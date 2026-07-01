Cambridge, Massachusetts and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (OTC Pink: KASHF) (CSE: KASH) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge") is pleased to announce the launch of its Intella OS Beta Pilot, a proprietary Intent-Driven Operating System. Concurrently, the Company announces the establishment of its new US headquarters at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, positioning its development team at the epicenter of artificial intelligence innovation.

The Intella OS serves as the foundational architecture for an ecosystem of domain-expert intelligent agents. This architecture bridges digital intelligence with industry-specific services, establishing the centralized routing engine necessary to power the Company's integration with sustainable mobility, physical infrastructure, affiliate networks, and other partner networks. By autonomously routing high-intent user workflows to these designated services, the Company establishes a highly scalable revenue model, generating income through transactional fees, affiliate commissions, and partner networks.

The operating system relies on a "master router," a foundational General Purpose Intelligent Agent designed to understand user context and direct workflows to the appropriate specialized agents. Combined with a dynamic API tooling layer, the Intella OS is designed to seamlessly orchestrate solutions across agentic services and B2B partners.

To streamline user acquisition and maximize accessibility, Intella is directly integrated as an "Invisible App," initially utilizing the most active native messaging protocols. While the underlying Intella OS architecture is fundamentally platform-agnostic and designed to scale seamlessly across any omnichannel messaging ecosystem, the Company's primary commercial focus is the United States market. By tapping into an established US user base of over 50 million daily active users, who engage with the underlying application an average of 23 times per day, the platform eliminates traditional software friction. This hyper-engaged distribution channel serves as the immediate beachhead for Intella's initial partner integrations and revenue generation.

Unlike traditional software that requires users to manually execute tasks, this Intent-Driven OS acts as a central engine that securely translates a user's ultimate goal into autonomous execution. For the consumer, this delivers a frictionless, concierge-level experience with zero learning curve. By operating entirely within the user's existing instant messaging platforms, it eliminates the need to download new applications; complex workflows are completed through simple, natural conversations, allowing the AI to function seamlessly as just another contact in a user's phone.

To immediately demonstrate these capabilities, Intellabridge has officially launched Phase One of its Beta Pilot, featuring its foundational intelligent agent, "Claire". Governed by the Intella OS persistent memory layer, Claire aggregates underlying foundational technologies to operate seamlessly via this primary native messaging protocol. An active link to Claire is available on the Company's website at www.intellabridge.com.

The Company plans to initiate Phase Two of the Beta Pilot rollout to officially activate the OS's 'master router' functionality. This will be followed by Phase Three, which introduces multiple domain-expert agents. This phased rollout will allow the core system to seamlessly route complex user workflows to dedicated agentic services spanning digital partnerships and physical infrastructure.

While the architecture is structurally designed to support over two dozen distinct sectors, the ecosystem will be organized into core intelligence pillars, including Mobility & Infrastructure, Financial & Legal Services, Health & Performance, and Lifestyle & Media. The Company's commercialization sequence will prioritize domains based on operational readiness, leading with those digital and affiliate verticals that offer the fastest time-to-market. Concurrently, the sustainable mobility sector remains a heavily prioritized proof-of-concept vertical due to its robust transaction-based revenue model, and it will be systematically integrated as deployment timelines optimize.

Following these initial integrations, the Company will continue onboarding domain-expert agents throughout Q3 to rigorously test cross-agent continuity. In Q4, Intellabridge plans to formally integrate the system with its initial partner and affiliate networks. The Company is targeting an official public launch by the end of Q4 2026, coinciding with the Intella OS reaching a critical mass of operational agents, affiliates, and partners.

To support the Company's product development and roadmap, the new headquarters in Cambridge's Kendall Square embeds the Company within a globally recognized hub for breakthrough advancements in artificial intelligence. Surrounding the team with this unmatched deep-tech ecosystem, specifically providing direct access to MIT's premier engineering talent and research, alongside the region's network of venture capital investors, is designed to accelerate the ongoing development of the Intella OS.

Furthermore, Intellabridge will integrate its established Karma impact rewards platform as the universal loyalty layer across the Intella OS. Users will earn and redeem rewards seamlessly across Intella services and B2B partner programs, strengthening user retention, creating new revenue streams, and continuing to drive measurable social and environmental impact.

"The current generative AI landscape is bottlenecked by critical limitations, specifically hallucinations, memory loss, and context drift," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "Relying on legacy applications often results in models fabricating data or forgetting user instructions. By shifting from legacy action-driven applications to our Intent-Driven OS, we are building an ecosystem grounded in utility, utilizing persistent memory to drive deep customer personalization."

While the Company previously outlined a multi-stage market entry specifically targeting the sustainable mobility sector, the development of that framework has successfully evolved into the broader, multi-vertical architecture of the Intella OS. The underlying orchestration mechanics and data models engineered for the mobility sector have provided the structural blueprint for this comprehensive ecosystem. By launching the system as an overarching operating system, sustainable mobility transitions from a standalone corporate focus into a highly prioritized, high-revenue proof-of-concept vertical within a significantly larger addressable market.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corp. (OTC Pink: KASHF) (CSE: KASH) (FSE: KASH) is an applied intelligence technology company. The Company's Intella OS is a proprietary intent-driven operating system that serves as a backend architectural engine for multi-agent orchestration. This foundational technology powers the Company's front-facing ecosystem of specialized vertical agents through native messaging protocols. Together, these integrated systems bridge the gap between digital intelligence and human experience.

For more information, please visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"John Eagleton"

John Eagleton, CEO and Director

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ and the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303593

Source: Intellabridge Technology Corporation