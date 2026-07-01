TOKYO, Japan, June 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the Honda ESG Report 2026, posting it on the company website.As one of the tools to enhance communication with a diverse range of stakeholders, Honda has been issuing its annual "Honda ESG Report," which comprehensively summarizes the company's approach and initiatives to enhance its sustainability from the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) perspectives.Honda has realigned the powertrain portfolios and product launch plans for its motorcycle, automobile, and power products businesses, considering changes in the current business environment and demand trends. Additionally, Honda has reset the management indicators and targets toward achieving the company goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Moreover, Honda has reassessed its corporate governance structure to ensure the steady execution of each business strategy and enable bold and transparent decision-making.This year's Honda ESG Report outlines the rationale behind these new environmental indicators and targets, the roadmap for achieving the new targets, and initiatives to enhance Honda corporate governance.English language version: https://global.honda/en/sustainability/report.htmlHonda is striving to evolve as a company to continue creating new value based on the company's unchanging desire since its founding to "help people and society" and "help people expand their own life's potential." To this end, Honda is committed to communicating the approach and initiatives Honda is taking to ensure its sustainability by providing easy-to-understand information through the Honda ESG Report. Moreover, by increasing opportunities to engage in dialogue with its stakeholders, Honda will continue to advance its sustainability initiatives and strive to achieve a steady increase in corporate value, which will enable Honda to continue to be a company society wants to exist into the future.Main contents of the Honda ESG Report 2026:- Overview of Honda sustainability initiatives (basic approach, sustainability management structure, etc.)- Environmental initiatives (climate change, pollution, water, etc.)- Social initiatives (human rights, human resources, safety, etc.)- Governance initiatives (corporate governance, compliance, risk management, etc.)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.