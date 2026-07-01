TOKYO, June 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High - Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High -Tech") will establish Innovation Center Eindhoven ("the Center") at High Tech Campus Eindhoven*1 (The Netherlands, "the High Tech Campus") in July 2026. The High Tech Campus is a hub for advanced semiconductor - related technologies, and is one of the largest open innovation centers in Europe, where more than 12,500 employees and over 300 companies gather to develop technologies and products. The Center will conduct work on technology development through open innovation with local academia and deep tech companies*2. Open innovation on the High Tech Campus offers a one - stop environment for everything from principle validation to value validation for developing technologies, enabling new technologies to be brought to market and accelerating their time to market. This will create innovative digitalized assets that combine new technologies tailored to customer needs with advanced AI, including physical AI, and enable innovation on a global scale with a focus on the semiconductor field through HMAX Industry.*1 https://hightechcampus.com/*2 Deep tech companies: Companies that conduct business through scientific discoveries and innovative technologies that solve social issues and have a significant impact on people's lives and societyBack groundCurrently, data traffic volume is increasing due to the rapid spread of AI, and intense capital investment is being made into data centers and base stations. Furthermore, the semiconductor market is expected to develop and grow in future in line with increasing demand for semiconductor devices for automotive applications, such as in electric vehicles and autonomous driving, amid continued implementation of physical AI that functions in the real world. As the market continues to grow, continuous technological innovation is essential, and as semiconductors become smaller, more layered, and more complex, solutions need to be found to complex challenges in order to respond to these technological innovations.History and Overview of Establishing the CenterHitachi High - Tech is advancing research and development by strengthening collaboration with external partners such as academia and industry in order to solve these increasingly complex technical challenges for semiconductor manufacturers. As part of that, research on electron beam technology, which is a core technology of Hitachi High - Tech, has been conducted at Delft University of Technology*3, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research*4, and other partners. While conducting various studies on the implementation of research results into products, Hitachi High - Tech decided to establish the Center in order to quickly provide value to customers by accelerating Lab to Fab*5 in the product development and production processes of Hitachi High - Tech. The High Tech Campus's rich knowledge of electron beams and semiconductors and culture of open innovation will enable rapid and innovative development, reduced time to market and faster launching of mass production. The Center will be operated mainly by Hitachi High - Tech Europe GmbH, and will actively promote various developments, not just the technologies currently under development, while also recruiting local staff. In addition, it will expand collaboration with academia and deep tech companies in various European regions, mainly in the Netherlands.*3 https://www.tudelft.nl/en/*4 https://www.tno.nl/en/*5 Lab to Fab: A business model that provides integrated support from R&D to mass production, creating value such as reducing time from development to market launch (Time to Market).Hitachi High - Tech belongs to the Industrial Solutions Business Unit in Hitachi's Connected Industries (CI) sector, and is focusing on HMAX Industry, a next - generation solutions group that combines domain knowledge and advanced AI with data from a rich installed base of products(digitalized assets). Hitachi High - Tech aims to become a leading company in physical AI, and through its core focus of providing industrial solutions centered on these technologies, aims to maximize lifetime value for our customers and transform industries globally to achieve a prosperous society.The representative comment is as follows.Otto van den Boogaard, CEO of High Tech Campus EindhovenWe are honored to welcome Hitachi High - Tech Europe GmbH to High Tech Campus Eindhoven. Their presence creates new opportunities for collaboration with leading research institutes and industry partners in the semiconductor value chain.Osamu Komuro, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, and General Manager, Nano -Technology Solution Business Group of Hitachi High - TechThe opening of the Innovation Center Eindhoven is an important step toward accelerating technological innovation and further enhancing customer value. At High Tech Campus Eindhoven, one of Europe's leading open innovation hubs, Hitachi High - Tech will accelerate the creation of digitalized assets that combine enhancement of its core technologies with advanced AI through collaboration with academia and deep tech companies.Kazuyoshi Matsukaze, Executive Officer of Hitachi High - Tech, and President, Hitachi High -Tech Europe GmbHHitachi High - Tech Europe GmbH have continuously strengthened our development capabilities in Europe through strategic investments, particularly in Germany and Belgium. With the establishment of a new hub in Eindhoven, a region that attracts diverse global talent, we are delighted that this will further enhance our ability to develop and propose innovative solutions and foster an environment for mutual growth and development with our customers.About Hitachi High - Tech's Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipmenthttps://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/products/semiconductor-manufacturing/About Hitachi High - Tech Europe GmbHhttps://www.hitachi-hightech.com/eu/en/Trademark NoticeAll trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.About Hitachi High -TechHitachi High - Tech provides cutting - edge technologies, products and services to society and customers with its corporate vision of "Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge" to contribute to a sustainable global environment, healthy, safe and secure lives, and the sustained development of science and industry. We manufacture and sell clinical analyzers, biotechnology products and radiation therapy systems in the healthcare field, semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment in the semiconductor field, as well as analytical systems and electron microscopes used in environmental fields and materials research. We are also engaged in a wide range of business areas globally, providing high value added solutions in battery, communication in frastructure, railway inspection, digital and other industrial and social infrastructure fields. We provide solutions through a deeper understanding of the issues facing society and our customers to contribute to realizing a sustainable society. The company's consolidated revenues for FY2025 were approx. JPY 821.7 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/Business ContactCorporate Strategy Office,Hitachi High-Tech Europe GmbHEmail: HTE-CSOffice@hitachi-hightech.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.