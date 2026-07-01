



HONG KONG, July 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 19 May 2026, the 2026 Hong Kong Forum on Cooperation and Development was held in Hong Kong. The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the China-Europe-America Global Initiative released a joint research report entitled China as a Peace Facilitator: Concepts and Practices in International Conflict Mediation, which was presented on-site by David Gosset, a renowned French sinologist and international relations scholar. The report systematically elaborates on the theoretical framework and practical approaches underpinning China's efforts to improve global governance through consultation and mediation. It also interprets the diplomatic philosophy advanced by Chinese leaders in the new era, drawing positive responses from Chinese and international participants as well as media outlets.The report notes that armed conflicts worldwide have been on the rise, multilateral governance mechanisms have become less effective, and unilateral sanctions and bloc confrontation have aggravated governance dilemmas. The international community is in urgent need of inclusive and sustainable solutions for peaceful development. Tracing the civilizational roots of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the report comprehensively explains the coordination mechanism of the four Global Initiatives - the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It focuses on interpreting the institutional innovations of China's mediation philosophy, helping to address gaps in existing research on global dispute-settlement mechanisms, and demonstrating the diplomatic thinking and governance wisdom of Chinese leaders in the new era.The report conducts in-depth research on the global significance of China's peace-promoting endeavors, pointing out that Chinese modernization inherently follows a path of peaceful development and shapes a more just and inclusive international order anchored in the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Drawing on Hong Kong's unique geographical advantages as a global connectivity hub, the report puts forward ten actionable pathways, including consolidating academic research, enhancing China's voice on international platforms, deepening China-Europe coordination, mobilizing social and charitable forces, and building an international mediation communication hub based in Hong Kong. These measures help the international community gain an objective understanding of China's peace proposals and a fuller understanding of China's diplomatic philosophy.The report selects four typical cases - Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Sudan conflict - to empirically analyze the strengths of China's peace mediation model, which differs from interventionist approaches employed by some Western countries. The report holds that China upholds sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs, resolves differences through dialogue and consultation, and supports conflict zones with infrastructure construction, livelihood support and humanitarian assistance in an integrated manner to address root causes of conflicts. It provides countries in the Global South with an alternative approach to international conflict governance.Media contact: Arwen LiuBrand Name: Academy of Contemporary China and World StudiesContact Person: Marketing TeamEmail: vv8899@vip.163.comTele:(86-10)6871 5917Website: http://www.accws.cn/Source: Academy of Contemporary China and World StudiesCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.