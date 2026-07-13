Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, a unit of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has launched the Nexio Max, an inverter-driven packaged rooftop heat pump designed for light commercial buildings. The new system targets building electrification projects and combines a variable-speed scroll compressor with difluoromethane (R-32) refrigerant. The heat pump is offered in 7.5-ton (90,000 Btu/h), 8.5-ton (102,000 Btu/h) and 10-ton (114,000 Btu/h) cooling capacities. Depending on the model, it delivers an Integrated Energy Efficiency Ratio (IEER) of 21.0 to 22.0 and Energy Efficiency ...

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