flowsTo capitalise on the sustained surge in trade flows and handling throughput in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, the Group is seeking available opportunities to expand its container depot network and upgrade its facilities in these jurisdictions.Messrs. Li Hung and Ng Kam Ming, Co-founders, Co-Chairmen and Executive Directors of EKH Limited, said, 'We are pleased to launch EKH's Hong Kong IPO, marking a significant milestone in our five-decade journey from a Singapore-based operator into a leading regional container depot network spanning Southeast Asia and the PRC. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the enduring trust of our major shipping and leasing partners. Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our market leadership through our flagship Mega Depot project in Singapore, accelerated investments in automation and digitalisation, and the strategic expansion of our regional network.''We express our sincere appreciation to our customers, business partners, employees and shareholders for their continued support. As we embark on our journey as a publicly listed company on the HKEX, we look forward to creating long-term value for our shareholders and contributing to the continued development of the regional logistics and shipping industry."Fully electronic application processEKH has adopted a fully electronic application process for the Hong Kong public offering and will not provide printed copies of the prospectus to the public in relation to the Hong Kong public offering. The prospectus is available at the HKEX website at www.hkexnews.hk, and EKH Group's website at www.engkong.com. If you require a printed copy of this prospectus, you may download and print from these websites.AdvisersQuam Capital Limited and Alliance Capital Partners Limited are the Joint Sponsors of the Listing. Quam Securities Limited is the Sponsor-Overall Coordinator, Sole Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager of the Global Offering.For further details, please refer to the Company's announcement on the HKEX website at www.hkexnews.hk.About EKH GroupEKH Group is the leading container depot operator in Singapore and the second largest in Southeast Asia in terms of container throughput in 2025 (according to the Frost & Sullivan Report), serving container shipping lines and container leasing companies operating in the ASEAN region and the PRC. Headquartered in Singapore, the EKH Group established a broad geographical footprint with operations in the PRC, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.Leveraging its extensive regional network of 18 container depots across 10 locations, EKH Group provides a comprehensive range of integrated container and logistics services, including container storage and handling, repair and maintenance, transportation, warehousing, container freight station operations and freight forwarding, as well as new-build container inspection and the sales and trading of containers and container parts.Through its diversified service platform, operational expertise and long-standing relationships with major container shipping lines and container leasing companies, EKH Group delivers one-stop solutions that facilitate the efficient storage, handling and movement of containers and cargo throughout the supply chain.For more information, please visit www.engkong.com.This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.Source: EKH LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.