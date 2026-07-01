Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has announced this week it will begin selling a new residential heat pump system with a mixed design in Europe in September. The X Series heat pump blends air-to-air and air-to-water technologies into a unified system. While multi-split systems combining air-to-air cooling and domestic hot water are already on the market, including Daikin's own Multi+ line, the X Series introduces full-scale hydraulic space heating into the mix. This architecture allows a single outdoor unit with five integrated ports to simultaneously manage forced-air cooling, radiant ...

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