

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daikin Industries Ltd. (DKILF.PK) announced earnings for first quarter of JPY80.136 billion



The company's bottom line totaled JPY80.136 billion, or JPY280.37 per share. This compares with JPY81.526 billion, or JPY278.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to JPY1.427 trillion from JPY1.214 trillion last year.



Daikin Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY80.136 Bln. vs. JPY81.526 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY280.37 vs. JPY278.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.427 Tn vs. JPY1.214 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 949.32 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.150 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



The company forecasts that for the first half of fiscal year 2027, net sales will reach 2.610 trillion JPY, operating profit will be 258.0 billion JPY, ordinary profit will be 244.0 billion JPY, profit attributable to owners of the parent will be 163.0 billion JPY, and earnings per share (EPS) will be 556.61 JPY.



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