TOKYO, Japan, June 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will commemorate the 40th anniversary of its first FIA*1 Formula One World Championship Constructors' title*2 in 1986 with a series of special programs and events around the world.The first championship title in Honda's F1 history was a major milestone that symbolized its spirit of challenge. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of this achievement, Honda will look back on the history of its challenges and victories in F1 while conducting a global showrun program featuring the Williams Honda FW11*3 (FW11) to celebrate with motorsports fans around the world.At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026, to be held in West Sussex, United Kingdom (July 9-12 local time), the FW11 will be driven by Damon Hill and Ryo Michigami. Damon Hill is one of the legendary drivers who won the F1 Drivers' Championship in 1996, while Ryo Michigami won the 2000 All Japan GT Championship (JGTC) title with the NSX and has competed in top categories in Japan and overseas for many years. In addition, the Prelude HRC Concept, first unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon in January, is also scheduled to take part in showruns. It will be driven by Jessica Hawkins, Head of F1 Academy*4 and Driver Ambassador at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.*1 FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile*2 Annual title awarded to the team that scores the most points over the course of a season.*3 The F1 car that Honda entered in 1986 by supplying engines to what is now Atlassian Williams F1 Team.*4 An all-female racing series organized by F1, established to support the development of young female drivers.Honda key activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Honda's first F1 titleThe FW11, renowned for its dominant performance and powered by a 1.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, will appear at major motorsports events around the world.Event schedule (planned)April 19: Shin Motor Fan Festa (Shizuoka, Japan) As the first event in the program, the FW11 completed demonstration runs at Fuji Speedway. Footage of the demonstration is available on Honda's official YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/-UTXXYm-znAJuly 9-12: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 (West Sussex, United Kingdom)August: Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (California, United States)Honda's first F1 titleIn 1986, the FW11 demonstrated outstanding competitiveness throughout the season, winning nine of the 16 Grands Prix and delivering Honda's first Constructors' Championship title. The achievement marked the beginning of a golden era for Honda in F1, during which the company would go on to secure multiple championship victories.Further information regarding Honda's activities at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 and the history of Honda in F1 will be made available on the following websites:- Honda First F1 Title 40th Anniversary (Williams)https://global.honda/en/F1/williams/- Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026https://global.honda/en/goodwood/2026/Honda's major F1 milestones1964-1968 Competed as a full Honda team, developing both chassis and engine.1965 Claimed Honda's first F1 victory at the Mexican Grand Prix.1983-1992 Competed as an engine supplier.1986 Won the Constructors' Championship as Williams Honda.1987 Won both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships as Williams Honda.1988-1991 Won four consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championship doubles as McLaren Honda.2000-2005 Participated with BAR Honda through engine supply and joint chassis development.2006-2008 Competed as a full factory Honda team.2015-2017 Returned as a power unit supplier to McLaren Racing.2018 Began supplying power units to Scuderia Toro Rosso.2019 Began supplying power units to Red Bull Racing.2021 Max Verstappen secured the Drivers' Championship with Red Bull Racing.Honda concluded its direct F1 participation at the end of the season.2022-2025 HRC provided technical support to Red Bull Powertrains.2022 Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen secured both the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.2023 Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen won consecutive Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.2024 Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship.2026 Honda began supplying power units to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One' Teamas a works partner.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.