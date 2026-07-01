



TOKYO // TAIPEI, July 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and JCB International (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., announced the launch of JCB contactless payment acceptance on the Taipei Metro.The Taipei Metro, which commenced operations in 1996, is a major urban mass transit system connecting Taipei City and New Taipei City. The network consists of multiple lines with a total length of over 100 kilometers and numerous stations serving key areas. It is widely used for daily commuting as well as by tourists. Along its routes are many of Taiwan's iconic attractions, including Taipei 101, the National Palace Museum, Ximending, and the Shilin Night Market, making it an essential transportation option for both residents and visitors.With the introduction of JCB contactless payment on the Taipei Metro, JCB Cardmembers can simply tap their contactless JCB Cards or compatible devices at ticket gates to ride. This eliminates the need to purchase tickets or reload transit cards, providing a smoother and more seamless travel experience.In Taiwan, JCB contactless payments are already available not only on the Taipei Metro (including the Circular Line of New Taipei Metro) but also on the Kaohsiung Metro, Taoyuan Metro, and Taichung Metro.JCB contactless payments are increasingly being adopted across public transportation systems worldwide, contributing to improved convenience for both daily travel and tourism. JCB will continue to promote cashless solutions in the transportation sector and strive to expand usage scenarios while enhancing customer convenience.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.